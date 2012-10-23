Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me

I bought this truck with over 100k miles on it, but was obviously well taken care of, as it is now. I have pulled several trailers already that stretch the written towing capabilities, but she has pulled them all just fine with no squatting, and the tow/haul option does really well even with the larger trailers If I was going to buy a truck again, I'd buy the same one. The SLE2 is nice inside and out, with my favorite part of the exterior being the cab lights. They just make the truck look sharp!

Read more