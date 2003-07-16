Used 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me

Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota

2001 GMC Sierra 2500 Work Truck. Fully Functioning plow and controller! TOMMY LIFT GATE**Light Bar and Ladder Rack Included** The drivetrain in this truck is a 4 Speed Automatic Transmission paired with a 6.0 Liter V8. More than enough power to push all that snow! This truck has been serviced at Koppy Motors Service Center, ask for repair invoice! Crank Windows, Manual Locks, Powerful heat, AM/FM Radio, Four Wheel Drive, Running Boards, Ext Cab! Call today! 651-464-1910 Koppy Motors is proud to have been awarded a Car Gurus Top Rated Dealer for 2018! We have also been accredited members of the BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU since 2005, and proud to have an A+ Rating! We provide a free 'Auto check' Vehicle History report for any vehicle. Many of our vehicles have factory warranty remaining with extended warranties available for purchase. Our finance department is one of the best in the Forest Lake, Hinckley & Mpls/St. Paul area. We are a preferred dealer with a variety of lenders. We work with all types of customers, whatever their credit rating. Koppy Motors is a locally, family-owned business, and the Koppy Motor's name has been trusted in the auto business since 1936. For 25 years, Koppy Motors has satisfied thousands of customers!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Government Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



VIN: 1GTHK29UX1Z294857

Stock: 12777

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 10-01-2019