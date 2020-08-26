Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 in Red
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1

    257,957 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,757

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Dark Red
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    126,651 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,900

    $1,120 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in White
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    122,008 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,500

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    186,728 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck in Silver
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck

    131,580 miles

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 in White
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2

    82,361 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,000

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2

    301,369 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,975

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck in Red
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck

    124,848 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,982

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Gray
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    272,931 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,900

    $708 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    178,368 miles
    Theft history, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,484

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 in Red
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1

    185,544 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,991

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1

    107,631 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Dark Red
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    174,164 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $22,586

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Silver
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    191,894 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $21,500

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in White
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    95,800 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,454

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Gray
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    298,226 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck

    56,044 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Dark Red
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    140,055 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,937

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500HD

Overall Consumer Rating
4.329 Reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 1
    (3%)
2008 GMC 2500 Diesel
John,08/03/2010
I bought this truck from a local used car dealer. I drive this truck mostly through the mountains of southwestern PA hauling my travel trailer. I previously owned a 2005 F250 diesel. There is absolutely no comparison between the two trucks. This GMC outperforms the ford in every way possible. I never thought I would say this considering my grandfather, my father, and I have been ford guys our entire lives but the proof is in the way the truck drives, handles, pulls, and the reliability I have experienced with this truck. I have driven this truck for more than 15,000 miles and overall I am completely satisfied. I have to say that this is by far the best truck I ever owned.
Report abuse
