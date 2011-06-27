  1. Home
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1996 Highlights

Vortec, a new family of engines, is introduced, providing more power and torque than last year's offerings. The Vortec engines available on the C/K 2500 pickups include a 5.0-liter V8, producing 220 hp @ 4,600 rpm and 285 lb-ft of torque @ 2,800 rpm and a 5.7-liter V8, rated at 250 hp @ 4,600 rpm and 335 lb-ft of torque @ 2,800 rpm. All of these figures represent increases in output when compared to their respective 1995 predecessors.Noteworthy comfort and convenience additions include illuminated entry, additional 12-volt power outlets, an electrochromic inside rearview mirror and height-adjustable front safety belts.Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) are added this year as well.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Big Truck
Dave,07/20/2005
I've owned trucks for years. The motor size spooked me at first. For its size and power, 15mpg city is good! It's very comfortable and has never let me down. Motor currently at 210,512 miles and going strong. Seems to be happiest running loaded. Hoping it lasts as long my last truck (78 Chevrolet 1/2tn.) That made it 475,000 before I sold it. Still running great. This is well on it's way to matching the old Beastly (my daughter names my trucks!)
Best Truck I've Owned
Bart Emigh,05/07/2007
I bought this GMC with 141,000 miles, had good care. It has never failed, maintenance is insignificant. Better to drive than my Lincoln Continental. Excellent ride, well mannered under a real heavy load. Best pickup I've ever owned. Four wheel push button has been a necessity numerous times, works very well. Only problem, a rear tail light ($30.00).
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 GMC Sierra 2500

Used 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 Overview

The Used 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 2500 Regular Cab, Sierra 2500 Extended Cab. Available styles include HD SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

