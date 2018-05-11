Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me

1,164 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sierra 2500HD Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,164 listings
  • 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD in White
    used

    2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD

    14,427 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $35,000

    $5,943 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in White
    used

    2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    21,818 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $45,995

    Details
  • 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali

    14,796 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $61,000

    $4,397 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD in White
    used

    2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD

    12,273 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $35,000

    $6,133 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali in Black
    used

    2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali

    38,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $51,500

    $8,829 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in White
    used

    2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    23,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $58,921

    $7,770 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE in White
    used

    2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE

    28,336 miles
    Great Deal

    $40,920

    Details
  • 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali in Black
    used

    2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali

    89,927 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $53,990

    $4,917 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in White
    used

    2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    82,087 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $39,365

    $6,962 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Black
    used

    2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    31,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $48,999

    $8,693 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali in Gray
    used

    2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali

    34,655 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $54,995

    $5,789 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali in Black
    used

    2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali

    36,090 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $59,995

    $5,567 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    89,603 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $41,900

    $5,524 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali in Red
    certified

    2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali

    48,364 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $51,995

    $7,905 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali

    73,385 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $49,988

    $5,266 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali in Black
    used

    2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali

    45,786 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $55,900

    $6,874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Gray
    used

    2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    88,606 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $44,998

    $5,592 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE in Red
    used

    2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE

    18,835 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $49,998

    $4,630 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sierra 2500HD searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,164 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500HD
  4. Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500HD

Read recent reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500HD
Overall Consumer Rating
4.17 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (14%)
Trailer Hauler
BG,11/05/2018
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
I purchased too pull our travel trailer. the old truck 2015 1500 struggled to keep up with highway speeds. This one pulls the trailer great no problem keeping up with Highway speeds. The only issue is the DEF requirements. about every thousand miles it takes a little more than a gallon to keep it topped off. Needs a better monitoring system. The diesel engine runs great and gets better fuel economy than the gas when pulling the trailer.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Sierra 2500HD
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Sierra 2500HD info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings