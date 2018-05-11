Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me

Art Gamblin Motors - Enumclaw / Washington

Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, cocoa Leather. This is a General Motors Buy Back vehicle. The vehicle has been repaired and meets General Motors specifications. The vehicle was bought back for 'Turbo Controller Lack Of Power'. This Vehicle has been repaired. The vehicle comes with the remaining factory warranty or manufacture 12,000 mile / 12 month limited bumper to bumper warranty. What is a GM reacquired vehicle? This vehicle was recently reacquired by General Motors because the previous owner was dissatisfied either with the performance or appearance of the vehicle. A GM Dealer has inspected and repaired this vehicle so you can be confident that it's reliable. Every GM reacquired vehicle comes complete with the Limited Warranty for Repurchased Vehicles backed by General Motors and provides you with a wide range of benefits: Coverage for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage begins upon delivery to the customer. Important: You are also entitled to the original unexpired portion of the manufactures warranty. The warranty start date for this coverage was the date the vehicle was delivered to or put into service by the first owner. See you sales representative for the New Vehicle Limited Warranty and exact coverage period and details. Call us today to check availability. Visit https://www.gamblinmotors.com for a full list of vehicle pictures and options, as well as the rest of our new and pre-owned inventory. Art Gamblin Motors takes trade- ins, paid for or not, and we will pay TOP DOLLAR for your trade-in. Save hundreds with LOWER SALES TAX! Our sales tax is almost 1% lower than most King County car dealers and over 1/2% lower than most Pierce County dealers. Our average new vehicle owner, without a trade-in, saves over $350 in sales tax verses Puyallup, Auburn, Renton and Seattle. Options, pricing and availability subject to change. Every effort is made to make sure the vehicle model and options are correctly described, but errors can occur. Customers are responsible to verify vehicle content and description before they buy. Dealership is not responsible for errors in description or content. Art Gamblin Motors has been a trusted family owned and operated dealership in Enumclaw, WA for 45 years. Google us and check out our reviews to see why you should do business with Gamblin Motors. Call us today and buy with confidence from a trusted dealer that genuinely cares. All vehicles are one of each. Sale Price does not include sales tax, license and a negotiable $150 Documentary Service Fee may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. HABLA ESPANOL!.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GT12TEY2JF105054

Stock: V5383

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020