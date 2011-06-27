  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500HD
  4. Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Prodigious towing and hauling capacities, smooth ride for a big truck, respectable build and materials quality, accurate steering, pleasant seats.
  • No side airbags available.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$8,208 - $12,626
Used Sierra 2500HD for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD has all the workhorse basics covered, and its refined character makes it stand out in this utilitarian segment.

Vehicle overview

If you want a heavy-duty pickup, the options are limited. The Big Three American manufacturers are the only players in this segment, and to the casual observer, their respective entrants may appear to be mere variations on a theme. There are significant differences among these workaday behemoths, though, as the 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD demonstrates. Having received the most recent redesign in its class, it's an up-to-date truck, and its superior driving dynamics and extraordinary interior quality nicely complement its expected hauling and towing talents.

The 2009 Sierra 2500HD receives a handful of useful upgrades, including a new version of OnStar, available stability control and Bluetooth connectivity. The rest of the truck remains unchanged from its complete overhaul two years ago, which brought fresh styling, a dramatically improved interior, better handling, a more powerful engine lineup, a stronger frame and higher payload and towing capacities. As ever, this is a truck that will get the job done. Thanks to these changes, it will also keep you comfortable while doing it.

Whether you opt for the Sierra 2500HD or its Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD twin, you can't go wrong with these well-mannered brutes. The Ford F-250 is its closest competitor, but the GM trucks are a bit more capable, and they arguably offer a nicer interior, particularly in the SLT trim. The Dodge Ram 2500 nearly matches the Sierra's towing capacity and ride comfort, but it is getting along in years and will soon be replaced by an all-new model. It also can't match the GMC's cargo bed configurations or interior quality. That leaves the 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD as your best bet. Along with its Silverado sibling, it rules the roost -- for now -- in this hard-working segment.

2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD models

The 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD full-size heavy-duty pickup is available in three body styles: regular cab, extended cab and crew cab. Regular cabs come with a long bed, while extended cabs and crew cabs can have either a standard or long bed. Regular cabs are offered in base Work Truck (WT) or midlevel SLE trims; extended and crew cabs can also be had in plush SLT form.

The WT trim comes standard with air-conditioning (optional with the regular cab), a trip computer, a CD player, satellite radio, OnStar, vinyl seating, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat and a tilt steering wheel.

The SLE trim adds deep-tinted windows, chrome-style steel wheels, cruise control, full power accessories, heated exterior mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth seating, keyless entry and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The top-of-the-line SLT is only available with the extended and crew cabs. It adds a locking rear differential, a heavy-duty trailering package (with an integrated trailer brake controller), remote engine start, an upgraded dash design, a Bose audio system with a six-CD changer and rear audio controls, 12-way power-adjustable heated front bucket seats and leather upholstery.

Options, depending on truck configuration, include a back-up camera, a power-sliding rear window, a navigation system with available real-time traffic, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, rear park assist, a sunroof, camper-style side mirrors, the Z71 Off-Road package (including skid plates, off-road suspension and a locking rear differential), a safety package (including power-adjustable pedals and park assist), a cargo management system and an "EZ lift" tailgate.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD receives the latest version of OnStar, which includes turn-by-turn navigation. There's also available Bluetooth phone connectivity, and the optional navigation system offers an available real-time traffic feature. Additionally, a back-up camera is now optional on extended and crew cabs, and stability control is standard on all 2500HD models with the standard-length cargo box.

Performance & mpg

A 6.0-liter V8 generating 353 horsepower and 373 pound-feet of torque is standard on all Sierra 2500HD trucks, as is a six-speed automatic transmission. Optional is a burly Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8, which boasts 365 hp and a space-time-continuum-wrenching 660 lb-ft of torque. The turbodiesel comes paired with an Allison six-speed automatic. Properly equipped, the 2500HD can haul up to 3,458 pounds and tow up to 13,000 pounds.

Buyers have a choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive. A WT with 4WD has a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case. The two other 4WD trims have Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when wheel slippage is detected.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard, but front side and side curtain airbags are not available. Stability control is standard on extended- and crew-cab models with single rear wheels but is unavailable on all other models.

Driving

Compared with the heavy-duty trucks from Ford and Dodge, the 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD distinguishes itself with well-weighted steering that gives the driver a greater sense of vehicle control. Heavy-duty pickups are never going to ride like luxury sedans, but the 2500 is surprisingly quiet and comfortable over long distances. Both engines are strong, but if you can swing the price premium, the brawny performance and decent fuel economy of the Duramax diesel make it a tempting choice.

Interior

The 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD features two different interior designs depending on trim level. The WT and the SLE sport a traditionally trucky dash design with an open lower center portion to accommodate the standard three-person front bench (a center console is added with the optional bucket seats). Conversely, the top-of-the-line SLT gets the same layout as the GMC Yukon SLT SUV, which lends the Sierra's cabin a classier feel, thanks to its luxury-carlike center stack design, high-quality materials and wood and metallic accents. Either way, the controls are straightforward and relatively easy to reach, though the available dual-zone climate controls are small and difficult to operate with gloves.

The front seats are quite comfy, though some editors found the pedals placed too far apart for comfort. Moreover, the tilt-only steering wheel is located too close to the dash for longer-legged operators. Space in the crew cab's backseat is plentiful, while most average-size adults should find the extended-cab's backseat acceptable. A welcome addition for 2009 is the optional rearview camera for extended- and crew-cab models, which makes parking easier and also streamlines the process of hitching up a trailer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's big!
marty,07/02/2010
My 1st 3/4 ton. I have the 6.0 gas with a 6 speed hydramatic. Everyone told me it would be a gas hog. I get an average of 18 mpg mixed driving. For a gasoline engine, it's a torque monster. I think it would pull a mountain. Very powerful acceleration, smooth and quiet for an HD truck. On a bumpy street, you will spill your coffee! It is a big, intimidating looking "AMERICAN" vehicle. Nice standard features like the satellite radio, onStar and integrated trailer brakes. My only complaint is that the cab "creaks" when you hit a harsh bump. This is a truck for real truck lovers. Volvo, Honda and Toyota drivers stay way. This is a real truck, built to do a real truck's job.
2500hd
Drew ,02/23/2010
Was missing my truck and the GMC 2500HD was the fit for what was ailing me.I looked at fords dodges and toyotas and the GMC just looked and felt like it meant business. Ride is good for a HD and the acceleration is great.I seam to be able to achieve approx 18-20 mpg with mixed driving,However this goes down quick when you feel the need to drive spirited.Seats are plenty big enough for 6 foot tall 260pnd man.Sits up higher than most in class and on a wt comes with quite a good bunch of features,XM,Onstar PWR,WIN,LOCK. Mine has heavy duty everything and is pretty much a rolling mountain of solid steel.
Great Truck
Bud H,05/06/2010
This my first 3/4 ton truck. Now have 9000 miles on the clock. I have owned about ten 1/2 ton trucks over the last 40 years. I have owned mostly Ford trucks. GMC has really done well with this truck. It is the 6.0 gasser. I haul a travel trailer and perform routine around the house hauling. The powertrain and load performance difference between the GMC 1500 5.3 and 2500HD is huge. I get better gas mileage pulling a trailer with this truck vs. my 2008 GM 1500 5.3 gasser. I have been getting 17mpg on the highway without a load. 11 mpg pulling a 7000lb trailer on the highway. I believe the GM HD trucks are the way to go with either 6.0 gasser or the Duramax / Allison combination.
Best truck I have seen, tested all
marconi306,10/03/2010
I use to own a 2008 Dodge ram 1500 5.7 hemi, and put 40,000 miles on it in less than 2 years. Fairly happy with that truck, and I have not encounter not even one single issue. Looking for more power, and better style, more options/better comfort/better quality, so I've tested all of them out there. The only one which satisfied my demands was the gms based on manufacture options that was installed like on board info system, back-up camera and sensors, on star system, teptronic 6 speed, auto-lights, shift turn-signal on the mirrors and more cabin space. So far after 9 months I'm very very satisfied with the quality and performance. I highly recommend to anyone this brand name gmc.
See all 10 reviews of the 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD

Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Overview

The Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab, Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab, Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

Can't find a used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,454.

Find a used GMC for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,298.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,713.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,889.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Sierra 2500HD lease specials

Related Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles