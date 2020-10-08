Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 46,630 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,414$1,904 Below Market
Victory Chevrolet Buick - Milan / Michigan
6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Cloth. 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE Odometer is 4061 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.This vehicle has been through an extensive multi-point inspection by one of our Certified Technicians. All necessary services have been done for the appropriate mileage interval. We have also reconditioned this vehicle inside and out, so as to provide you with as near a new vehicle as can be expected from a vehicle of this year and mileage. Get Pre-Approved Today:http://www.victorychevroletbuick.com/financing/application-short.htmBuy with confidence. Family owned & operated. Call Today! Large Used Car Super Store Serving Milan, Ann Arbor, Saline, Monroe, Canton, and Ypsilanti MI. This gem is a local trade in and has a bunch of service records available on the CarFax. We have put it through our rigorous 120-point inspection and she passed with flying colors. All items noted by our Certified Technicians have been addressed. You will receive a 90-day warranty and 2 years free maintenance. This gem will NOT last so schedule your test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT22SEG2GZ376192
Stock: 34V07309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 85,217 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$32,994$6,951 Below Market
Darcars Kia of Frederick - Frederick / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12TEG5GF207089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,353 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,079$4,443 Below Market
Current River Ford - Doniphan / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12REG4GF294955
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,189 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$48,988$1,729 Below Market
Con Paulos Chevrolet - Jerome / Idaho
The used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD in JEROME, IDAHO has aged like fine wine. This truck doesn't look like it has a few plus years on it. It's a 8 cylinder Summit White truck that can get the job done.With out LifeTime Powertrain Waranty, you can't Loose! Call 208-324-3900 and ask for one of our sales associates or scheduel a test drive online at ConPaulos.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UE83GF216131
Stock: U5741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 94,919 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$39,308
Texas Country Ford - Winnsboro / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UEG3GF221854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$45,900$3,064 Below Market
Junction Auto Sales - Chardon / Ohio
#DENALI Clean carfax!! This Denali has many features including a Navigation System, Memory Settings, Heated Steering Wheel, Ventilated Seats, Heated Seats, Auto-Start, Backup Camera! This Denali also has a 8-Cylinder 6.6L Engine with a towing capacity of 13,000Lbs and a payload capacity of 3,257Lbs! Recently inspected and serviced by our professional technicians here at Junction Auto Family. Call for your free vehicle history report. www.JunctionAutoFamily.com. Get your next new to you vehicle at Junction, 12423 Mayfield rd, Chardon, OH, 44024. The Junction Auto Family is a fifth generation family owned dealership doing business locally for 89 years!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UE8XGF131335
Stock: B131335G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$44,950
Weston Buick GMC Kia - Gresham / Oregon
CARFAX One-Owner. 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT White One Owner, Fresh Oil Change, No Accident on Carfax, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, HD Radio, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Occupant sensing airbag, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailering Equipment, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Odometer is 35469 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT22TEG2GZ322350
Stock: GX0190A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-24-2019
- 34,336 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$51,873$2,565 Below Market
Roseville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Roseville / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! -1 OWNER***, FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED DEALERSHIP FOR 35 YEARS***, -LEATHER***, -HEATED SEATS***, VENTED SEATS***, BACK UP CAMERA***, -NAVIGATION***, -SUNROOF***, -REMOTE START***, -TRAILER TOW***, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE !!!, Z71 PACKAGE !!! ***Why buy from us? We have a great selection, competitive and transparent pricing and good people! We've been an independent family owned dealership for over 35 years that treats every customer like family. Come in and see for yourself!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UE83GF176505
Stock: 43482A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-26-2018
- 86,606 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$26,230
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT22REGXGZ232821
Stock: 10432185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 36,218 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$43,934
Weston Buick GMC Kia - Gresham / Oregon
CARFAX One-Owner. 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT White One Owner, Fresh Oil Change, No Accident on Carfax, 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bluetooth For Phone, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Occupant sensing airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Speed control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailering Equipment, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Odometer is 29535 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT22TEG8GZ321834
Stock: GX0188A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-24-2019
- 60,987 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$47,337$2,931 Below Market
The Sharpest Rides - Englewood / Colorado
<b>Summary</b> The Sharpest Rides's mission is to ensure all our customers have a positive auto buying experience and are completely satisfied with their new vehicle. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on it. <b>Vehicle Details</b> Enjoy your driving more! This is one of the most exciting vehicles to drive in its class. This GMC Sierra is a great vehicle for families. The vehicle has lots of cargo space. Great condition and well maintained, this this vehicle is just like the day it rolled out of the factory. <b>Equipment</b> This vehicle has a V8, 6.6L high output engine. <b>Additional Information</b> Protect the vehicle from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. With a moon roof that lets more light into it and makes the interior feel more spacious. The leather seats in this unit are a must for buyers looking for comfort, durability, and style. W/Navigation system to keep you on the right path at all times. We understand at The Sharpest Rides that customer loyalty is earned one customer at a time. We want the opportunity to earn your business for life.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UE85GF208113
Stock: S47026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- certified
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali23,037 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$57,950
Fuoco Motor GMC - Grand Junction / Colorado
Fuoco Motor Company has been owned by the same family for over 80 years. Come-by today for a test drive and experience the Fuoco way of doing business.This vehicle has passed the inspection process to become a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The benefits of GM Certification can be viewed at http://www.gmcertified.com/certified-advantage . Exclusive Standard CPO Maintenance Plan and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UE82GF146685
Stock: 3202351
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 57,506 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$47,999$1,731 Below Market
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! 6.6 Liter V8 Duramax Diesel, LML Engine with 397 Horsepower, Full Four Door Crew Cab, Short Box 6 1/2 Foot Shortbox, SLT Package, 6 Speed Automatic Allison Transmission with Optional Manual Tap Shift, Turn Dial 4x4 Four Wheel Drive 4WD, Z71 Offroad Suspension Package Z-71, All Terrain Package, Factory GPS Navigation System, Reverse Backup Camera Rearview Camera, Onstar System, Dual Power Heated Seats, Black Ebony Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Memory Driver's Seat, Full Towing Package with Receiver Trailer Hitch, Wiring and Transmission Cooler Tow Package, Factory Brake Controller, Factory Exhaust Brake, LED Side Lights, Power Fold in Power Mirrors with Built-in Directional Signals, Telescopic Tow Power Mirrors with Built-in Directional Signals, Stabilitrak Traction Control, Downhill Assist Control DAC, 3.73 Gears with Automatic Locking Differential Limited Slip Differential, Cooper Discoverer STT Pro Lt295/70 R18 Tires, XD Series Painted and Polished Aluminum Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brakes, Factory Chromed Stepbars, Spray-in Bedliner, Bedrail Covers, Bug Shield, Fog Lights, HID High Intensity Discharge Headlights, LED Bed Lighting, LED Running Lights, Sonar with Front and Rear Bumper Sensors, EZ Raise Assist Tailgate, Locking Tailgate, Rear Bumper Steps, Chrome Trimmed Grill, Chrome Trimmed Mirrors, Chromed Rocker Panels, Grill Guard, GMC IntelliLink Touchscreen Radio, AM / FM Radio Tuner, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio Capabilities Sirius / XM, CD Player, Bluetooth, Hands-Free Phone Controls Blue Tooth, Android Auto Compatible, Apple Car Play Compatible, Auxiliary MP3 Jack Portable Audio Connection, USB Jack Portable Audio Connection, Keyless Entry with Factory Remote Start, Rear Window Defroster, Adjustable Height Seatbelts, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, L.A.T.C.H. Child Safety System, Side Curtain Air Bags SRS Safety Restraint System, Heated Steering Wheel Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Homelink System with Three Programmable Buttons for Garage Doors, Lighting Systems & Security Systems, Compass, Outside Temperature Display and Mileage Display, Dual Multi-Zone Climate Control , Power Adjustable Pedals, Factory Floormats, Wireless Cell Phone Charge Pad, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel, 110V / 150W Auxiliary Power Outlet, Onyx Black, CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2016 GMC Sierra 2500 crewcab shortbox 3/4 ton diesel trucks on our lot! Make your move before this super clean 4wd is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12TE89GF243411
Stock: 10969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 98,917 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,975
Morgan GMC Buick Shreveport - Shreveport / Louisiana
Morgan Shreveport has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT is the perfect example of the modern luxury. At home in the country and in the city, this 2016 4WD GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. The GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD: The GMC Sierra HD derives a lot of value from being extremely customizable. In its most basic form, the Sierra HD is a simple work truck, albeit an extremely capable one. With a base price of around $33,500, it's affordable enough that owners will feel comfortable using the truck in the utilitarian way it was intended. However, there is plenty available beyond that, should buyers want something more upscale. Denali editions start at around $55,000 and offer plenty of luxury for those who want a truck that can both work hard and coddle its occupants. Interesting features of this model are available luxury options, Many configuration possibilities, high towing capacity, and optional dual-rear wheel setup
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12TEG0GF301834
Stock: GF301834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 127,380 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$43,777$1,010 Below Market
Parks Chevrolet - Kernersville / North Carolina
4WD 2500HD DENALI !!!! DIESEL!!!! SUNROOF!!! NAVIGATION!!!!! Z71 OFF ROAD!!!!!2016 Onyx Black GMC Sierra 2500HD CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Sunroof/Moonroof, Tow Package, Remote Start, Z71 Off-Road Package, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amps Alternator, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, 8 Multi-Color Driver Instrument Info Display, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Frame-Mounted Front Recovery Hooks, BluetoothÂ For Phone, Body-Color Front Bumper, Bodyside moldings, Bose 7 Speaker Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Driver Alert Package, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Duramax Plus Package, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Forward Collision Alert, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Full Feature Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heated & Vented Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Hill Descent Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Package, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/HD w/Navigation, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Body-Color Bumper w/Bumper CornerSteps, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailering Equipment, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, Wireless Charging, Z71 Chrome Front Fender Emblems.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UE84GF162211
Stock: 3K4490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- certified
2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali50,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$52,901$1,192 Below Market
Marquardt of Barrington - Barrington / Illinois
: Serviced HERE! No Accident! Local 1-Owner! GMC Certified, GREAT MILES 50,629! Leather Seats, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, WiFi Hotspot OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm, 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake and (K05) engine block heater. SUNROOF, POWER, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE includes (UFL) Lane Departure Warning, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, and Safety Alert Seat SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: Includes two maintenance visits with the GMC CPO Scheduled Maintenance Program, 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty, 24/7 Roadside Assistance , Vehicle Exchange Program: 3 Day / 150 Mile Guarantee, 3-Month trial of OnStar Safety & Security Plan and Connected Services, 172-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, CarFax Vehicle History Report, $0 Deductible, Satellite radio-equipped vehicles include a 3-month trial to the SiriusXM All Access content package THE MARQUARDT ADVANTAGE: Door 2 Door Service Concierge, Free Pickup and Dropoff Service, Lifetime Automatic Carwashes, Free Loaner Vehicles, 24 Hour Overnight Test Drive, and a No Hassle, No Gimmicks Price Promise! WHY MARQUARDT OF BARRINGTON?: Marquardt of Barrington is the most established and award-winning Buick-GMC dealership in the Chicagoland area! Among our most recent awards are #1 in Customer Satisfaction and #1 in Customer Retention! Since 1950 we have exceeded our customer's expectations while demonstrating honesty and integrity in all that we do. "Don't forget to grab a handful of licorice and drive!" THE VALUE OF USED VEHICLES VARIES WITH MILEAGE, USAGE AND CONDITION. BOOK VALUES SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ESTIMATES ONLY. Pricing analysis performed on 8/10/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UE87GF250086
Stock: P4347A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 14,567 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,998
Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Troy / Ohio
Equipped with a braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation, this 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD C2500 HEAVY DUTY is a must for smart drivers everywhere. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. We've got it for $32,998. This crew cab is one of the safest you could buy. It earned a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. The exterior is a sleek white. Want to learn more? Call today for more information. Contact Information: Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep, 2775 S Co Rd. 25a, Troy, OH, 45373, Phone: (937) 335-5696, E-mail: pat@erwinchrysler.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT11REG8GF112807
Stock: J20511A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,669 miles
$50,997
Brotherton Buick GMC - Renton / Washington
Come see for yourself or call Brotherton Cadillac GMC Buick in Renton to schedule a test drive today! You can also view our entire new and pre-owned inventory at www.BUYBROTHERTON.com. Odometer is 16325 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT12UEG5GF176738
Stock: G0301A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sierra 2500HD searches:
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 5(63%)
- 3(13%)
- 2(25%)
Related GMC Sierra 2500HD info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2018
- Used Nissan Xterra 2011
- Used MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2018
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2014
- Used Audi S8 2015
- Used Jaguar XK 2012
- Used Volkswagen Routan 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2012
- Used Jaguar XJ 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2011
- Used Lexus GX 460 2011
- Used BMW 1 Series 2011
- Used Hyundai Equus 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mitsubishi Montero Sport
- Used BMW X7
- Used Buick Verano
- Used Hyundai Azera
- Used Chevrolet Tracker
- Used Volvo V70
- Used Mazda Tribute
- Used Audi TT RS
- Used GMC Yukon XL
- Used Audi S7
- Used Kia Forte
- Used Audi SQ5
- Used Suzuki Vitara
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Eugene OR
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Irving TX
- Used GMC Terrain Newport News VA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Stone Mountain GA
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Akron OH
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid Naperville IL
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Sarasota FL
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Phoenix AZ
- Used GMC Envoy Salt Lake City UT
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Missoula MT
Shop used model years by city
- Used GMC Yukon 2016 Springfield MA
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2014 Las Vegas NV
- Used GMC Acadia 2012 El Paso TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volvo XC90 News
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2020 Countryman
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Porsche Taycan
- 2021 Porsche Taycan News
- 2019 X4
- 2019 XC40
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2020 Canyon
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2019
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- 2019 Encore
- Honda Insight 2021
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2019 Camaro
- 2019 Volvo S60
- 2020 CT4
- Nissan Frontier 2019