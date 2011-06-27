Vehicle overview

Aside from the few crossover SUVs in its current lineup, GMC is synonymous with trucks. And not compact city trucks, either. We're talking heavy-duty trucks for the working people. And when it comes to heavy-duty pickups, the 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a standout performer among some very tough competitors.

This year the Sierra line of heavy-duty trucks receives a host of improvements to help it keep up with -- and in some instances, prevail over -- said competition. Starting with a completely new fully boxed frame for added rigidity and strength, GMC then bolted on new suspension components for a more comfortable ride. On top of this, the Sierra's towing and hauling capacities have increased.

With these new heavier loads to pull, a new 6.6-liter "Duramax" turbodiesel option enters service with some fairly impressive stats. Output is rated at 397 horsepower and an eye-bulging 765 pound-feet of torque. That's a jump of 105 lb-ft over last year's diesel. That increase doesn't come at the expense of the environment or pocketbook, either. According to GMC, this new diesel, along with the new Allison 1000 transmission, delivers 11 percent better fuel economy and lower emissions than the previous model.

On the outside, only a few changes will be apparent to the savvy shopper. A new powertrain-badged louvered hood, revised grille and chrome front bumper with an opening for added cooling round out the cosmetic changes. Behind the wheel, these same savvy shoppers may also notice a smoother ride courtesy of a revised independent front suspension and hydraulic body mounts. The new Denali model should be noticed by all, though, as it brings GMC's upscale nameplate and telltale styling elements to the heavy-duty truck line for the first time.

The new changes for the 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD and its Chevrolet Silverado twin follow closely on the heels of Ford's latest revisions to the F-Series Super Duty lineup. In terms of towing capabilities, the 2011 Ford F-250 is barely edged out by the Sierra, with the 2011 Ram 2500 bringing up the rear. The GMC also boasts the best all-around performance and feels the most composed while towing a very heavy load, thanks to its more precise steering and arrow-straight tracking. However, the Ford offers more in the way of maximum payload and work-solution options, while the Dodge earns high marks for its uncommonly upscale interior.

None of these choices really represents a winning or losing decision, as each pickup delivers plenty of power and utility. In the end, choosing the 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD over the rest will likely come down to personal preference.