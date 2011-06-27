Estimated values
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,232
|$29,498
|$33,673
|Clean
|$24,345
|$28,454
|$32,453
|Average
|$22,571
|$26,365
|$30,013
|Rough
|$20,797
|$24,276
|$27,573
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,763
|$28,951
|$33,048
|Clean
|$23,892
|$27,926
|$31,850
|Average
|$22,151
|$25,876
|$29,455
|Rough
|$20,410
|$23,826
|$27,061
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,296
|$26,068
|$29,756
|Clean
|$21,512
|$25,145
|$28,678
|Average
|$19,944
|$23,299
|$26,522
|Rough
|$18,377
|$21,453
|$24,365
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,088
|$35,842
|$38,570
|Clean
|$31,925
|$34,573
|$37,173
|Average
|$29,599
|$32,035
|$34,378
|Rough
|$27,273
|$29,497
|$31,583
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,916
|$30,517
|$33,085
|Clean
|$26,935
|$29,437
|$31,887
|Average
|$24,972
|$27,276
|$29,489
|Rough
|$23,009
|$25,115
|$27,092
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,013
|$32,752
|$37,386
|Clean
|$27,029
|$31,592
|$36,032
|Average
|$25,059
|$29,273
|$33,323
|Rough
|$23,090
|$26,954
|$30,613
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,897
|$36,497
|$39,079
|Clean
|$32,706
|$35,205
|$37,663
|Average
|$30,323
|$32,621
|$34,831
|Rough
|$27,939
|$30,036
|$31,999
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,075
|$24,639
|$28,126
|Clean
|$20,334
|$23,767
|$27,107
|Average
|$18,852
|$22,022
|$25,069
|Rough
|$17,371
|$20,277
|$23,031
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,486
|$23,951
|$27,340
|Clean
|$19,766
|$23,103
|$26,350
|Average
|$18,326
|$21,407
|$24,368
|Rough
|$16,886
|$19,711
|$22,387
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,285
|$36,576
|$41,752
|Clean
|$30,185
|$35,281
|$40,239
|Average
|$27,985
|$32,691
|$37,214
|Rough
|$25,786
|$30,101
|$34,188
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,623
|$32,296
|$36,866
|Clean
|$26,652
|$31,152
|$35,530
|Average
|$24,710
|$28,865
|$32,859
|Rough
|$22,768
|$26,578
|$30,187
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,247
|$27,142
|$29,990
|Clean
|$23,394
|$26,181
|$28,904
|Average
|$21,690
|$24,259
|$26,730
|Rough
|$19,985
|$22,337
|$24,557
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,354
|$22,025
|$24,645
|Clean
|$18,674
|$21,245
|$23,752
|Average
|$17,313
|$19,685
|$21,966
|Rough
|$15,952
|$18,126
|$20,180
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,577
|$21,477
|$23,351
|Clean
|$18,889
|$20,717
|$22,505
|Average
|$17,512
|$19,196
|$20,813
|Rough
|$16,136
|$17,675
|$19,121
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,473
|$28,652
|$31,776
|Clean
|$24,578
|$27,638
|$30,625
|Average
|$22,787
|$25,609
|$28,322
|Rough
|$20,996
|$23,580
|$26,020
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,113
|$28,192
|$32,181
|Clean
|$23,265
|$27,193
|$31,015
|Average
|$21,570
|$25,197
|$28,683
|Rough
|$19,875
|$23,201
|$26,351
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,179
|$24,761
|$28,265
|Clean
|$20,435
|$23,885
|$27,241
|Average
|$18,946
|$22,131
|$25,193
|Rough
|$17,457
|$20,378
|$23,144
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,574
|$15,870
|$18,116
|Clean
|$13,097
|$15,308
|$17,460
|Average
|$12,143
|$14,185
|$16,147
|Rough
|$11,188
|$13,061
|$14,834
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,939
|$37,505
|$41,019
|Clean
|$32,746
|$36,177
|$39,533
|Average
|$30,360
|$33,521
|$36,561
|Rough
|$27,973
|$30,866
|$33,588
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,377
|$23,823
|$27,194
|Clean
|$19,661
|$22,979
|$26,209
|Average
|$18,228
|$21,292
|$24,239
|Rough
|$16,795
|$19,605
|$22,268
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,773
|$31,301
|$35,731
|Clean
|$25,832
|$30,193
|$34,436
|Average
|$23,950
|$27,976
|$31,847
|Rough
|$22,067
|$25,760
|$29,258
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,654
|$22,978
|$26,230
|Clean
|$18,963
|$22,164
|$25,280
|Average
|$17,582
|$20,537
|$23,379
|Rough
|$16,200
|$18,910
|$21,478
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,648
|$20,601
|$22,527
|Clean
|$17,993
|$19,872
|$21,711
|Average
|$16,682
|$18,413
|$20,078
|Rough
|$15,371
|$16,954
|$18,446
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,374
|$23,746
|$26,081
|Clean
|$20,623
|$22,906
|$25,136
|Average
|$19,120
|$21,224
|$23,246
|Rough
|$17,617
|$19,543
|$21,356
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,097
|$24,665
|$28,156
|Clean
|$20,355
|$23,792
|$27,136
|Average
|$18,872
|$22,045
|$25,096
|Rough
|$17,389
|$20,299
|$23,055
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,795
|$30,158
|$34,426
|Clean
|$24,889
|$29,091
|$33,179
|Average
|$23,075
|$26,955
|$30,684
|Rough
|$21,261
|$24,820
|$28,190
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,336
|$30,791
|$35,148
|Clean
|$25,410
|$29,700
|$33,875
|Average
|$23,559
|$27,520
|$31,328
|Rough
|$21,707
|$25,340
|$28,781
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,813
|$42,805
|$46,739
|Clean
|$37,449
|$41,289
|$45,046
|Average
|$34,720
|$38,258
|$41,659
|Rough
|$31,991
|$35,227
|$38,272
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,437
|$31,402
|$34,325
|Clean
|$27,438
|$30,290
|$33,082
|Average
|$25,438
|$28,067
|$30,594
|Rough
|$23,439
|$25,843
|$28,107
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,030
|$30,488
|$32,920
|Clean
|$27,045
|$29,408
|$31,727
|Average
|$25,074
|$27,250
|$29,341
|Rough
|$23,104
|$25,091
|$26,956