Used 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me
1,164 listings
- 128,190 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,600$3,536 Below Market
- 120,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,000
- 55,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,995$3,334 Below Market
- 142,390 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$23,995
- 122,017 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,500$2,470 Below Market
- 96,457 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,995
- 116,019 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,900$1,065 Below Market
- 165,159 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,999
- 41,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,999
- 76,640 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,995
- 126,935 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,995
- 111,981 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,995
- 191,316 miles
$26,990
- 244,613 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,990
- 148,414 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,898
- 117,523 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,950
- 116,768 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,998
- 137,505 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$35,995
lawnman24,01/13/2013
I traded my 2003 Chevy 2500HD 6.0 for a 2012 GMC. The truck is mocha with ebony interior. This truck is comfortable and looks very good at the same time. It was cheaper than a Ford but less powerful. I use the truck for my lawn care business and normally pull around 6000 pound trailers so the gas mileage is about 9-10 mpg without a trailer the mpg is still only 13-14. If you are pulling heavy loads you will not like the 6.0 engine. For pulling my mowers, power is sufficient but it is not for heavy loads. The truck is very reliable and handles very well. I do look forward to seeing the new body style. I hope the new trucks have at least 400 HP and 400 pounds of torque.
