Consumer Rating
(27)
2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful drivetrains, roomy interior, numerous available amenities.
  • Spotty build quality, cheap interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its powerful engine lineup and revised interiors, the heavy-duty Sierra makes a strong case for itself against the competition.

2003 Highlights

The Sierra gets a revised look this year that includes a new front fascia, revised side moldings and optional multifunction, fold-away mirrors. On the inside, GMC has added new seats, a more comprehensive driver information center, a redesigned instrument panel and optional dual-zone climate control and satellite steering wheel controls. On the hardware side, the standard 6.0-liter V8 gets electronic throttle control as well as the ability to run exclusively on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) or a mix of CNG and gasoline. Other upgrades include an improved Insta-Trac part-time four-wheel drive system for reduced service costs, a more efficient starter for the 8.1-liter V8 and a revised headlight switch that allows drivers to turn off the daytime running lamps.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

5(59%)
4(26%)
3(11%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.4
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Power Plus
jamminjay,07/17/2003
2003 Sierra with 8.1 liter 345 HP and Alison Auto. Plenty of power for towing. A little hestitant on take off when cold. 20,000 miles in 6 months and it runs like day 1. Fuel mileage is absolutely HORRENDOUS!!!! Towing an enclosed race car trailer x-country avg. mileage = 7.95. Driving enmpty no load at all avg. mileage = 12.98.
Still smiling...
brian0105,08/04/2003
I researched long and hard when deciding on the $$ for the Duramax/Allison combo. Man am I pleased! It pulls my travel trailer like it wasn't even there. MPG has been better than my previous Firebird. Comfort is much better than I expected for a 3/4 ton. Looks? Man, you can't beat the Fire Red color! Don't know what it might take to wipe this smile off my face!
Fuel Economy
Chevy Man,03/03/2010
I've had my 2500HD for just under a year now and I LOVE it. The only problem I really have is its fuel economy. I average around 14 mpg, but where it lacks fuel economy it makes up for it in power. I haul around a skidsteer on a 14 ft open trailer. The skidsteer weighs more then my truck but still no problems pulling it. The fuel economy doesn't really change weather your hauling or not. I just purchased an SLR performance chip that should do the trick. This truck is perfect for anyone with the money to pay for gas.
Not so happy with my 2500HD
Tim ,12/21/2002
I had a dent on the hood when I purchased the truck. The push button 4 wheel drive went out (defective switch). The passenger side door module went bad (haven't got it fixed yet, they can't get the part). The truck has 1300 miles. These trucks aren't cheap and so far I'm not impressed. GMC needs to clean up there act!
See all 27 reviews of the 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD features & specs

More about the 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD

Used 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD Overview

The Used 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab, Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab, Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

Should I lease or buy a 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

