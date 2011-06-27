1992 GMC Sierra 2500 Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 GMC Sierra 2500. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
List Price Estimate
$724 - $1,523
Most helpful consumer reviews
Joe454,01/21/2004
My parents purchased this truck brand new, and I inherited it when I turned sixteen, after which I commenced driving it with the crazy assurance of any teenage boy. Although this truck is a beast (18ft long, weighs 6000+ lbs, and with a 7.4L V8 454 it gets terrible gas milage), it handled snow well (once shifted into 4 wheel drive), and my father and I used it to pull stumps out of the ground--you can't beat the torque. Towing two horses and hauling a camper across the country this truck never let us down. The vehicle I still dream about.
lea,01/15/2003
This vehicle has been reliable and has not needed many repairs, just the normal maintenance tasks. It is set up to be a workhorse- we hauled a cord of wood at a time with no problems. Ride is really nice with lots of leg and head room.
apachecanon,06/30/2013
This is my second GMC 4x4 with a 350 5 Speed. They are hard to come by but well worth it. Mine has 260541 miles and still runs like it just rolled out of the showroom floor. Great Power, can pull anything I need.. boat, car trailer, another truck out of the mud, props for plays, moving trailer.. no problem. with the 5 speed only had to change out the output shaft on the transmssion.. 477 bucks and back on the road. Its big and roomy and can fit 6 kids in the back and 3 in the front. I love these older truck. GMC for Life
Toddler,04/14/2003
The only weak link on this truck seamed to be the idler arm that had 2 be replaced within the first year.
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
