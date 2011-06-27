  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500HD
  4. Used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD
  5. Appraisal value

2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,232$29,498$33,673
Clean$24,345$28,454$32,453
Average$22,571$26,365$30,013
Rough$20,797$24,276$27,573
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,763$28,951$33,048
Clean$23,892$27,926$31,850
Average$22,151$25,876$29,455
Rough$20,410$23,826$27,061
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,296$26,068$29,756
Clean$21,512$25,145$28,678
Average$19,944$23,299$26,522
Rough$18,377$21,453$24,365
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,088$35,842$38,570
Clean$31,925$34,573$37,173
Average$29,599$32,035$34,378
Rough$27,273$29,497$31,583
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,916$30,517$33,085
Clean$26,935$29,437$31,887
Average$24,972$27,276$29,489
Rough$23,009$25,115$27,092
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,013$32,752$37,386
Clean$27,029$31,592$36,032
Average$25,059$29,273$33,323
Rough$23,090$26,954$30,613
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,897$36,497$39,079
Clean$32,706$35,205$37,663
Average$30,323$32,621$34,831
Rough$27,939$30,036$31,999
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,075$24,639$28,126
Clean$20,334$23,767$27,107
Average$18,852$22,022$25,069
Rough$17,371$20,277$23,031
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,486$23,951$27,340
Clean$19,766$23,103$26,350
Average$18,326$21,407$24,368
Rough$16,886$19,711$22,387
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,285$36,576$41,752
Clean$30,185$35,281$40,239
Average$27,985$32,691$37,214
Rough$25,786$30,101$34,188
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,623$32,296$36,866
Clean$26,652$31,152$35,530
Average$24,710$28,865$32,859
Rough$22,768$26,578$30,187
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,247$27,142$29,990
Clean$23,394$26,181$28,904
Average$21,690$24,259$26,730
Rough$19,985$22,337$24,557
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,354$22,025$24,645
Clean$18,674$21,245$23,752
Average$17,313$19,685$21,966
Rough$15,952$18,126$20,180
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,577$21,477$23,351
Clean$18,889$20,717$22,505
Average$17,512$19,196$20,813
Rough$16,136$17,675$19,121
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,473$28,652$31,776
Clean$24,578$27,638$30,625
Average$22,787$25,609$28,322
Rough$20,996$23,580$26,020
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,113$28,192$32,181
Clean$23,265$27,193$31,015
Average$21,570$25,197$28,683
Rough$19,875$23,201$26,351
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,179$24,761$28,265
Clean$20,435$23,885$27,241
Average$18,946$22,131$25,193
Rough$17,457$20,378$23,144
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,574$15,870$18,116
Clean$13,097$15,308$17,460
Average$12,143$14,185$16,147
Rough$11,188$13,061$14,834
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,939$37,505$41,019
Clean$32,746$36,177$39,533
Average$30,360$33,521$36,561
Rough$27,973$30,866$33,588
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,377$23,823$27,194
Clean$19,661$22,979$26,209
Average$18,228$21,292$24,239
Rough$16,795$19,605$22,268
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,773$31,301$35,731
Clean$25,832$30,193$34,436
Average$23,950$27,976$31,847
Rough$22,067$25,760$29,258
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,654$22,978$26,230
Clean$18,963$22,164$25,280
Average$17,582$20,537$23,379
Rough$16,200$18,910$21,478
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,648$20,601$22,527
Clean$17,993$19,872$21,711
Average$16,682$18,413$20,078
Rough$15,371$16,954$18,446
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,374$23,746$26,081
Clean$20,623$22,906$25,136
Average$19,120$21,224$23,246
Rough$17,617$19,543$21,356
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,097$24,665$28,156
Clean$20,355$23,792$27,136
Average$18,872$22,045$25,096
Rough$17,389$20,299$23,055
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,795$30,158$34,426
Clean$24,889$29,091$33,179
Average$23,075$26,955$30,684
Rough$21,261$24,820$28,190
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,336$30,791$35,148
Clean$25,410$29,700$33,875
Average$23,559$27,520$31,328
Rough$21,707$25,340$28,781
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,813$42,805$46,739
Clean$37,449$41,289$45,046
Average$34,720$38,258$41,659
Rough$31,991$35,227$38,272
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,437$31,402$34,325
Clean$27,438$30,290$33,082
Average$25,438$28,067$30,594
Rough$23,439$25,843$28,107
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,030$30,488$32,920
Clean$27,045$29,408$31,727
Average$25,074$27,250$29,341
Rough$23,104$25,091$26,956
Sell my 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,674 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,245 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,674 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,245 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,674 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,245 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD ranges from $15,952 to $24,645, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.