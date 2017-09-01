Used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    35,781 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $43,358

    $4,143 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali in Gray
    used

    2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali

    95,709 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $46,499

    Details
  • 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD in White
    used

    2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD

    97,677 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,500

    $3,898 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali
    used

    2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali

    44,259 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $49,900

    $6,426 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali in White
    used

    2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali

    51,803 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $41,950

    $5,445 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    53,308 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $41,969

    $3,561 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali in Gray
    used

    2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali

    37,181 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $44,990

    $3,640 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali in White
    used

    2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali

    91,687 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $48,700

    $2,101 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali in Gray
    used

    2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali

    32,374 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $57,650

    $895 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD in White
    used

    2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD

    14,702 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,924

    Details
  • 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali

    20,622 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $59,000

    $1,685 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    40,561 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $47,700

    Details
  • 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali in Dark Red
    used

    2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali

    16,630 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $57,500

    $3,960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    71,158 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $43,480

    $3,606 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Silver
    certified

    2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    31,250 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $44,994

    $1,943 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    89,692 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $38,500

    $3,008 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE in Silver
    used

    2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE

    58,856 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $34,979

    $5,170 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali in White
    used

    2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali

    61,348 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $53,991

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500HD

Overall Consumer Rating
43 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 2
    (33%)
Black & Chrome Beauty
RT,12/23/2017
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
I’ve driven many diesel powered pickups here at home and abroad for over 35 years. The new, 6.6L Diesel Duramax/Allison, is the center of Sierra’s Universe and maybe a home run for GM against its competition. The new hood scoop design brings conversation at every refueling stop. To bad Edmunds didn’t include any photos of this hood, on their review. This is a large pickup and not a sports car but folks this truck is a thrill to drive. It handles the road seconded to no other heavy duty pickup I’ve ever driven and again I’ve driven many. My wife, (5’ 115lbs), drives this vehicle with ease and can even parallel park. It’s quite ( wind, and tire noise is minimal and no diesel clatter! ),the interior is cavernous, the leather is top grade, the control knobs are large and easy to manipulate, storage and cup holders are everywhere, the infotainment system has been upgraded regularly and the voice recognition has improved. The torque this engine produces from approximately 1650rpms and flat throughout the rpm range makes towing my 12,000lb travel trailer with ease. I can’t wait to go out west and enjoy the Rocky Mountains. I only have 10k miles on it, I may add another review in the future but today I have to hit the road in my 2017 GMC 2500HD Diesel Sierra Denali. I did give it a couple of 4 Stars because, it didn’t have lights in the glove boxes and center console and no automatic up/down lighted running boards but the was easily rectified.
Report abuse
