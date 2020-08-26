Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 257,957 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,757
Pioneer Chevrolet - Marietta / Ohio
** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, Hands Free, ** Cruise Control, ** Chrome Wheels / Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Keyless Entry, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** Tow Hitch, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Dark Titanium/Light Titanium. Come Experience the difference at Family Ford-Lincoln, MOV's largest new and used car dealer and home of the LIFETIME WARRANTY. All our vehicles are Priced Below Market Value and come with guaranteed credit approval. Join our Owners Club Membership at NO additional cost when purchasing a New/Used vehicle! Give us a call at 740-373-3431 for Complete Details and schedule your test drive today. Sonoma Red Metallic 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23608F139708
Stock: FF5715B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 126,651 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,900$1,120 Below Market
Parsons Interstate Ford - Shippensburg / Pennsylvania
LOCAL TRADE...CLEAN CARFAX...ALL NEW FUEL LINES . ..NEW BRAKES...NEW EXHAUST...NEW TRANSMISSON LINES...SERVICED WITH FRESH PA INSPECTION..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23K68F159104
Stock: 19K4A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2019
- 122,008 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,500
Sam Leman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Morton / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Summit White 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 6.6L DURAMAX, 4x4, One Owner Clean Carfax, Leather, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Power Seat, Power Windows, Power Locks, Automatic Transmission, Air Conditioning, SUPER CLEAN ONE OWNER 2500HD, DURAMAX DIESEL, HEATED SEATS, Z-71 OFF ROAD PACKAGE, NON SMOKER, TRADED TO US FROM RIGHT HERE IN MORTON, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Skid Plate Package, Z71 Off-Road Package.Located at Sam Leman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Morton, IL. Call today to set up a test drive 309-263-2345.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23668F147862
Stock: R1015A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 186,728 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,995
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL, ALLISON TRANSMISSION! 4x4! 3/4 Ton! HIGH performance truck!This 2008 GMC 2500HD is one of the best deals yet!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23678F224156
Stock: 8263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 131,580 miles
$12,995
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
2008 GMC Sierra 2500 6.0L V8 4x4 Crew Cab. 2 owner truck! Has over 15 service records! This truck is loaded with options including alloy wheels, leather seats, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, cruise control, towing package, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23K28F175493
Stock: 21245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,361 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,000
Salt Lake Valley Buick GMC - Salt Lake City / Utah
CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.To see more quality vehicles like this one http://www.SLVBUICKGMC.com/ or dial 801-265-1511.. Sales Tax, Title, Registration, License Fee's and Dealer Documentary Fee's are additional to the advertised price. Any purchase negotiated with someone other than the Internet Sales Department will NOT be renegotiated after the sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23698F118811
Stock: G38607B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 301,369 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,975
McDonald Chevrolet - Millington / Michigan
Recent Arrival! What a work horse!!! Don't let the miles fool you this is a Diesel and runs and drives great!! Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony w/Select Cloth Seat Trim, Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Power Windows w/Driver/Front Passenger Express-Down, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SLE2 Preferred Package. http://www.realdeal.com/305x2 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK29658E113442
Stock: 30113442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 124,848 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,982
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4WD Fire Red 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, dark titanium Cloth, 16 x 6.5 8-Lug Painted Steel Wheels, 16 x 6.5 Chrome-Styled Steel Wheels, 160 Amps Alternator, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 CD Player/XM Satellite, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Emergency communication system, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power steering, Provision for Cab Roof Mounted Lamp/Beacon, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Skid Plate Package, Snow Plow Prep Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Seat Trim, Voltmeter, Work Truck Package, Work Truck Preferred Package, XM Satellite Radio, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, dark titanium Cloth.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK29K38E109337
Stock: T20784B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 272,931 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,900$708 Below Market
Mincer Ford - Columbus Junction / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23628F206017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 178,368 milesTheft history, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,484
LaBelle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - LaBelle / Florida
AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE CD PLAYER AND MULTIMEDIA NAVIGATION with voice prompts seek-and-scan digital clock auto-tone control Radio Data System (RDS) speed-compensated volume and TheftLock (Not available with (PCU) Entertainment Package. Not available to Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands. Orders with a ship to code of Hawaii will have State of Hawaii functionality only.), REAR PARKING ASSIST ULTRASONIC with rearview LED display and audible warning, ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B5-Diesel compatible (365 hp [271.7 kW] @ 3200 rpm 660 lb-ft of torque [894.6 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (TUV) heavy-duty dual 730 cold-cranking-amp battery and (K05) engine block heater), WHEELS 4-17 X 7.5 (43.2 CM X 19.1 CM) 8-LUG BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM includes 16 (40.6 cm) steel spare wheel (STD), EZ-LIFT TAILGATE PACKAGE includes (A60) locking tailgate and (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate, ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR (Included with (PDL) Z71 Off-Road Package), ONYX BLACK, REAR AXLE 3.73 RATIO, SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, TRANSMISSION ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK, TRAILERING WIRING PROVISIONS FOR CAMPER FIFTH WHEEL AND GOOSENECK TRAILER includes additional 8-way wiring harness routed to front of pickup box, SUSPENSION PACKAGE HANDLING/TRAILERING HEAVY-DUTY includes 35mm twin tube shock absorbers and 36mm front stabilizer bar (STD), PEDALS POWER-ADJUSTABLE FOR ACCELERATOR AND BRAKE, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT, PAINT SOLID, BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED TRAILER, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT HEAVY-DUTY includes trailering hitch platform and 2.5-inch receiver with 2 adapter 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps backup lamps right turn left turn electric brake lead battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector wiring harness for after-market trailer brake controller (located in the instrument panel harness) and single wire for center high-mounted stop lamp, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (JF4) adjustable power pedals (AP3) remote vehicle starter system and (UD7) Rear Parking Assist, TIRES LT265/70R17E ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL (STD) Includes 4 tires and (ZER) LT265/75R16 on-/off-road blackwall spare tire with (E63) Fleetside pickup box. Includes 4 tires with (ZW9) pickup box delete.), MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL CAMPER MANUAL-FOLDING AND EXTENSION BLACK integrated turn signal indicators consisting of 50 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 20 square inch convex mirror surface with a common head and lower convex spotter glass (convex glass is not heated or power adjustable), SEATS FRONT BUCKET includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters 2-way power lumbar control heated seat cushions and seatbacks 2-position driver memory adjustable outboard head restraints floor console and storage pockets (STD), SKID PLATE PACKAGE FRAME-MOUNTED SHIELDS includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member protecting front underbody oil pan differential case and transfer case, EBONY ULTRASOFT LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM, BATTERY HEAVY-DUTY DUAL 730 COLD-CRANKING AMPS MAINTENANCE-FREE with rundown protection and retained accessory power, Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hooks, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Floor Mats, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Rear Defrost, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Leather Seats, Power Outlet, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Telematics, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23658F185566
Stock: 5185566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 185,544 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$20,991
Prestige Auto Credit - Akron / Ohio
Duramax Flat black, lifted Sierra 2500 HD. Backed by a 6 month 6000 mile warranty. Ready for work or play all day! #WeArePrestige Our mission is to make your convenience our priority with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We want all trades! Motorcycles, Dirtbikes, Quads, ATV's, UTV's, Raptor, Razr's, cars, trucks, trailers, boats, etc. We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've had! Disclaimer Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability This 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. More information about the 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD: The 2008 GMC Sierra HD lineup has the segment-best gross combined weight rating of up to 18,500 pounds, and the segment-best trailer weight rating of 13,000 pounds--both important numbers considering their intended duty as heavy haulers and commercial rigs. And with extensive noise-reduction measures, it has one of the quietest interiors among heavy-duty trucks. Interesting features of this model are Professional grade tool for work, a plethora of choices., durability, and versatility We want all trades! Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Chevy, Ford, Toyota, Cadillac, Mercedes, Yamaha, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Lamborghini, ferrari, porsche, quad, atv, utv, dirt bike, motorcycle, trx450, cr125, crf250, yzf250, tractor, trailers, camper, rv, razr, crf250, crf450, yfz450, ktm, ktm xc, raptor, trx90, trx 250, john deere, heavy equipment, skidster's etc. All can help towards your down payment!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23608F109060
Stock: C3113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 107,631 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,900
Edwards Mitsubishi Bellevue - Bellevue / Nebraska
6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 CD Player/XM Satellite, Compass, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Remote keyless entry, XM Satellite Radio. Price, Protection, Peace Of Mind! It Pays To Make The Drive! 808 Alberta Ave Bellevue, Ne 402-738-3800 edwardsmitsubishibellevue.com. 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT Odometer is 20400 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23K88F161548
Stock: ZMB1538A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 174,164 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$22,586
Santa Fe Ford - Alachua / Florida
*Come experience our hassle free test drive!*.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23678F173497
Stock: 40456S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 191,894 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,500
Ralph Sellers Chevrolet - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
SLT trim. Heated Leather Seats, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Hitch, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, 4WD, TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AU ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, 4WD, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio. OPTION PACKAGES ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B5-Diesel compatible (365 hp [271.7 kW] @ 3200 rpm, 660 lb-ft of torque [894.6 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (TUV) heavy-duty dual, 730 cold-cranking-amp battery and (K05) engine block heater), TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (JF4) adjustable power pedals, (AP3) remote vehicle starter system and (UD7) Rear Parking Assist, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE 6-DISC IN-DASH CD CHANGER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control and Radio Data System (RDS), TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY includes trailering hitch platform and 2.5-inch receiver with 2' adapter, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, wiring harness for after-market trailer brake controller (located in the instrument panel harness) OUR OFFERINGS Ralph Sellers Chevrolet has extensive experience and industry knowledge offered by the Ralph Sellers Chevrolet team brings new customers in the door and keeps our current customers coming back.Our business cannot grow without the trust of our customers and for that reason we are dedicated to delivering honest, transparent transactions to everyone who comes to our dealership. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23688F161309
Stock: 20CS0255B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 95,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,454
Schicker Ford of Union - Union / Missouri
*CALLL or TEXT 636-224-8576 **It's here The LABOR DAY SALES EVENT**, Leather heated front seats, navigation, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger, 4DR cab, 6.6L turbocharged diesel fuel, automatic, 4WD, AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible CD player / seek-and-scan / digital clock / auto-tone control / radio data system / speed-compensated volume and TheftLock, Bose premium speaker system with sub-woofer in center console, split folding rear seat, heated and power door mirrors, rear step bumper, handling/trailering / heavy-duty / includes 35mm twin tube shock absorbers and 36mm front stabilizer bar suspension package, illuminated and remote keyless entry, front independent suspension, OnStar Equipped (service required), traction control, dual front impact air bags, low tire pressure warning and overhead air bag. Come to the experts! Crew Cab! Be the talk of the town when you roll down the street in this charming 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD. This wonderful GMC is one of the most sought after used vehicles on the market because it NEVER lets owners down. Thanks for looking hope to hear from you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23658F133211
Stock: P4442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 298,226 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995
Billion Auto Buick GMC - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
This vehicle has only had one previous owner, cant get any better than that. Stop by and take it for a test drive before it is gone. Disclaimer:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK23638F107822
Stock: G26915A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 56,044 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,900
Northwest Auto Mall - Spencerport / New York
Equipped with straight plow and Salter *Like New* The GMC Sierra 2500hd is a professional grade tool for work is durable and versatile. The 2500 is overall a great truck.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Standard Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK24K38E164295
Stock: 11675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,937
Hardin Chevrolet - Hardin / Montana
Summary Our experienced Hardin Chevrolet team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. Vehicle Details This unit has lots of cargo space. The GMC Sierra has quick acceleration. With having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,this 3/4 ton pickup won't let you down. Equipment This model has four wheel drive capabilities. Additional Information Swing by today to view our entire Hardin Chevrolet inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK29658E201665
Stock: 14158B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sierra 2500HD searches:
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 5(59%)
- 4(21%)
- 3(17%)
- 1(3%)
Related GMC Sierra 2500HD info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Decatur GA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD South Portland ME
- Used GMC Terrain Irvine CA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Fremont CA
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Syracuse NY
- Used GMC Envoy Santa Ana CA
- Used GMC Terrain Toledo OH
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Lawrenceville GA
- Used GMC Envoy Hollywood FL
- Used GMC Terrain Montgomery AL
Shop used model years by city
- Used GMC Terrain 2018 Vancouver WA
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2016 Alexandria VA
- Used GMC Acadia 2012 Washington DC
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon