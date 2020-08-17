Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid for Sale Near Me

13 listings
Escalade Hybrid Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 13 out of 13 listings
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid in White
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid

    124,907 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid

    87,988 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $18,522

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid

    108,663 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition in Black
    used

    2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition

    65,162 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $31,980

    Details
  • 2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid in White
    used

    2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid

    96,629 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,770

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid in White
    used

    2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid

    140,947 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,500

    Details
  • 2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid in White
    used

    2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid

    71,795 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,888

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition in Black
    used

    2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition

    97,853 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $26,681

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition in Black
    used

    2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition

    125,604 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,950

    Details
  • 2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid in White
    used

    2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid

    128,493 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,888

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid

    90,015 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,995

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition in Black
    used

    2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition

    174,637 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,000

    Details
  • 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid in White
    used

    2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid

    79,605 miles

    $21,999

    Details

