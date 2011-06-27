Vehicle overview

In the General Motors family, GMC is positioned as the truck division. And although GMC Sierras are essentially twins under the skin with their Chevrolet Silverado relatives, GMC's pickups are nonetheless heavy hitters. The 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD in particular is a slugger among some very tough competitors.

Although it might not look as if the Sierra has changed much since 2007, it has been upgraded steadily over the years. Last year brought a number of substantial improvements that included a stronger, fully boxed frame, a revised suspension, a more powerful turbodiesel engine (an option) and a new Allison transmission. They all added up to a more comfortable ride, better performance and handling dynamics and higher hauling/towing capacities. Speaking of the turbodiesel, it's rated at an impressive 397 horsepower and 765 pound-feet of torque, which of course translates into serious work potential that includes a maximum towing capacity approaching 17,000 pounds.

Put wheel-to-wheel against its rivals, the 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD (and Chevy Silverado twin) can't quite match the Ford F-250 Super Duty in terms of all-out hauling and towing capacities, nor match the Ram 2500 in terms of upscale cabin ambience (in lower trim levels, anyway). But the GMC boasts the best all-around performance and feels the most composed while towing a very heavy load, thanks to its more precise steering and arrow-straight tracking. But none of these heavy-duty pickups represents a clear winner or loser, and realistically your choice could come down to styling preference or brand allegiance.