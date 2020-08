Used 2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me

Emerling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Springville / New York

Here's a great deal on a 2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding pickup truck! All of the following features are included: power front seats, tilt steering wheel, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GT4K0BG1AF112651

Stock: 20110A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020