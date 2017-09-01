Used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me

I’ve driven many diesel powered pickups here at home and abroad for over 35 years. The new, 6.6L Diesel Duramax/Allison, is the center of Sierra’s Universe and maybe a home run for GM against its competition. The new hood scoop design brings conversation at every refueling stop. To bad Edmunds didn’t include any photos of this hood, on their review. This is a large pickup and not a sports car but folks this truck is a thrill to drive. It handles the road seconded to no other heavy duty pickup I’ve ever driven and again I’ve driven many. My wife, (5’ 115lbs), drives this vehicle with ease and can even parallel park. It’s quite ( wind, and tire noise is minimal and no diesel clatter! ),the interior is cavernous, the leather is top grade, the control knobs are large and easy to manipulate, storage and cup holders are everywhere, the infotainment system has been upgraded regularly and the voice recognition has improved. The torque this engine produces from approximately 1650rpms and flat throughout the rpm range makes towing my 12,000lb travel trailer with ease. I can’t wait to go out west and enjoy the Rocky Mountains. I only have 10k miles on it, I may add another review in the future but today I have to hit the road in my 2017 GMC 2500HD Diesel Sierra Denali. I did give it a couple of 4 Stars because, it didn’t have lights in the glove boxes and center console and no automatic up/down lighted running boards but the was easily rectified.

