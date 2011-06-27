1996 GMC Sierra 2500 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,234 - $2,598
Edmunds' Expert Review
1996 Highlights
Vortec, a new family of engines, is introduced, providing more power and torque than last year's offerings. The Vortec engines available on the C/K 2500 pickups include a 5.0-liter V8, producing 220 hp @ 4,600 rpm and 285 lb-ft of torque @ 2,800 rpm and a 5.7-liter V8, rated at 250 hp @ 4,600 rpm and 335 lb-ft of torque @ 2,800 rpm. All of these figures represent increases in output when compared to their respective 1995 predecessors.Noteworthy comfort and convenience additions include illuminated entry, additional 12-volt power outlets, an electrochromic inside rearview mirror and height-adjustable front safety belts.Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) are added this year as well.
Dave,07/20/2005
I've owned trucks for years. The motor size spooked me at first. For its size and power, 15mpg city is good! It's very comfortable and has never let me down. Motor currently at 210,512 miles and going strong. Seems to be happiest running loaded. Hoping it lasts as long my last truck (78 Chevrolet 1/2tn.) That made it 475,000 before I sold it. Still running great. This is well on it's way to matching the old Beastly (my daughter names my trucks!)
Bart Emigh,05/07/2007
I bought this GMC with 141,000 miles, had good care. It has never failed, maintenance is insignificant. Better to drive than my Lincoln Continental. Excellent ride, well mannered under a real heavy load. Best pickup I've ever owned. Four wheel push button has been a necessity numerous times, works very well. Only problem, a rear tail light ($30.00).
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
