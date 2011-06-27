  1. Home
2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Class-leading engines and hauling capacity, roomy interior, superior brakes.
  • Unproven engines and drivetrains, cheap interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With both a light- and heavy-duty version, GMC's 2500 series Sierra offers just about every option you could ask for in a full-size three-quarter-ton pickup.

Vehicle overview

If you're looking for flexibility, capability, and a "professional grade" image, look no further than GMC's 2500 Sierra. Available in either light-duty or completely redesigned heavy-duty versions, these versatile trucks come in a variety of configurations and trim levels to suit just about anybody's pickup truck needs.

Like the 1500 Series, these trucks share platforms and componentry with Chevrolet's Silverado, but Sierra gets some styling and feature enhancements to position GMC as the "professional grade" truck. Looks and special content aside, the biggest draw for GMC's big pickups are their exceptional powertrains, outstanding payload capacity, and unparalleled towing and hauling ability.

At the heart of the heavy-duty Sierra's redesign this year is the availability of two new engines and transmissions. The Duramax 6600 is an all-new turbodiesel V8 developed jointly with Isuzu that cranks out 300 horsepower and a whopping 520 foot-pounds of torque. (That's 65 horses and 20 foot-pounds more than Ford's PowerStroke, and 55/15 over the Dodge Cummins diesels.) When it comes to gasoline power, GM leads the pack there, too. The all-new Vortec 8100 V8 puts out 340 horsepower and 455 foot-pounds of torque - both numbers eclipsing those of the V10s being offered by competitors. Even the base Vortec 6000 V8, available in both light- and heavy-duty versions, has been juiced to 300 horses.

Heavy-duty models offer an electronically controlled Allison automatic transmission that boasts a patented "grade-braking" feature that automatically finds the optimum gear to supply downhill engine braking without manually downshifting, allowing you to concentrate on the road. It also touts "shift stabilization" to prevent ill-timed upshifts and downshifts, and even has bolt-on "Power Take Off" capability that allows owners to run PTO-driven equipment on-site, delivering 250 foot-pounds of continuous torque.

With comfy seats and plenty of the latest features, the redesigned heavy-duty Sierras sport roomier cabins with increased head, leg, and hip room over their predecessors. Light-duty 2500s carry over interiors from last year with child safety-seat tether hooks constituting the only new feature for 2001.

While we're not sure if the evolutionary styling of the GM's heavy-duty pickups carry the brute appeal of a Ford Super Duty or the big-nosed 3500-series Dodge, we do know that they will beat them when it comes to good ol' pullin' and haulin.' Even if you decide to stick with the somewhat more tame light-duty version, the 2500 Sierra still provides all the power and capability you'll ever need along with a comfortable interior and a smooth ride.

2001 Highlights

Both light- and heavy-duty 2500s sport new torsion bar front suspensions. Light-duty models now offer optional traction control and standard child safety-seat tethers. Heavy-duty Sierras are completely redesigned for 2001 offering two new engines and transmissions, bigger interiors and numerous other improvements aimed at buyers looking for a "professional grade" truck from GM.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

5(57%)
4(38%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
21 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First two years were heaven.
T1,07/16/2003
This last year has been quite another story. I've had a complete Brake job including replacing all four rotors which were fine 2500 miles before. The sudden complete failure of all four brakes cost 1600 dollars for that. The four wheel drive switch has gone twice causing the truck to shift in and out of gears and fall out of 4WD. This also caused premature wear of the U-joints, which needed replacing. The fan motor now is going and needs to be replaced. The engine burns a quart of oil every 2200 miles and knocks like mad for the first five minutes of run time until it's warm. The engine also knocks if I use any gas other than premium.
seats not up to mar
brian,06/14/2003
For a top of the line truck that listed for over $32000 new you would think the company would put in better seats ;such as more padding in the bottom seat and go back to having the whole seat move by power not just the bottom. (this is for the cloth seat). the seats in my 1997 were more conforbly , other than the seatr it is an excellent truck.
Not Professional Grade
Bigfins,07/10/2004
The 6.0 engine knocks a little until warm...other than that it's ok. Lacks real pulling power, even with a 410 rear end. Tranny went out at 9700 miles. Power window regulator at 37000 miles ($500), Rotors now acting up at 47000 (all of a sudden??) Pampered truck. Goes to FL with a light trailer and back annually, othewise no strain. Hauls nothing. Looks like the 8.1 and the Allison was the way to go. Ride was real choppy from day one. I mean bouncey on an uneven road! Hang on in the rear seat! GM should be able to do MUCH better than this. They say every HD truck is made for 200K...at what expense?
My 2500-HD
reeddallas,01/07/2003
I have owned many new vehicles from trucks to sports cars from Prosches (2), Corvettes (2), VW's (3), Fords (6), Dodges (1), Chevys (2), Mercedes, to Buicks (2). I have never owned any vehicle that has given me the driving satisfaction of never having a squeak, squeal, rattle, or mechainical problem: From dealer lot to 24,000 miles this has been an excellent vehicle and I congratulate GM for delivering the value. I gave this vehicle a relatively poor rating for gas economy but I do like the 6000 Vortec engine and I knew the gas requirements before I purchased the truck: I'd buy this engine again gas economy notwithstanding.
See all 21 reviews of the 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD features & specs

Used 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD Overview

The Used 2001 GMC Sierra 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab, Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab, Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SL 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SL 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab SL 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab SL 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SL 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SL 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab SL 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab SLT 2WD LB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLT 2WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 2WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SL 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 2WD LB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLE 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), and 4dr Extended Cab SLE 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M).

