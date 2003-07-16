Used 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me
- 235,890 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,992
- 123,331 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$12,999
- 196,852 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,795
- 220,231 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,500
- 163,246 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Government Use
$9,995
- 141,905 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,969
- 298,461 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 126,871 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
- 270,277 miles
$10,000
- 231,276 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999$2,829 Below Market
- 160,967 miles
$3,800$4,980 Below Market
- 135,929 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$14,900$2,135 Below Market
- 196,559 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,000$1,222 Below Market
- 127,585 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,990
- 157,569 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,500
- 264,023 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000
- 218,274 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,900
- 156,195 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500HD
Read recent reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500HD
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.521 Reviews
Report abuse
T1,07/16/2003
This last year has been quite another story. I've had a complete Brake job including replacing all four rotors which were fine 2500 miles before. The sudden complete failure of all four brakes cost 1600 dollars for that. The four wheel drive switch has gone twice causing the truck to shift in and out of gears and fall out of 4WD. This also caused premature wear of the U-joints, which needed replacing. The fan motor now is going and needs to be replaced. The engine burns a quart of oil every 2200 miles and knocks like mad for the first five minutes of run time until it's warm. The engine also knocks if I use any gas other than premium.
