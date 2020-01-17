Used 2014 Cadillac ELR for Sale Near Me

20 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
ELR Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 20 listings
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    37,674 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,998

    $2,983 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    11,820 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $23,999

    $1,818 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    33,240 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,000

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    59,490 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,990

    $709 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    59,800 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,950

    $843 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    39,591 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,388

    $1,256 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    6,464 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,000

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    60,121 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,700

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    63,227 miles

    $20,745

    $587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    28,898 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,798

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    29,233 miles

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Gray
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    30,406 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $27,998

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    34,860 miles

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    55,263 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $22,990

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    59,265 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Gray
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    89,567 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,907

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    36,905 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,900

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    66,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac ELR searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 20 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac ELR
  4. Used 2014 Cadillac ELR

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac ELR

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac ELR
Overall Consumer Rating
513 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Wow - Get One If You Can Find One
BigW,11/06/2015
2dr Coupe (gas/electric hybrid DD)
I'd never bought an electric car before, so I researched the heck out of this thing before I bought it. I probably read every review and watched every video review out there. Then I went out and drove the car. Going in, I expected it to be very much a mixed bag, with some big compromises I might be able to live with given the heavily discounted price. What I found instead was an absolutely stellar car that just didn't fit the conventional narrative and has really slipped through the cracks. Is it a modern sports car? No. But it has plenty of power, nice handling, etc. The disconnect between what some reviewers said and the car's actual performance was breathtaking. In the kind of driving we all do in the real world, it will give you absolutely nothing to complain about. It looks like it ought to be able to take on a Porsche 911 and it isn't that fast, but that is the only way in which the driving dynamics will disappoint you. Is it a eco-warrior statement car? No. No one will actually realize that you are driving something that is better for the environment than a Prius. So people who want to wear that on their sleeves will hate it because it doesn't make an eco-statement. Also, it is far too plush and luxurious to give off that "I'm sacrificing for the good of the planet" vibe. Is it a traditional luxury car? Not really. It is much more sporty and nimble than a traditional luxury car. The ride is smooth and well-composed, not floaty at all. However, the interior is all luxury car, and the levels of quiet are better than any luxury car I've ever seen. What it really is, is a car purpose-built for the real and relatively uninteresting driving we actually do in the real world. You don't need a huge V8 to putter along in commuter traffic. You don't need a bone-crushing suspension that handles well but beats you up every mile when you only see those twisty car commercial roads in car commercials. In the real world, quiet matters. In the real world, power matters but only up to a point. In the real world, handling and ride quality need to be thoughtfully balanced. In the real world, you shouldn't waste gas getting to work, even when it is cheap. The ELR does every one of those things well, all while looking absolutely amazing. Yes, the backseat is tiny. Yes, it should not have sold for $80k initially. But that is about as far as the legitimate criticisms go. With gas prices low, these things are selling for absolutely absurd prices. They are very rare, so finding one can be a challenge. But if you land one, you will end up with an amazing bargain.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
ELR
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Cadillac ELR info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.