Vehicle overview

If you want a heavy-duty pickup, the options are limited. The Big Three American manufacturers are the only players in this segment, and to the casual observer, their respective entrants may appear to be mere variations on a theme. There are significant differences among these workaday behemoths, though, as the 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD demonstrates. Having received the most recent redesign in its class, it's an up-to-date truck, and its superior driving dynamics and extraordinary interior quality nicely complement its expected hauling and towing talents.

The 2009 Sierra 2500HD receives a handful of useful upgrades, including a new version of OnStar, available stability control and Bluetooth connectivity. The rest of the truck remains unchanged from its complete overhaul two years ago, which brought fresh styling, a dramatically improved interior, better handling, a more powerful engine lineup, a stronger frame and higher payload and towing capacities. As ever, this is a truck that will get the job done. Thanks to these changes, it will also keep you comfortable while doing it.

Whether you opt for the Sierra 2500HD or its Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD twin, you can't go wrong with these well-mannered brutes. The Ford F-250 is its closest competitor, but the GM trucks are a bit more capable, and they arguably offer a nicer interior, particularly in the SLT trim. The Dodge Ram 2500 nearly matches the Sierra's towing capacity and ride comfort, but it is getting along in years and will soon be replaced by an all-new model. It also can't match the GMC's cargo bed configurations or interior quality. That leaves the 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD as your best bet. Along with its Silverado sibling, it rules the roost -- for now -- in this hard-working segment.