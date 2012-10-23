Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me

1,164 listings
Sierra 2500HD Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,164 listings
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Silver
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    199,613 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    $3,147 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Silver
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    158,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,395

    $2,723 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 in Red
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2

    150,868 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in White
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    291,028 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,989

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 in Silver
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1

    258,131 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in White
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    82,996 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,995

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Black
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    105,400 miles

    $25,995

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    196,178 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 in Gray
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2

    96,606 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,987

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck in Silver
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck

    190,147 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 in Gray
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1

    236,848 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 in White
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1

    127,534 miles

    $23,589

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Black
    used

    2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    229,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,990

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 in Red
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1

    257,957 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,757

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Dark Red
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    126,651 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    $1,120 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in White
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    172,095 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,500

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in White
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    122,008 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,500

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    186,728 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sierra 2500HD searches:

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500HD

Overall Consumer Rating
4.520 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Love my Duramax!
dozergirl11,10/23/2012
I bought this truck with over 100k miles on it, but was obviously well taken care of, as it is now. I have pulled several trailers already that stretch the written towing capabilities, but she has pulled them all just fine with no squatting, and the tow/haul option does really well even with the larger trailers If I was going to buy a truck again, I'd buy the same one. The SLE2 is nice inside and out, with my favorite part of the exterior being the cab lights. They just make the truck look sharp!
