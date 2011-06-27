2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Powerful drivetrains, roomy interior, numerous available amenities.
- Spotty build quality, cheap interior materials.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,735 - $7,460
Used Sierra 2500HD for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its powerful engine lineup and revised interiors, the heavy-duty Sierra makes a strong case for itself against the competition.
2003 Highlights
The Sierra gets a revised look this year that includes a new front fascia, revised side moldings and optional multifunction, fold-away mirrors. On the inside, GMC has added new seats, a more comprehensive driver information center, a redesigned instrument panel and optional dual-zone climate control and satellite steering wheel controls. On the hardware side, the standard 6.0-liter V8 gets electronic throttle control as well as the ability to run exclusively on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) or a mix of CNG and gasoline. Other upgrades include an improved Insta-Trac part-time four-wheel drive system for reduced service costs, a more efficient starter for the 8.1-liter V8 and a revised headlight switch that allows drivers to turn off the daytime running lamps.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jamminjay,07/17/2003
2003 Sierra with 8.1 liter 345 HP and Alison Auto. Plenty of power for towing. A little hestitant on take off when cold. 20,000 miles in 6 months and it runs like day 1. Fuel mileage is absolutely HORRENDOUS!!!! Towing an enclosed race car trailer x-country avg. mileage = 7.95. Driving enmpty no load at all avg. mileage = 12.98.
brian0105,08/04/2003
I researched long and hard when deciding on the $$ for the Duramax/Allison combo. Man am I pleased! It pulls my travel trailer like it wasn't even there. MPG has been better than my previous Firebird. Comfort is much better than I expected for a 3/4 ton. Looks? Man, you can't beat the Fire Red color! Don't know what it might take to wipe this smile off my face!
Chevy Man,03/03/2010
I've had my 2500HD for just under a year now and I LOVE it. The only problem I really have is its fuel economy. I average around 14 mpg, but where it lacks fuel economy it makes up for it in power. I haul around a skidsteer on a 14 ft open trailer. The skidsteer weighs more then my truck but still no problems pulling it. The fuel economy doesn't really change weather your hauling or not. I just purchased an SLR performance chip that should do the trick. This truck is perfect for anyone with the money to pay for gas.
Tim ,12/21/2002
I had a dent on the hood when I purchased the truck. The push button 4 wheel drive went out (defective switch). The passenger side door module went bad (haven't got it fixed yet, they can't get the part). The truck has 1300 miles. These trucks aren't cheap and so far I'm not impressed. GMC needs to clean up there act!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related Used 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana