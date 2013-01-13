Used 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me

Grand Valley Auto Lakewood - Lakewood / Colorado

*Equipment*Reward yourself with tremendous capability and control behind the wheel of our 2012 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT Crew Cab 4X4 presented in Summit White! The 6.0 Liter V8 generates 360hp and 380lb-ft of torque with its 6 Speed Automatic transmission. You'll find that this Four Wheel Drive provides massive towing/hauling capability with the included trailering equipment package and is certainly up to any task! Notice the bold exterior that looks great with chrome accents, LED cargo box lighting, running boards, a remote locking tailgate, and huge wheels!Our SLT is stronger than ever with two-thirds of the cab structure made of high strength steels. Open the door to find a fortress of comfort and convenience with remote start, leather-appointed seating, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows/locks, a driver information center, and other top-shelf features. Enjoy your music along the way with our AM/FM/CD/MP3 stereo that features a color touchscreen display, available satellite radio, USB port/auxiliary jack, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, and even OnStar with 4G LTE with available WiFi!Everything you want in a solid truck, our GMC Sierra 2500 lets you feel confident and in control, thanks to StabiliTrak with traction control and trailer sway control, as well as advanced airbags, a rearview camera, daytime running lamps, tire pressure monitoring, and even Teen Driver. Take on your toughest tasks with the precision and powerful performance brought to you by this GMC Sierra 2500! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!*Packages*SLT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: includes (JF4) adjustable power pedals; (UG1) universal home remote; (A60) locking tailgate; (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate and (UD7) Rear Parking Assist and (S41) Rear wheelhouse liner; LPO. LPO: REAR WHEELHOUSE LINER. LPO: ASSIST STEPS; CHROMED TUBULAR; 6. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GT121CG8CF243425

Stock: G3425

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020