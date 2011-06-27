  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
1992 GMC Sierra 2500 Review

Type:

Edmunds' Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 GMC Sierra 2500. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 GMC Sierra 2500.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The truck I grew up with
Joe454,01/21/2004
My parents purchased this truck brand new, and I inherited it when I turned sixteen, after which I commenced driving it with the crazy assurance of any teenage boy. Although this truck is a beast (18ft long, weighs 6000+ lbs, and with a 7.4L V8 454 it gets terrible gas milage), it handled snow well (once shifted into 4 wheel drive), and my father and I used it to pull stumps out of the ground--you can't beat the torque. Towing two horses and hauling a camper across the country this truck never let us down. The vehicle I still dream about.
Quality Truck
lea,01/15/2003
This vehicle has been reliable and has not needed many repairs, just the normal maintenance tasks. It is set up to be a workhorse- we hauled a cord of wood at a time with no problems. Ride is really nice with lots of leg and head room.
Old Yeller still Yelling
apachecanon,06/30/2013
This is my second GMC 4x4 with a 350 5 Speed. They are hard to come by but well worth it. Mine has 260541 miles and still runs like it just rolled out of the showroom floor. Great Power, can pull anything I need.. boat, car trailer, another truck out of the mud, props for plays, moving trailer.. no problem. with the 5 speed only had to change out the output shaft on the transmssion.. 477 bucks and back on the road. Its big and roomy and can fit 6 kids in the back and 3 in the front. I love these older truck. GMC for Life
Good truck
Toddler,04/14/2003
The only weak link on this truck seamed to be the idler arm that had 2 be replaced within the first year.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 GMC Sierra 2500

Used 1992 GMC Sierra 2500 Overview

The Used 1992 GMC Sierra 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 2500 Regular Cab, Sierra 2500 Extended Cab. Available styles include SLX 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLX 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLX 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1992 GMC Sierra 2500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 GMC Sierra 2500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 GMC Sierra 2500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 GMC Sierra 2500.

Can't find a used 1992 GMC Sierra 2500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 2500 for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,788.

Find a used GMC for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,122.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 2500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,379.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,362.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 GMC Sierra 2500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Related Used 1992 GMC Sierra 2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

