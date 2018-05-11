Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 14,427 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$35,000$5,943 Below Market
Barbee's Freeway Ford - Denver / Colorado
CREW CAB 4WD 2500HD 6.0L V8 8FT FLATBED TOW PACKAGE PWR EQUIPMENT GROUP CRUISE HID'S FRESH SERVICE, DETAIL AND SANITIZE ALL PART OF THE DEAL.Summit White 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive 6.0L 8-Cylinder SFI Flex Fuel OHV 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Ash/Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, GMC 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, LED Cargo Box Lighting, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Power-Adjustable Black Heated Outside Mirrors, Sierra Convenience Plus Package, Speed control, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailering Equipment.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 45982 miles below market average!FREEWAY FORD IS DENVER'S FORD STORE. We make every effort to advertise the correct equipment on all our vehicles, however it is the customers responsibility to verify equipment prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12REG6JF252360
Stock: B9895Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,818 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$45,995
Weststar Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Monahans / Texas
Featuring upgraded tires and wheels, our Professional Grade, Accident Free, One 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT Crew Cab 4X4 with Navigation in Summit White offers tremendous capability and control! Powered by a massive 6.0 Liter V8 that generates 360hp and 380lb-ft of torque with its 6 Speed Automatic transmission for incredible towing authority. With the included trailering equipment package, you'll find that this Four Wheel Drive provides massive towing/hauling capability and is indeed up to any task! Our SLT is stronger than ever with two-thirds of the cab structure made of high strength steels. Notice the bold exterior that looks great with a hood scoop, LED cargo box lighting, a spray-on bed-liner, a remote locking tailgate and HID projector beam headlamps with LED signature lighting! Open the door to our SLT to find a fortress of comfort and convenience with remote start, leather-appointed seating, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows/locks, a driver information center, full-color navigation, and other top-shelf features. Enjoy your music along the way with our AM/FM/CD/MP3 stereo that features a color touchscreen display, available satellite radio, USB port/auxiliary jack, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, and even OnStar with 4G LTE with available WiFi! Everything you want in a reliable truck, our GMC Sierra 2500HD lets you feel confident, and in control, thanks to StabiliTrak with traction control and trailer sway control as well as advanced airbags, a rear camera, daytime running lamps, tire pressure monitoring, and even Teen Driver. Take on your toughest tasks with the precision and dominant performance brought to you by GMC Sierra 2500! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12TEG9JF226591
Stock: 9104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-23-2019
- 14,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$61,000$4,397 Below Market
John Thornton Buick GMC - Carrollton / Georgia
Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, ONE OWNER, 4X4/FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, NAVIGATION/GPS, DEALERSHIP INSPECTED, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF/SUNROOF, POWER AND MEMORY SEATING, TURBO DIESEL, LOCAL TRADE, NON SMOKER, PREMIUM SOUND, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, SPRAY IN BED LINER, 20 WHEELS, PLEASE CALL 770-832-9602 TODAY!!!, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Cocoa/Dark Sand w/Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim. Thank you for considering this beautiful 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali finished in stunning Summit White with Cocoa/Dark Sand w/Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim.Odometer is 31220 miles below market average!We are your premier Carrollton, GA Buick and GMC dealership. John Thornton Cadillac Buick GMC Inc. Is family owned, and it is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. We also proudly serve Douglasville Buick and GMC customers. Whether you're searching for a new or used car near Douglasville or Bremen, researching financing options, or looking for a quick quote on a car, truck, or SUV, the friendly, yet professional staff at our Carrollton Buick dealership is ready to provide you with all the help you need. We are proud to serve Bremen Buick customers. We have served as your premier Buick and GMC dealer for the entire West Georgia area for over 45 years.Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UEY5JF267928
Stock: LG985A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 12,273 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$35,000$6,133 Below Market
Barbee's Freeway Ford - Denver / Colorado
FLAT BED Summit White 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive 6.0L 8-Cylinder SFI Flex Fuel OHV 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Ash/Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailering Equipment.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 21045 miles below market average!FREEWAY FORD IS DENVER'S FORD STORE. We make every effort to advertise the correct equipment on all our vehicles, however it is the customers responsibility to verify equipment prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12REG4JF248078
Stock: B9941Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$51,500$8,829 Below Market
Cable Dahmer Buick GMC of Kansas City - Kansas City / Missouri
Come in today and experience the Cable Dahmer difference! Cable Dahmer Buick GMC of Kansas City offers a 5-Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty on nearly every vehicle on the lot! Call for a free test drive in this 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD. 4WD 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali One Owner, This vehicle is Cable Dahmer Gold Certified, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amps Alternator, 7 Speakers, 8" Multi-Color Driver Instrument Info Display, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Bed Liner, Black Frame-Mounted Front Recovery Hooks, BluetoothÂ For Phone, Body-Color Front Bumper, Bose 7 Speaker Sound System, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Cruise Control, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Driver Alert Package, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Duramax Plus Package, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Engine Block Heater, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, GMC 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, HD Radio, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Navigation System, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power Sunroof, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Body-Color Bumper w/Bumper CornerSteps, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Soft Folding Tonneau Cover (LPO), Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Trailer Brake Controller, Trailering Equipment, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote. Contact us online or give us a call at (816) 759-2581 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UEY6JF286911
Stock: 286911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-30-2020
- 23,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$58,921$7,770 Below Market
Art Gamblin Motors - Enumclaw / Washington
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, cocoa Leather. This is a General Motors Buy Back vehicle. The vehicle has been repaired and meets General Motors specifications. The vehicle was bought back for 'Turbo Controller Lack Of Power'. This Vehicle has been repaired. The vehicle comes with the remaining factory warranty or manufacture 12,000 mile / 12 month limited bumper to bumper warranty. What is a GM reacquired vehicle? This vehicle was recently reacquired by General Motors because the previous owner was dissatisfied either with the performance or appearance of the vehicle. A GM Dealer has inspected and repaired this vehicle so you can be confident that it's reliable. Every GM reacquired vehicle comes complete with the Limited Warranty for Repurchased Vehicles backed by General Motors and provides you with a wide range of benefits: Coverage for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage begins upon delivery to the customer. Important: You are also entitled to the original unexpired portion of the manufactures warranty. The warranty start date for this coverage was the date the vehicle was delivered to or put into service by the first owner. See you sales representative for the New Vehicle Limited Warranty and exact coverage period and details. Call us today to check availability. Visit https://www.gamblinmotors.com for a full list of vehicle pictures and options, as well as the rest of our new and pre-owned inventory. Art Gamblin Motors takes trade- ins, paid for or not, and we will pay TOP DOLLAR for your trade-in. Save hundreds with LOWER SALES TAX! Our sales tax is almost 1% lower than most King County car dealers and over 1/2% lower than most Pierce County dealers. Our average new vehicle owner, without a trade-in, saves over $350 in sales tax verses Puyallup, Auburn, Renton and Seattle. Options, pricing and availability subject to change. Every effort is made to make sure the vehicle model and options are correctly described, but errors can occur. Customers are responsible to verify vehicle content and description before they buy. Dealership is not responsible for errors in description or content. Art Gamblin Motors has been a trusted family owned and operated dealership in Enumclaw, WA for 45 years. Google us and check out our reviews to see why you should do business with Gamblin Motors. Call us today and buy with confidence from a trusted dealer that genuinely cares. All vehicles are one of each. Sale Price does not include sales tax, license and a negotiable $150 Documentary Service Fee may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. HABLA ESPANOL!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12TEY2JF105054
Stock: V5383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 28,336 milesGreat Deal
$40,920
Bert Ogden Chevrolet - Mission / Texas
Recent Arrival! **CARFAX 1 OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **LOW MILES**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **ON STAR**, **TOW PKG**. Odometer is 34789 miles below market average! White 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive 6.0L 8-Cylinder SFI OHV
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12SEG3JF125976
Stock: G91906A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 89,927 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$53,990$4,917 Below Market
Capitol Buick GMC - San Jose / California
DGDG Certified *2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali* (4WD, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel) with 89,927 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * 110-Volt AC Power Outlet * 150 Amps Alternator * 8 Multi-Color Driver Instrument Info Display * Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror * Black Frame-Mounted Front Recovery Hooks * Body-Color Front Bumper * Bose 7 Speaker Sound System * Chrome Bodyside Moldings * Chrome Door Handles * Deep-Tinted Glass * Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors * Driver Alert Package * Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control * Electric Rear-Window Defogger * Electronic Shift Transfer Case * EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate * Forward Collision Alert * Front Halogen Fog Lamps * Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package * HD Radio * Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats * Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel * Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors * Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package * Hill Descent Control * Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column * Off-Road Package * OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable * Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger * Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down * Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake * Preferred Equipment Group 5SA * Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up) * Rear Body-Color Bumper w/Bumper CornerSteps * Rear Wheelhouse Liners * Remote Keyless Entry * Remote Locking Tailgate * Remote Vehicle Starter System * Single Slot CD/MP3 Player * SiriusXM Satellite Radio * Steering Wheel Audio Controls * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry) * Trailer Brake Controller * Trailering Equipment * Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist * Universal Home Remote * Z71 Chrome Front Fender Emblems.*Disclosures:* DGDG Certified Used Cars only applicable to vehicles 6 model years old or newer with less than 90,000 miles. Warranty only applicable to vehicles that are not certified by a manufacturer. A copy of the warranty is available for review at the dealership. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UEY2JF125195
Stock: B11322A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 82,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$39,365$6,962 Below Market
Baldwin Buick GMC - Poplar Bluff / Missouri
Equipment The HID headlamps on this 2018 GMC Sierra 2500 light your way like never before. This 2018 GMC Sierra 2500 features a high end BOSE stereo system. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. Keep your hands warm all winter with a heated steering wheel in this GMC Sierra . An off-road package is equipped on this GMC Sierra. See what's behind you with the back up camera on this 2018 GMC Sierra 2500. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this GMC Sierra is easy with the climate control system. This vehicle has a 6.0 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2018 GMC Sierra 2500 is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this unit and drive with confidence. This vehicle embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. Packages SUSPENSION PACKAGE; OFF-ROAD: includes Z71 chrome front fender emblems; twin tube Rancho brand shocks; (JHD) Hill Descent Control; (NZZ) underbody shield and Off-Road Driver Information Center graphics. 2500HD SLT GAS PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE: Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Includes (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist; (UVD) heated steering wheel; (A48) power sliding rear window; (VXH) 6 rectangular chrome tubular assist steps; LPO; (UQA) Bose premium audio system; (IO6) GMC Infotainment 8 Diagonal Color Touch audio system with Navigation; (DQS) outside memory equipped heated power-adjustable vertical trailering mirrors; (AN3) front leather-appointed bucket seats and (CGN) spray-on bedliner. DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE: includes (UFL) Lane Departure Warning; (UEU) Forward Collision Alert; Safety Alert Seat and (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist. HILL DESCENT CONTROL. UNDERBODY SHIELD: FRAME-MOUNTED SHIELDS. WHEEL: 18' X 8' (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) FULL-SIZE; STEEL SPARE. LPO: ASSIST STEPS; CHROMED TUBULAR; 6' RECTANGULAR. MIRRORS: CHROME; OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL TRAILERING; MEMORY-EQUIPPED; UPPER GLASS; POWER-FOLDING AND MANUAL EXTENDING;. BED LINER: SPRAY-ON. BOSE SOUND WITH 6 SPEAKER SYSTEM. WIRELESS CHARGING. SEATING: HEATED AND VENTILATED PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT BUCKET. STEERING WHEEL: HEATED; LEATHER WRAPPED WITH AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROLS. CONSOLE: FLOOR MOUNTED. LPO: ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS. WINDOW: POWER; REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER. FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST: ULTRASONIC. FORWARD COLLISION ALERT. LANE DEPARTURE WARNING. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12TEG7JF152653
Stock: 4266B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 31,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$48,999$8,693 Below Market
Alexander Buick GMC - Oxnard / California
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Onyx Black Odometer is 30298 miles below market average! 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4WD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel VVT Big Discounts, Big Inventory, Big Savings - Alexander of Oxnard! Sale Price may include Factory incentives, see dealer for details and additional incentives. Sale Price does not include Fees, Taxes, License or Title Fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12TEG6JF227066
Stock: XF227066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 34,655 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$54,995$5,789 Below Market
Laura Buick GMC - Collinsville / Illinois
1-Owner New Vehicle Trade, Sold Here New! Denali 6.6 V8 Duramax Turbo Diesel Crew Cab 4x4. Navigation System, Power Sunroof, Towing Package, Heavy Duty Trailering Package, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio With Locking Rear Differential, Trailer Brake Controller, 20' Chrome Wheels, Backup Camera, Backup Sensors, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Memory Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Heated Steering Wheel, Front Parking Sensors, Towing Mirrors, Spray In Bedliner, Chrome Running Boards, Power Sliding Rear Window, Soft Tonneau Cover, Bose Premium Audio Brand, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Tinted Windows. This vehicle has good tires, and is in amazing condition! This Sierra 2500HD has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 618-344-0121 Laura Buick GMC, Serving our community for over 35 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service! Duramax CD Player Navigation Portable Audio Connection Bose Premium Audio Security System Backup Sensors Front Parking Sensors Backup Camera Cruise Control Keyless Entry HD Trailering Heavy Duty Trailering Package 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Locking Rear Differential Locker Limited Slip Heavy Duty Trailering Equipment HD Towing Trailer Brake Controller Heated Steering Wheel Towing Mirrors Running Boards Sliding Rear Window Tonneau Cover Multi-Zone Climate Control Power Locks Power Windows Side Curtain Airbags Steering Wheel Controls Traction Control Heated Seats Cooled Seats Leather Seats 20' Chrome Wheels 20 Inch Chrome Wheels 20' Wheels 20 Inch Wheels Premium Wheels Sunroof Trailer Hitch Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Power Mirrors Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Side Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UEY3JF101116
Stock: L204227A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 36,090 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$59,995$5,567 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **LOADED**DURAMAX PLUS PACKAGE**DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE**TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**6.6 DURAMAX V8 DIESEL**ALLISON TRANSMISSION**CREW CAB SHORT BED**4X4**LEATHER**POWER SUNROOF**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**MEMORY SYSTEM**TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL**DIESEL EXHAUST BRAKE**LIKE NEW**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**6.6L Duramax Diesel, **Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Exhaust Brake, **Spray On Bedliner, **Tow Package, **Cooled Seats, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Allison Transmission, **Premium Sound, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bose 7 Speaker Sound System, CD player, Chrome Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Driver Alert Package, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Duramax Plus Package, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Heated steering wheel, Hill Descent Control, Memory seat, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Speed control, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailering Equipment, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2018 GMC Sierra 2500 Diesel Heavy Duty Denali Crew Cab Short Bed 4WD 4x4 Pickup Truck
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UEY9JF104943
Stock: 31459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 89,603 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$41,900$5,524 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This GMC Sierra 2500HD has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT. This pre-owned GMC Sierra 2500HD looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12TEYXJF194422
Stock: 194422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali48,364 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$51,995$7,905 Below Market
Riverside Buick GMC - Cartersville / Georgia
This GMC Sierra 2500HD has a powerful Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 20" (50.8 CM) CHROMED CAST ALUMINUM (STD), WHEEL, 18" X 8" (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) FULL-SIZE, STEEL SPARE., TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode. *This GMC Sierra 2500HD Features the Following Options * SUSPENSION PACKAGE, OFF-ROAD requires 4WD models, includes twin tube Rancho brand shocks and (JHD) Hill Descent Control, GOOSENECK / 5TH WHEEL PREP PACKAGE Hitch platform to accept Gooseneck or Fifth wheel hitch. Includes Hitch platform with tray to accept ball and drilled box holes with caps installed, box mounted 7-pin trailer harness (similar to (UY2) harness)., DURAMAX PLUS PACKAGE includes (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine and (VQY) chrome recovery hooks, LPO, (MW7) Allison 1000 6-speed automatic transmission (Includes (DQS) outside memory equipped heated power-adjustable vertical trailering mirrors.) , TIRES, LT265/60R20E ALL-TERRAIN, BLACKWALL (STD), SUNROOF, POWER, SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters, including 4-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints,(D07) floor console and storage pockets and (K4C) wireless charging (STD), RED QUARTZ TINTCOAT, REAR AXLE, 3.73 RATIO, PAINT, SOLID, MIRRORS, CHROME, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL TRAILERING, MEMORY-EQUIPPED, UPPER GLASS, POWER-FOLDING AND MANUAL EXTENDING; Includes integrated turn signal indicators, consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5 square inch convex mirror surface with a common head and lower convex spotter glass (convex glass is not heated and not power-adjustable) and addition of auxiliary cargo lamp for backing up (helps to see trailer when backing up with a trailer) and amber auxiliary clearance lamp. *Visit Us Today * For a must-own GMC Sierra 2500HD come see us at Riverside Buick GMC, 125 S Dixie Ave, Cartersville, GA 30120. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UEY1JF143767
Stock: 20G059A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 10-10-2019
- 73,385 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$49,988$5,266 Below Market
Weis Buick GMC - Decorah / Iowa
We Deliver!! Please consider inquiring about our vehicle pick-up and delivery services. Our online digital storefront will continue to be a helpful resource for shopping inventory, vehicle research, service and parts information, and communicating directly with the dealership. No matter the department you're looking to reach, we have staff that can assist your needs. You can request assistance over the phone, via email, or use the features provided on our website to connect with a member of our team. Thorough cleanings of the dealership facilities daily Sanitizing gel and foam stations available on-site Our staff has been given specific instructions on hand washing and the importance of staying home if they feel ill Adhering to the recommended six feet of social distance from other staff and customers. ** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, ** Brake Assist, ** Cooled Seats, ** Heated Seats, ** Heated Steering Wheel, ** Keyless Start, ** Lane Departure Warning, ** Leather Seats, ** Memory Seat, ** Navigation System, ** Premium Sound System, ** Remote Start, ** Tow Hitch, ** Security System, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amps Alternator, 8' Multi-Color Driver Instrument Info Display, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Black Frame-Mounted Front Recovery Hooks, Body-Color Front Bumper, Bose 7 Speaker Sound System, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Recovery Hooks, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Driver Alert Package, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Duramax Plus Package, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, GMC 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package, HD Radio, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Package (LPO), Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Off-Road Package, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Body-Color Bumper w/Bumper CornerSteps, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Trailer Brake Controller, Trailering Equipment, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Z71 Chrome Front Fender Emblems. White Frost Tricoat 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4D Crew Cab Denali Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UEY7JF212977
Stock: 20095A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 45,786 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$55,900$6,874 Below Market
Advantage Auto Direct - Kent / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UEY5JF108309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,606 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$44,998$5,592 Below Market
Ebersole Bros. Used Cars & Trucks - Lebanon / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12TEY7JF128328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$49,998$4,630 Below Market
Wapak Ford - Wapakoneta / Ohio
2018 Red Quartz Tintcoat GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic This GMC Sierra 2500HD has many features and is well equipped including, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, jet black Cloth.CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 22715 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12SEY3JF148621
Stock: P1135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sierra 2500HD searches:
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 5(57%)
- 4(14%)
- 3(14%)
- 2(14%)
Related GMC Sierra 2500HD info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2018
- Used Nissan Xterra 2011
- Used MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2018
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2014
- Used Audi S8 2015
- Used Jaguar XK 2012
- Used Volkswagen Routan 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2012
- Used Jaguar XJ 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2011
- Used Lexus GX 460 2011
- Used BMW 1 Series 2011
- Used Hyundai Equus 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mitsubishi Montero Sport
- Used BMW X7
- Used Buick Verano
- Used Hyundai Azera
- Used Chevrolet Tracker
- Used Volvo V70
- Used Mazda Tribute
- Used Audi TT RS
- Used GMC Yukon XL
- Used Audi S7
- Used Kia Forte
- Used Audi SQ5
- Used Suzuki Vitara
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Eugene OR
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Irving TX
- Used GMC Terrain Newport News VA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Stone Mountain GA
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Akron OH
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid Naperville IL
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Sarasota FL
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Phoenix AZ
- Used GMC Envoy Salt Lake City UT
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Missoula MT
Shop used model years by city
- Used GMC Yukon 2016 Springfield MA
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2014 Las Vegas NV
- Used GMC Acadia 2012 El Paso TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volvo XC90 News
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2020 Countryman
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Porsche Taycan
- 2021 Porsche Taycan News
- 2019 X4
- 2019 XC40
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2020 Canyon
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2019
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- 2019 Encore
- Honda Insight 2021
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2019 Camaro
- 2019 Volvo S60
- 2020 CT4
- Nissan Frontier 2019