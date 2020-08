Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me

Lewiston Auto - Lewiston / Minnesota

One Owner Trade from Fountain! This Ext Cab SLE 4WD 2500 HD Sierra is equipped with a 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Allison automatic, CD, steering wheel radio controls, power driver seat, fog lamps, remote keyless, trailer hitch, 16 inch aluminum wheels, rear defogger, power windows, locks, mirrors, air, tilt and cruise. It comes with the Lewiston Auto 30 Day or 1,000 mile Limited Power Train Warranty for your peace of mind.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTHK29275E114164

Stock: 114164

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020