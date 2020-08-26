Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me

Prestige Auto Credit - Akron / Ohio

Duramax Flat black, lifted Sierra 2500 HD. Backed by a 6 month 6000 mile warranty. Ready for work or play all day! Disclaimer Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability This 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. More information about the 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD: The 2008 GMC Sierra HD lineup has the segment-best gross combined weight rating of up to 18,500 pounds, and the segment-best trailer weight rating of 13,000 pounds--both important numbers considering their intended duty as heavy haulers and commercial rigs. And with extensive noise-reduction measures, it has one of the quietest interiors among heavy-duty trucks. Interesting features of this model are Professional grade tool for work, a plethora of choices., durability, and versatility

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 3 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTHK23608F109060

Stock: C3113

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020