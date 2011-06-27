Vehicle overview

Within the last decade or so, some long-standing things have just cried out -- no, make that shouted out -- for serious change. Donald Trump's hairstyle, for instance, or the eating habits of most Americans. In the automotive world, a lack of quality for the interiors of General Motors trucks has been on that same list.

Thankfully, GM did its own "Extreme Makeover: Truck Edition" just last year. As with its more common sibling, the Chevy Silverado 2500HD, the GMC Sierra 2500HD received a substantially better cabin with higher-quality materials, better fit and finish and a much more attractive design overall.

In addition to the attractive interior, last year's revamp also brought new styling, a more powerful engine lineup, a stronger frame and resulting higher payload and towing capacities. The latter are up to 3,458 and 13,000 pounds, respectively. If this truck isn't enough to move your stuff, you might want to consider a Sikorsky Skycrane helicopter.

Compared against its archrival in the heavy-duty arena, Ford's Super Duty, the 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD edges out the Ford in work capacity and has an arguably nicer interior. Either way, you can't go wrong if you're looking for a comfortable heavy-duty hauler. But if neither the GMC nor the blue oval does it for you, there's also the Dodge Ram 2500. The Ram offers nearly equal towing ability and ride comfort but lags behind in payload capacity and available cargo bed configurations.