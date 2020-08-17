Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 124,907 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,900
Valentine Motor Company - District Heights / Maryland
Valentine Motor Company is pleased to be currently offering this 2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid with 124,907mi. The Cadillac Escalade Hybrid is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Cadillac Escalade Hybrid that you won't find in your average vehicle. Equipped with 4WD, this Cadillac Escalade Hybrid gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Cadillac Escalade Hybrid is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac Escalade Hybrid . Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. More information about the 2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid: The Cadillac Escalade has a lot in common with GM's other full-size SUVs-- the Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban and GMC Yukon/XL, underneath--but you wouldn't know it inside. The Escalade's cabin is one of the most impressive, opulent interiors offered in an SUV, and ride quality and overall interior quality are top-notch. All the more impressive is the way the Escalade performs and handles considering its size and weight. The Hybrid version, although more expensive, doesn't give up any of the standard Escalade's luxury, handling, or ride quality, but does manage to get up to 50% better fuel economy. Strengths of this model include high-efficiency hybrid powertrain availability, opulent interior appointments, impressive tow ratings, Tough, stylish exterior, comfortable ride and handling for such a big truck-based vehicle, and strong V8 performance Internet special price is based on one-time customer payment or with qualifying credit. Actual price and finance charges may vary. Price does not include tax, tag or dealer processing fee. https://youtu.be/rRUAk_2oIy0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4EEJ0BR206679
Stock: VAL206679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 87,988 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,522
Cole Valley Chevrolet - Newton Falls / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4EEJ6BR137688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,663 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,998
Car N Drive - Bordentown / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4EEJ1CR252068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,162 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,980
Ray Skillman Shadeland Kia - Indianapolis / Indiana
ONLY 65,162 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 23 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Platinum trim. Moonroof, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, Chrome Wheels, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats, Hitch. AND MORE!WHY BUY FROM USWe have a fantastic number of vehicles available, from hatchbacks to SUVs, and minivans to sedans, and we're constantly doing our utmost to provide them at the best prices possible. With Ray Skillman Shadeland, you know you'll be working with an auto-dealership which is firmly committed to helping you out with every single one of your automotive needs.OPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION, AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONIC RATIO SELECT, GM, STRONG HYBRID (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI HYBRID, LIVC WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT (332 hp [247.5 kW] @ 5100 rpm, 367 lb-ft of torque [495.4 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, COMPACT FLASH, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3/CD/DVD VIDEO/AUDIO CHANGER DSP, RDS, clock, voice recognition and USB interface (STD).EXPERTS ARE SAYINGCarAndDriver.com explains "Cadillac's full-size swagger wagon offers brash, chrome-tastic styling and leather-lined luxury.".Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4FEJ8DR221617
Stock: 12639A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 96,629 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,770
Auto Weekly Specials - Marietta / Georgia
2009 CADILLAC ESCALADE PLATINUM - LIKE NEW - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - REAR DVD - THIRD ROW SEATS - BACK CAMERA - XENON HEADLIGHTS - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - 20 INCH CHROME WHEELS - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - MEMORY SEATS - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - GREAT DEAL - ALL THE OPTIONS - GOOD TIRES - HEATED MIRRORS - FULLY LOADED - BLACK INSIDE OUT - BLUETOOTH BEAUTIFUL PEARL WHITE COLOR NO DINGS NON-SMOKER NO SCRATCHES GOOD TIRES ... Bad Credit?No Credit? No Worries.. Low Finance Rates ... Apply online www.awsautos.com ... Call 678-250-9393 ... We Ship Everywhere ... All Major Credit/Debit Card accepted... Atlanta Airport Pickup Service available...VISIT....WWW.AWSAUTOS.COM...LOCATED AT .....2069 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA GA 30062...CALL NOW 678 250 9393 ** LOWEST FINANCING RATES ** ALL CREDIT WELCOMED TO APPLY ** $0 DOWN LOANS AVAILABLE ** ...APPLY ONLINE at WWW.AWSAUTOS.COM ....FOR BEST BUYING EXPERIENCE CALL NOW at 678-250-9393. OPEN 7 DAYS...MON - SAT 10.00AM-7.00PM ... SUNDAYS BY APPOINTMENT 1-5.. TRADES WELCOMED... WE SHIP EVERYWHERE... ATLANTA AIRPORT PICKUP AVAILABLE... COMPREHENSIVE EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON DEMAND. 3RD PARTY INSPECTIONS ALLOWED AND ENCOURAGED AS WE NEVER CLAIM THAT OUR VEHICLES ARE PERFECT IN ALL HONESTY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK435X9R131054
Stock: MA131054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,947 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,500
Perfection Motors - Orlando / Florida
2013 CADILLAC ESCALADE HYBRID , 6.0L V8, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR , 140K MILES, NON SMOKER , EXTRA CLEAN WITH NAVIGATION SYSTEM ,DVD, KEY-LESS ENTRY, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SEAT, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR-LOCKS, THIRD ROW SEATS, REAR ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, PRIVACY GLASS, STEERING AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM STEREO, CD PLAYER, CLOCK, CARGO AREA LIGHT, TILT ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, REAR DEFOGGER, REAR VENTILATION AND AIR DUCTS, REAR PARKING SENSOR, ORIGINAL FLOOR MATS, TOW PACKAGE, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, 22 PREMIUM WHEELS . THE CADILLAC ESCALADE HAS A SMOOTH V8 ENGINE THAT ACCOMMODATES EIGHT PASSENGERS, WITH SOLID MATERIAL MAKES ITS COMFORTABLE, AND VERY RELIABLE. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT PERFECTION MOTORS AT (321)804-4966 OR VISIT OUR WEB PAGE AT WWW.PERFECTIONMOTORSINC.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3EEJ4DR274523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,795 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,888
S&R Motors - Hayward / California
2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid RWD White Diamond Tricoat 4-Speed eCVT Vortec 6.0L SFI LIVC Hybrid Certification Program Details: ***S&R Motors Pre-owned Certified Program Available. 1 Months or 1,000 Miles of Limited Warranty available and included at Advertised Pricing only, See Dealer for Details.***Cadillac Escalade Hybrid, Super tough vehicle to find, last time we were able to find one of these been more than 6 months ago and we look for them everyday, great resell value, Super Hot Luxury SUV, it got super low miles on it, only 71k miles for this year model, clean title, well maintained vehicle, it got 9 Service Records on Carfax Report alone, comes with Third Row Seat, Leather interior, Navigation System, Backup Camera, DVD player and much more, top of the Line, both interior and exterior are in excellent shape, don't wait, if you have been looking for one of these, you know how difficult it is to find one for sale. Guaranteed to Sell Quickly, right Color combo, right miles, right equipment and this low of price. Call us today to check on availability.Rare Vehicle, Great Service History, Low Miles, Leather Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Heated and Vented Seats, Heat Package, Power Package, Moonroof, Premium Audio Package, DVD Entertainment System, Navigation System.We serve AAA and Costco members, and are an USAA and True Car Certified Dealership. We are a CUDL Finance Dealership (Credit Unions Direct Lending) with Great Financing options are available. Bad Credit, No Credit, and 1st time buyers are welcome! S&R Motors Pre-owned Certified Program Available. 1 Months or 1,000 Miles of Limited Warranty available and included at Advertised Pricing only, See Dealer for Details. S&R Motors LW Base Coverage provides coverage for specified components within the following seven (3) vehicle assembly groups: Engine, Transmission/Transaxle/Transfer Case, Front/Rear Wheel Drive, See Dealer for covered components and parts, S&R Motors Certified Program is only available at advertised pricing, any discount will take away the Certified Limited Warranty*** We Accept Digital Cryptocurrency as a method of payment, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Similar Cryptocurrencies are accepted as a method of payment. Dealer will decide on the amount that will be accepted on case by case basis. See Dealer for details and Terms of acceptance. Verification of ownership is required.Go to our website srmotorsonline.com for up to 50 pics, free copy of carfax and more information, Call or txt us today at 510-571-9718 to check availability. Our goal and promise is to provide excellent Customer Service to all our customers. Let S&R Motors make you a happy car buyer!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (20 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFC43519R118397
Stock: 4369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 97,853 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,681
Spradley Chevrolet - Pueblo / Colorado
Clean CARFAX. black ice metallic 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition 4WD 4-Speed eCVT Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI LIVC Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI LIVC, 4WD, Ebony W/Ebony Accents Leather.Come in and see why people buy from Spradley Chevrolet Hyundai and then send their friends and family. We pride ourselves on being the best in customer service and giving you the best deal possible. And if you have good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, or are a first time buyer, we can help! Call Spradley Chevrolet Hyundais Internet Department today at 719-544-8162 and schedule your time to come in and test drive any of our new Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Impala and Suburbans or Hyundai Santa Fe, Tucson and Accents. And dont forget, we have all makes and models of pre-owned to choose from. Located at 2146 HWY 50 West, Pueblo, Colorado, where you will always hear, Oh Yes You Can! Spradley Chevrolet Hyundai, your dealership for all of Southwest, Southeast and Southern, Colorado!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4FEJ0DR197037
Stock: V20324A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 125,604 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,950
All American Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Midland - Midland / Texas
Platinum trim. EPA 23 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Moonroof, Navigation, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, Trailer Hitch, Captains Chairs, Chrome Wheels, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI HYBRID, LI... AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, DVD, Sunroof, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONIC RATIO SELECT, GM, STRONG HYBRID (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI HYBRID, LIVC WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT (332 hp [247.5 kW] @ 5100 rpm, 367 lb-ft of torque [495.4 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, COMPACT FLASH, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3/CD/DVD VIDEO/AUDIO CHANGER DSP, RDS, clock, voice recognition and USB interface (STD). Cadillac Platinum with BLACK ICE PREMIUM PAINT exterior and EBONY W/ EBONY ACCENTS interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 332 HP at 5100 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Cadillac's full-size swagger wagon offers brash, chrome-tastic styling and leather-lined luxury." -CarAndDriver.com. Great Gas Mileage: 23 MPG Hwy. VISIT US TODAY: All American Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Midland provides the residents of Midland, TX and surrounding areas with up to date inventories of new and pre-owned Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep vehicles. But that isn't all you'll find! Our responsive staff can help you with financial matters, service your car, order OEM auto parts and more! We have the knowledge and experience to ensure you quality service. Come visit us today at 3801 W Wall St or call us. Plus TT&L and fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3FEJ6DR273198
Stock: DR273198A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-23-2020
- 128,493 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$14,888
Peters Auto Mall - High Point / North Carolina
Peters Auto Mall was founded by Kevin and Angie Peters in 1993. Over the past twenty years, the business has grown into the Piedmont Triads #1 used car dealership. * 8 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $14,888 * * 2009 ** Cadillac * * Escalade Hybrid * * Base * You'll love the look and feel of this 2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Base, which features a backup sensor, rear air conditioning, ventilated seats, remote starter, backup camera, parking assistance, a leather interior, traction control, Bose sound system, and anti-lock brakes. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. Rocking a ravishing white exterior and a cashmere interior, this car is a great pick. Want a SUV AWD you can rely on? This one has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! Good cars sell fast! Give us a call and schedule an appointment today! Contact Information: Peters Auto Mall, 2857 South Main ST, High Point, NC, 27263, Phone: 3364341600, E-mail: bryano@petersautomall.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYFK43569R213329
Stock: 32197N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,995
Trade In Auto Sales - Van Nuys / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3EEJ0DR196709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,637 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,000
Van Horn Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Manitowoc - Manitowoc / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4FEJ9DR124586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,605 miles
$21,999
CarLux - Lennox / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3EEJ8DR273519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
