Used 2014 Cadillac ELR for Sale Near Me
20 listings
- 37,674 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,998$2,983 Below Market
- 11,820 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$23,999$1,818 Below Market
- 33,240 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,000
- 59,490 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,990$709 Below Market
- 59,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,950$843 Below Market
- 39,591 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,388$1,256 Below Market
- 6,464 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,000
- 60,121 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,700
- 63,227 miles
$20,745$587 Below Market
- 28,898 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,798
- 29,233 miles
$28,998
- 30,406 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$27,998
- 34,860 miles
$26,998
- 55,263 milesDelivery Available*
$22,990
- 59,265 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,998
- 89,567 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$20,907
- 36,905 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,900
- 66,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,995
I'd never bought an electric car before, so I researched the heck out of this thing before I bought it. I probably read every review and watched every video review out there. Then I went out and drove the car. Going in, I expected it to be very much a mixed bag, with some big compromises I might be able to live with given the heavily discounted price. What I found instead was an absolutely stellar car that just didn't fit the conventional narrative and has really slipped through the cracks. Is it a modern sports car? No. But it has plenty of power, nice handling, etc. The disconnect between what some reviewers said and the car's actual performance was breathtaking. In the kind of driving we all do in the real world, it will give you absolutely nothing to complain about. It looks like it ought to be able to take on a Porsche 911 and it isn't that fast, but that is the only way in which the driving dynamics will disappoint you. Is it a eco-warrior statement car? No. No one will actually realize that you are driving something that is better for the environment than a Prius. So people who want to wear that on their sleeves will hate it because it doesn't make an eco-statement. Also, it is far too plush and luxurious to give off that "I'm sacrificing for the good of the planet" vibe. Is it a traditional luxury car? Not really. It is much more sporty and nimble than a traditional luxury car. The ride is smooth and well-composed, not floaty at all. However, the interior is all luxury car, and the levels of quiet are better than any luxury car I've ever seen. What it really is, is a car purpose-built for the real and relatively uninteresting driving we actually do in the real world. You don't need a huge V8 to putter along in commuter traffic. You don't need a bone-crushing suspension that handles well but beats you up every mile when you only see those twisty car commercial roads in car commercials. In the real world, quiet matters. In the real world, power matters but only up to a point. In the real world, handling and ride quality need to be thoughtfully balanced. In the real world, you shouldn't waste gas getting to work, even when it is cheap. The ELR does every one of those things well, all while looking absolutely amazing. Yes, the backseat is tiny. Yes, it should not have sold for $80k initially. But that is about as far as the legitimate criticisms go. With gas prices low, these things are selling for absolutely absurd prices. They are very rare, so finding one can be a challenge. But if you land one, you will end up with an amazing bargain.
