My parents purchased this truck brand new, and I inherited it when I turned sixteen, after which I commenced driving it with the crazy assurance of any teenage boy. Although this truck is a beast (18ft long, weighs 6000+ lbs, and with a 7.4L V8 454 it gets terrible gas milage), it handled snow well (once shifted into 4 wheel drive), and my father and I used it to

pull stumps out of the ground--you can't beat the torque. Towing two horses and hauling a camper across the country this truck never let us down. The vehicle I still dream about.