Used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me

Go places you've only imagined in this 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali! It delivers plenty of power and excellent utility! Prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: 4WD, AUDIO SYSTEM 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SIRIUSXM HD RADIO with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Heated/Cooled Front Seats, and much more! This is a Clean Carfax vehicle. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. Don't let this opportunity slip away! Call today for a test drive. Please verify any information in question with Ron Craft Chevrolet Cadillac located at 4114 Interstate 10 East, Baytown, TX, 77521, Phone: (281) 421-3800, E-mail: rcraftchevycadillac@eleadtrack.net .

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GT12UEY6HF184664

Stock: YHF184664

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020