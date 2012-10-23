Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 199,613 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995$3,147 Below Market
Davis GMC - Farmville / Virginia
This GMC Sierra 2500HD makes saving on a used truck easy. The way this truck runs, you might think it's ageless. It's a 8 cylinder Silver Birch Metallic truck that can get the job done.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23K07F500771
Stock: 0178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 158,000 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,395$2,723 Below Market
Whisler Chevrolet - Rock Springs / Wyoming
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT Silver Birch Metallic 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony Leather, 12-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 12-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 17' x 7.5' 8-Lug Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, a 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery for those cold mornings, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible 6-Disc CD, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD/Navigation, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Body-Colored Power-Adjust Heated Outside Mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium Audio Speaker System Feature, Bumpers: chrome, Camper & 5th Wheel Trailer Wiring Provisions, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Engine Block Heater, EZ-Lift Tailgate, EZ-Lift Tailgate Package, Floor Console w/Dual Cup Holders, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front License Plate Bracket, Front Power Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Tailgate, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Sliding Window, Power steering, Power Sunroof w/Express-Open, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver/Front Passenger Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Black Heated Outside Mirrors, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Radio data system, Rear audio controls, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Parking Assist, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Skid Plate Package, SLT Decor, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Spare Tire Lock, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasoft Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Satellite Radio, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony Leather. Odometer is 25504 miles below market average! Come to www.whislerchevy.com To See Our Specials!! Call us 307-212-8247. Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac has been your premier Wyoming Chevrolet and Cadillac dealer for 60 years. We offer new and used vehicles, car or truck service, parts and financing options. Come and visit us today and see why Cheyenne, Jackson, Casper, Laramie, Sheridan, Cody, Gillette, Rock Springs, Riverton, Lander, Rawlins, Evanston, Buffalo, Pinedale, Green River, Bridger Valley Chevy and Cadillac customers are making the switch to Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac! Contact one of our Sale's Team members to schedule a test drive today at 307-212-
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23657F554148
Stock: 20T056B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 150,868 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,995
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
*Extended Warranties Are Available. We have all of our pre-owned vehicles fully inspected by an ASE Certified Technician! Call us today for to schedule a test drive 920-733-2277. Ultimate Rides is a local family owned business for over 20 years and service all makes and models. Our employees are friendly and have the experience to make your shopping experience comfortable and enjoyable. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit be sure to take advantage of our competitive interest rates. We also have flexible terms to match your budget and Guaranteed Credit Approval available. So get started by filling out a credit application at www.UltimateRidesInc.com and you could be driving home in your new vehicle today! For more pictures and a video on every vehicle in our inventory please visit our website, www.UltimateRidesInc.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23697F537272
Stock: 6741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2019
- 291,028 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,989
Mike Alsop Chevrolet Buick - Attica / Indiana
Summit White 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Fresh Oil Change, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Very Dk Cashmere/Lt Csmr Leather, 12-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 12-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 17' x 7.5' 8-Lug Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels, 7 Speakers, a 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery for those cold mornings, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible 6-Disc CD, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Body-Colored Power-Adjust Heated Outside Mirrors, Bose Premium Audio Speaker System Feature, Camper & 5th Wheel Trailer Wiring Provisions, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Convenience Package, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Floor Console w/Dual Cup Holders, Front dual zone A/C, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Garage door transmitter, Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Driver/Front Passenger Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Parking Assist, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Skid Plate Package, SLT Decor, Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lamps, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Spare Tire Lock, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, XM Satellite Radio. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23637F535937
Stock: C8890B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 258,131 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
Fresh Rides Inc. - Evans / Colorado
check out this 2007 GMC 2500. It has a 6.0 gas engine. 4x4 and automatic. Factory cd player radio. Runs great! Come in to Fresh Rides today this truck won't last long. Be sure to ask about our FRESH START GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL PROGRAM W.A.D! We understand your time is Valuable. We will do our best to offer a quick and painless buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK29K07E603220
Stock: 5928a
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,996 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$34,995
Lifted Trucks - Phoenix / Arizona
Meet our great looking Accident-Free 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE Crew Cab 4X4 shown in White. Powered by a TurboCharged 6.6 Liter DuraMax Diesel V8 that offers 365hp and 660lb-ft of torque while paired to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for the ultimate towing companion. This Four Wheel Drive secures near 14mpg on the open road and will impress you with a spray-on bed liner, custom XD-775 Rockstar black wheels, and Toyo Open Country R/T tires! On the inside, our Sierra offers an interior that's functional, spacious, and stylish! Comfortable leather seating, full-color navigation, dual climate control, power accessories, and more. There is even a dual-screen DVD system to keep the kids entertained! Plenty of safety features are in place with our GMC to take you and your passengers to each destination and back home safely. ABS, anti-theft security system, and multiple airbags provide added peace of mind. Our Sierra 2500 checks all the boxes on your list! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23657F513535
Stock: T17130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,400 miles
$25,995
Summit Motorcars - Wooster / Ohio
This 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4x4 SLT DURAMAX features a Unspecified 8cyl Diesel engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is BLACK with a TAN interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tow Package, Tilt Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Four Wheel Drive, Z71; ; Power Leather Front Seats; Adjustable Pedals; Navigation; Dual Front Airbags; Regular Bed; 3/4 Ton; 9,200 Lb GVWR; Power Sliding Rear Window; Posi Limited Slip Rear Axle; 3.73 Axle Ratio; Trailer Brake Control; Engine Block Heater; Duramax LLM 6.6L, V8 Diesel Engine; Tow Hooks; Garage Door Opener; Rear Park Assist Navigation System - Contact Jason Hicks at 330-345-1474 or jason@summitmotorcars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK29627E521976
Stock: 11949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 196,178 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,995
Your Auto Source - York / Pennsylvania
CREW CAB DURAMAX WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION!!! 6.6L, 4X4, tuned, straight exhaust, air ride suspension, navigation, heated leather seats, Bluetooth, dual memory seats, dual power seats, parking sensors, remote start, running boards, tow package, spray-in bed liner, and more! This truck is being sold AS-IS due to modifications and mileage. Please call us Today. Financing options available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23647F552391
Stock: 552391PP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 96,606 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,987
Young Buick GMC of Burley - Burley / Idaho
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony Cloth. Stealth Gray Metallic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic 4WD 2-Year/24k Young Auto Group Maintenance Plan (2 years of free oil changes, free tire rotations, free safety inspections) We take pride in delivering an exceptional customer experience while generating a fiercely loyal following that loves to Think Young. Tax, title, and license fees extra.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23647F552682
Stock: 9N61A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 190,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,999
World of Wheels - Owatonna / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK29K57E539871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 236,848 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900
Thornhill Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23K17F502870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,534 miles
$23,589
Mike Raisor Cadillac - Lafayette / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Engine Block Heater, Front fog lights, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Panic alarm, Power Door Locks, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Rear Parking Assist, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single-Zone Manual Front Climate Control, SLE1 Decor, SLE1 Preferred Package w/Snow Plow Prep Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Spare Tire Lock, Speed control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Variably intermittent wipers. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or $199 documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23617F526377
Stock: G00308B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 229,000 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,990
Kals Kars Company - Wadena / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23687F543533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 257,957 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,757
Pioneer Chevrolet - Marietta / Ohio
** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, Hands Free, ** Cruise Control, ** Chrome Wheels / Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Keyless Entry, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** Tow Hitch, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Dark Titanium/Light Titanium. Come Experience the difference at Family Ford-Lincoln, MOV's largest new and used car dealer and home of the LIFETIME WARRANTY. All our vehicles are Priced Below Market Value and come with guaranteed credit approval. Join our Owners Club Membership at NO additional cost when purchasing a New/Used vehicle! Give us a call at 740-373-3431 for Complete Details and schedule your test drive today. Sonoma Red Metallic 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23608F139708
Stock: FF5715B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 126,651 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900$1,120 Below Market
Parsons Interstate Ford - Shippensburg / Pennsylvania
LOCAL TRADE...CLEAN CARFAX...ALL NEW FUEL LINES . ..NEW BRAKES...NEW EXHAUST...NEW TRANSMISSON LINES...SERVICED WITH FRESH PA INSPECTION..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23K68F159104
Stock: 19K4A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2019
- 172,095 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,500
Elder Ford of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
AS-IS VEHICLE! WE ARE OFFERING IT TO YOU BEFORE WE TAKE IT TO THE AUCTION! PRICE HAS BEEN ADJUSTED TO AUCTION VALUE. PLEASE CALL TO ENSURE VEHICLE HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AND IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE AS OUR INVENTORY CHANGES BY THE HOUR. DOES NOT COME WITH OUR LIFETIME WARRANTY! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 29822 miles below market average! KBB Fair Market Range Low: $8,935 KBB Fair Market Range High: $18,470 4-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ** CLEAN CARFAX! 4X4! SOLID SERVICE HISTORY! SAFETY SERVICED GOOD TO GO! $36,885 WINDOW NEW! WE LOVE TRADES! STRESS FREE PAYMENT PLANS! **, 4x4, 8-CYLINDER, BED LINER, CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS, LEATHER SEATING, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, TRAILER TOWING PACKAGE, UPGRADED WHEELS.Online price does not include dealer installed options, upgrades or up-fits. Final vehicle sale price is subject to value added accessories installed by the dealership, safety inspection costs, certification costs and other reconditioning repair costs. All Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $899 dealer fee and electronic filing fees. All offers are mutually exclusive. Lifetime Warranty only applicable to non-commercial use vehicles and other special vehicle exclusions. See dealer for details. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any pricing errors or pricing and information omissions contained on these pages. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please call or email dealer for complete details, to verify availability and to verify all online information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK29U06E184737
Stock: LED57380A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 122,008 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,500
Sam Leman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Morton / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Summit White 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 6.6L DURAMAX, 4x4, One Owner Clean Carfax, Leather, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Power Seat, Power Windows, Power Locks, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, SUPER CLEAN ONE OWNER 2500HD, DURAMAX DIESEL, HEATED SEATS, Z-71 OFF ROAD PACKAGE, NON SMOKER, TRADED TO US FROM RIGHT HERE IN MORTON, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Skid Plate Package, Z71 Off-Road Package.Located at Sam Leman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Morton, IL. Call today to set up a test drive 309-263-2345.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23668F147862
Stock: R1015A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 186,728 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,995
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL, ALLISON TRANSMISSION! 4x4! 3/4 Ton! HIGH performance truck!This 2008 GMC 2500HD is one of the best deals yet!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23678F224156
Stock: 8263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
