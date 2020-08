Used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me

Maserati of Cleveland - Middleburg Heights / Ohio

Fresh Arrival! 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali. Contact us at 440-716-2000 ask for Julia to schedule an appointment and for further information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GT120EG1FF174511

Stock: C174511

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-20-2020