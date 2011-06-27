  1. Home
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive towing and hauling capacities, refined and quiet ride, excellent build and materials quality, comfortable seats.
  • Side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags are not available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With excellent build quality and a refined cabin to go along with its impressive work capabilities, the 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD is an excellent choice for a 3/4-ton heavy-duty pickup.

Vehicle overview

Within the last decade or so, some long-standing things have just cried out -- no, make that shouted out -- for serious change. Donald Trump's hairstyle, for instance, or the eating habits of most Americans. In the automotive world, a lack of quality for the interiors of General Motors trucks has been on that same list.

Thankfully, GM did its own "Extreme Makeover: Truck Edition" just last year. As with its more common sibling, the Chevy Silverado 2500HD, the GMC Sierra 2500HD received a substantially better cabin with higher-quality materials, better fit and finish and a much more attractive design overall.

In addition to the attractive interior, last year's revamp also brought new styling, a more powerful engine lineup, a stronger frame and resulting higher payload and towing capacities. The latter are up to 3,458 and 13,000 pounds, respectively. If this truck isn't enough to move your stuff, you might want to consider a Sikorsky Skycrane helicopter.

Compared against its archrival in the heavy-duty arena, Ford's Super Duty, the 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD edges out the Ford in work capacity and has an arguably nicer interior. Either way, you can't go wrong if you're looking for a comfortable heavy-duty hauler. But if neither the GMC nor the blue oval does it for you, there's also the Dodge Ram 2500. The Ram offers nearly equal towing ability and ride comfort but lags behind in payload capacity and available cargo bed configurations.

2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD models

The 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a 3/4-ton full-size pickup that's available in three body styles: regular cab, extended cab and crew cab. Regular cabs come with a long bed, while extended cabs and crew cabs can have either a standard or long bed. Regular cabs can be had in base Work or midlevel SLE trims, while extended and crew cabs can also be had in plush SLT form. The Work trim comes with the basics, including air-conditioning (extended and crew cab versions), a trip computer, an audio system with CD player and satellite radio, OnStar telematics, vinyl seating, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat and a tilt steering wheel.

The SLE trim actually consists of two subsets: SLE1 and SLE2. The SLE1 adds deep-tinted windows, chrome grille trim, foglamps, alloy wheels, a CD player, cruise control, full power accessories, cloth seating, keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Step up to the SLE2 (in extended and crew cabs) and you'll get dual-zone automatic climate control, six-way power front bucket seats and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.

The top-of-the-line SLT adds leather seating, rain-sensing wipers (with heated washer fluid), a Bose audio system with six-disc CD changer, keyless entry/start, an exclusive dash design with wood/metallic accents, 12-way power and heated front seats, rear audio controls and a Homelink universal remote.

Options, depending on truck configuration, include a power-sliding rear window, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, rear park assist, a sunroof, the Z71 Off-Road package (skid plates, off-road suspension and locking rear differential), the Safety package (power-adjustable pedals and park assist), a snow plow prep package and a cargo management system (includes sliding tie-down hooks in the front and sides of the bed interior).

2008 Highlights

Other than satellite radio becoming standard across the line, the 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD sees no changes.

Performance & mpg

A 6.0-liter V8 (353 horsepower and 373 pound-feet of torque), matched to a six-speed automatic transmission is standard on all Sierra 2500HD trucks. Optional is the burly "Duramax" 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8, which boasts 365 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. The Duramax comes paired with an Allison six-speed automatic. Properly equipped, the 2500HD can haul up to 3,458 pounds and tow up to 13,000 pounds.

Buyers have a choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive. The Work Truck with 4WD has a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case. All other 4WD trims have Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when wheel slippage is detected.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard, though stability control, front side and side curtain airbags are not available. A safety package that includes power-adjustable pedals and rear park assist is optional.

Driving

Based on our experience with previous Sierras, we'd expect the 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD to provide sprightly performance, especially with the now even stronger turbodiesel V8. On long trips, the 2500HD's supple suspension should swallow bumps (even with the heavy-duty towing option) while still allowing confident, no-slop handling with a minimum of body sway through the turns. The cabins of those previously tested Sierras were impressively quiet, a characteristic sure to continue with the latest heavy-duty lineup.

Interior

Overall, the cabin's fit and finish is impressive. Simple, intuitive controls, comfortable seats, an abundance of storage cubbies, three power points and well-placed cupholders add to the user-friendly environment. There is also a one-touch, three-blink lane-change feature and standard satellite radio that make long trips more enjoyable. Rivaling the interior of a Cadillac, the plush Sierra SLT features a unique dash and door panel design with handsome wood grain and metallic accents that give this workhorse the feel of a premium luxury sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2008 GMC 2500 Diesel
John,08/03/2010
I bought this truck from a local used car dealer. I drive this truck mostly through the mountains of southwestern PA hauling my travel trailer. I previously owned a 2005 F250 diesel. There is absolutely no comparison between the two trucks. This GMC outperforms the ford in every way possible. I never thought I would say this considering my grandfather, my father, and I have been ford guys our entire lives but the proof is in the way the truck drives, handles, pulls, and the reliability I have experienced with this truck. I have driven this truck for more than 15,000 miles and overall I am completely satisfied. I have to say that this is by far the best truck I ever owned.
Excellent HD choice & great value
Dave,07/25/2008
I got one of the first 08 2500HDs off the line as a custom order back in Aug. 07. For what I paid, this truck is an amazing value when compared to the F250s and Ram 2500s out there. The gas V8 has plenty of power and tows a 5000 lb trailer with ease. At first I had a problem with the transmission not downshifting easily in the 25-50 mph range, but the dealer flashed the ECU and now it's more responsive (although a bit less smooth- shifting - before it was like silk). Fuel economy has been mostly around 10-11 in the city, anywhere from 12-18 on the highway (the faster you go, the worse it gets). Most impressive is the quality. The interior and overall feel of the 2500HD is very solid.
Back to re-review after 6 months
SLC,12/02/2008
I wrote my first review in June after trading in a 2004 F-150. It has only got better and better. Absolutely no issues. Fuel mileage has gone to over 23 MPG on a recent hiway only trip of 600 miles, to between 15-18 MPG back and forth to work and weekend trips. I have not had this kind of acceleration since my '61 Vette'. There are no rattles or any fit/finish problems. Only oil changes and tire rotation. I would not trade this truck for any other on the market. I did extensive reseach and I am so glad I choose this HD2500, Duramax/Allison. I would recommend this truck to anyone, no hesitation.
Not a fan
notafan,02/13/2009
The fuel economy of this truck leaves a lot to be desired. My truck is GPS'd so I am only able to drive the speed limit without getting in trouble. The best I have ever got for fuel economy is 14.8 mpg (imperial gallons). The quality of the truck is less than desirable. In cold weather (less than -20c) the back doors will not latch completely without slamming them hard. I actually knocked the molding off the door trying to get it latched. When the doors are closed they squeak and rattle so bad you have to turn the radio up. I have had to install a second battery to get the truck to start after sitting for more than 3 days. The airbag computer already stopped working and needed replacing.
See all 29 reviews of the 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

More about the 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD

Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Overview

The Used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab, Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab, Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include SLE2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

