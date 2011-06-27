Vehicle overview

When it comes to the vehicular workhorses known as heavy-duty pickup trucks, there aren't a whole lot of breeds to choose from. The competition is stiff, and choices are limited to four models. Actually, you can knock that down to three, as two of them are platform mates. The 2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD is one of the latter, as it shares pretty much everything but its sheet metal and grille with its Chevy Silverado 2500 relative.

As with the Silverado, the Sierra 2500HD offers an easy-to-handle demeanor and an inviting, high-quality cabin to go along with its immense hauling and towing capacities.

As far as its non-familial rivals, the Ford F-250 Super Duty is similarly comfortable and capable, but the Sierra still offers a little more work capacity as well as a nicer cabin (especially on the uppermost trims). Meanwhile, the Dodge Ram 2500 Heavy Duty has been redesigned this year, and though it can't quite match the GMC's towing capacity, it boasts the nicest cabin in the segment as well as a quiet ride.

The reality is that the differences among all these tough trucks have grown smaller as the vehicles have gotten better with each passing generation. As such, unless you have undying brand loyalty, your purchase decision will likely be made based on nuances such as how the seats fit you and what features you do and don't need.