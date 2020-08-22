Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 232,879 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,999$5,807 Below Market
Todd Wenzel Buick GMC Of Davison - Davison / Michigan
Wholesale to the Public' offers consumers the ability to purchase a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. The vehicle is likely to have mechanical and body issues/defects. All vehicles sold as 'Wholesale to the Public' are sold AS-IS; meaning there is no expressed or implied warranty toward the condition of the vehicle. 'AS-IS' applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the vehicle. The cost for any and all repairs on AS-IS vehicles falls to the responsibility of the purchaser of the vehicle. Todd Wenzel Buick/GMC is not liable for any repairs or the condition of any vehicle listed as 'Wholesale to the Public.' CARFAX One-Owner. Steel Gray Metallic 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel. When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and you'll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT121C83EF126556
Stock: CD01408A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 72,704 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$38,100$6,857 Below Market
Bill Dodge Hyundai - Brunswick / Maine
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT125E87EF171245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$27,450$3,445 Below Market
Colonial Chevrolet West - Fitchburg / Massachusetts
Colonial West Chevrolet of Fitchburg, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD include: Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, $900 below Kelley Blue Book! Excellent Condition. Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Bed Liner, Hitch, Premium Sound System AND MORE! AFFORDABILITY This Sierra 2500HD is priced $900 below Kelley Blue Book. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, 4x4, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats OPTION PACKAGES AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER 7-inch touchscreen Color Interface Display (CID), 30 gig usable Hard Drive storage space, with navigation and voice recognition, USB port, MP3 playback capability, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, time shift recording capability, SLT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (JF4) adjustable power pedals, (UG1) universal home remote, (A60) locking tailgate, (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate and (UD7) Rear Parking Assist and (S41) Rear wheelhouse liner, LPO, SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER FRONT BUCKET includes 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 4-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER our staff is like family and we're considered one big team. We are excited to help you in finding your next vehicle. Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT121EG6EF106886
Stock: 20716A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 38,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$37,988$3,024 Below Market
Woltz and Wind Ford - Carnegie / Pennsylvania
Price does not include license fees, document preparation fees, and any other applicable fee. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data and pricing, this listing may not reflect all accurate vehicle data, including but not limited to dealer add-ons, and is subject to human error. The photos shown (stock or otherwise) may be an example only. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale and/or to physical dealership arrival. Please consult dealership personnel for further details and to confirm vehicle availability, including but not limited to situations where travel time and expenses may be incurred. Thank you for reading and for considering our dealership for your next vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT121C81EF153917
Stock: Z3720A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 99,990 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$36,900$2,033 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
Smart Hyundai is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali only has 99,940mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali. Well-known by many, the Sierra 2500HD has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Polished Metal M 2014 4WD GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali. More information about the 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD: The Sierra range of pickups continues to be one of GM's biggest sellers. This means the automaker works hard to improve and innovate in truck design. As a result, the consumer wins -- whether hauling equipment to a job site, working a farm or towing a boat, the Sierra 2500 and 3500 are built for tough work, and are some of the best-designed trucks available from any manufacturer. Made in either short- or long-bed form, with two or four doors and with 2- or 4-wheel drive, optional dual rear wheels and with a choice of several impressively powerful engines, the Sierra can be set up do just about anything asked of it. The 2500, even simply configured, is capable of towing over 10,000 pounds, and base prices start around $31,000. This model sets itself apart with wide variety of configurations, Superior heavy-duty towing and hauling capability, class-leading design, and powerful engine lineup
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT125E82EF125595
Stock: 125595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,281 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$35,977$638 Below Market
Korf Continental Ford - Julesburg / Colorado
Heated Leather Seats, Trailer Hitch, Turbo Charged, SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER FRONT BUCKET, ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, 4x4WHY BUY FROM USKORF Autogroup is locally owned, locally operated and locally involved. That means we put our customers first, before everything else. Proudly serving Yuma, Brush, Julesburg, Sterling and all Northeastern Colorado. Call us today for all automotive needs. We believe that everyone deserves to drive a newer, nicer car today.OPTION PACKAGESENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm, 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm), TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, WHEELS, 20" (50.8 CM) FORGED POLISHED ALUMINUM includes 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) steel spare wheel. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered, SLT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (JF4) adjustable power pedals, (UG1) universal home remote, (A60) locking tailgate, (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate and (UD7) Rear Parking Assist and (S41) Rear wheelhouse liner, LPO, LPO, ASSIST STEPS, CHROMED TUBULAR, 6" OVAL, SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER FRONT BUCKET includes 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 4-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, floor console and storage pockets, REAR VISION CAMERA, AIR BAGS, HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT front outboard seating positions with rollover sensor, AUDIO SYSTEMDealer Price may include rebates and/or incentives, some of which may only be available to select or qualifying consumers. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy Pricing analysis performed on 8/8/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT121E82EF183280
Stock: 183280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 82,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$41,995$1,280 Below Market
Sheridan Motor - Sheridan / Wyoming
Summary We can complete Entire Deal Online - Pick Out a Vehicle, Trade Appraisal, Credit Application. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, Free delivery within 120 miles! Why buy from Sheridan Motor? Every vehicle includes a free CarFax and Recall check. Every vehicle includes the Sheridan Motor Price Promise (A great price backed by a guarantee). We offer the ability to Create Your Deal From Home. We offer free home delivery up to 100 miles from Sheridan. Click to see why we are rated 5 stars on Google. Equipment This 2014 GMC Sierra 2500 has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. See what's behind you with the back up camera on this GMC Sierra. An off-road package is installed on this 2014 GMC Sierra 2500 so you are ready for your four-wheeling best. This GMC Sierra features a high end BOSE stereo system. Bluetooth technology is built into this 2014 GMC Sierra 2500, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this GMC Sierra. This 2014 GMC Sierra 2500 has a 6.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this unit is easy with the climate control system. Greater towing safety becomes standard with the installed trailer brake. This 3/4 ton pickup has four wheel drive capabilities. This 3/4 ton pickup is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. Packages SUSPENSION PACKAGE; OFF-ROAD: includes 35mm deflective disk twin tube shock absorbers; off-road jounce bumpers; 33 front stabilizer bar and Z71 decals on rear quarters. ENGINE BLOCK HEATER. BATTERY: HEAVY-DUTY DUAL 730 COLD-CRANKING AMPS; MAINTENANCE-FREE. TRAILERING WIRING PROVISIONS: FOR CAMPER; FIFTH WHEEL AND GOOSENECK TRAILER. EXHAUST BRAKE. SUNROOF: POWER. COVER: 1-PIECE; COVERS RADIATOR GRILLE AND FRONT BUMPER OPENINGS. LAMPS: SMOKED AMBER ROOF MARKER. MIRRORS: OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL CAMPER MANUAL-FOLDING AND EXTENSION; BLACK. LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE. NAVTRAFFIC. MIRROR: INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING. CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT125E82EF149735
Stock: SM75730T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 83,420 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$35,750$231 Below Market
Tucker Chevrolet - Waldoboro / Maine
Check out this 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 2500HD features the following options: WHEELS, 18' (45.7 CM) FORGED POLISHED ALUMINUM includes 18' x 8' (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) steel spare wheel. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered (STD), TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, TIRES, LT265/70R18E ALL-TERRAIN, BLACKWALL, TAILGATE, LOCKING, TAILGATE, EZ-LIFT, SWITCH, HIGH IDLE, SUSPENSION PACKAGE, OFF-ROAD includes 35mm deflective disk twin tube shock absorbers, off-road jounce bumpers, 33 front stabilizer bar, (NZZ) skid plate package and Z71 decals on rear quarters, SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE includes 10-amp power for backup and roof emergency light, forward lamp wiring harness, (TRW) Provision for cab roof mounted lamp/beacon, instrument panel jumper wiring harness for electric trailer brake controller, (NZZ) Skid Plate Package and increased Front Gross Axle Weight Rating, SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, and SKID PLATE PACKAGE, FRAME-MOUNTED SHIELDS includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case. See it for yourself at Tucker Chevrolet, 1340 Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro, ME 04572.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT121C85EF192090
Stock: P737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 115,374 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,988
Texas Motorcars - Addison / Texas
2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4x4 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4x4 with a 6.6L Duramax V8 Turbo Diesel engine and automatic transmission. Clean CARFAX with no accidents reported! Features deep tinted windows, spray in bed liner, steering wheel mounted cruise control, Bluetooth, back up camera, universal garage door opener and LOTS more! READY for work and play! Give us a call today! We offer free delivery on select vehicles within 300 miles of our shop! Ask your salesperson for details. Financing is available with competitive rates! Get pre-approved in no time by filling out a credit application on the finance section of our website! We also offer industry leading, highly rated warranty options so you can select one perfect for your specific vehicle needs. All vehicles are priced for QUICK SALE. Call us today to see how easy it is to buy a vehicle at Texas Motorcars. Texas Motorcars in Addison is a family owned and operated business. We are committed to delivering the best possible service! Our mission is to provide Dallas/Fort Worth and the continental Unites States with hand picked, quality vehicles at no hassle prices. We can offer pre-purchase inspections, financing, warranties and more! Se habla Español! Texas Motorcars "A Better Way To Buy!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT121C89EF188558
Stock: 188558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,873 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$26,900$1,025 Below Market
9 East Auto Sales, Llc - Martinsburg / West Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT120CG8EF145265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,694 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
*CLEAN CARFAX* *ONE OWNER* *6.6L DURAMAX TURBODIESEL V8* *ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC* *4 DOOR CREW CAB* *4WD* *LIFTED TRUCK* *DENALI APPEARANCE PACKAGE* *NAVIGATION SYSTEM* *LEATHER SEATS* *MEMORY DRIVERS SEAT* *POWER FRONT SEATS* *HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS* *HEATED STEERING WHEEL* *ADJUSTABLE PEDALS* *PARKING ASSIST SENSORS* *CRUISE CONTROL* *BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM* *POWER WINDOWS AND MIRRORS* *TOW PACKAGE* *FACTORY TRAILER BRAKE* *FACTORY EXHAUST BRAKE* *AMP RESEARCH ELECTRIC RUNNING BOARDS* *SUPER CLEAN* *THIS GMC SIERRA IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION* *PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN THE WEST COAST OF THE UNITED STATES WITH JUST UNDER 1000 UNITS IN STOCK, PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM TO SEE THE REST OF OUR INVENTORY*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT125E80EF133324
Stock: 23715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-28-2018
- 106,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$34,500$329 Below Market
McKee Auto - Des Moines / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT121C82EF113992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 209,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$14,900
Watts Automotive - American Fork / Utah
This 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr SLE Z71 features a 6.0L V8 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Summit White with a Ebony Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 17 inch Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Locking Tailgate, OnStar, Roll Stability Control, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 801-763-0900 or sales@wattsautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT120CG0EF178941
Stock: 18181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 98,885 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$32,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
**SLE PACKAGE**CREW CAB**SHORT BED**6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL**ALLISON TRANSMISSION**4 BRAND NEW TIRES**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**4X4**Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Spray On Bedliner, **Tow Package, **Power Seats, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, BluetoothÂ For Phone, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Locking Tailgate, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, SLE Preferred Package, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, USB Port. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT120C81EF132785
Stock: 23902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-12-2018
- 214,772 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,995
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT120C88EF108175
Stock: 108175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,998
Hekhuis Motorsports - Rockford / Michigan
2014 GMC SIERRA 2500 SLT - 6.6L Duramax - 4x4 - Leather Heater Seats - Remote Start - Power Moonroof - Back Up Camera - Navigation - Bose Sound - Trailer Tow - and MORE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT121C81EF132937
Stock: H-132937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,561 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,995
Davis Buick GMC - Canton / Illinois
YOU GOT TO SEE THIS ONE. LIKE NEW LOCAL TRADE IN. 2500 SIERRA GAS ENGINE. THIS TRUCK HAS NOT BEEN WORKED. TOPPER, BOARDS, SEATS HAVE BEEN COVERED THEY ARE LIKE NEW. HURRY ON THIS HARD TO FIND JEWEL RED BEAUTY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT120CG1EF125374
Stock: 4070A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 165,715 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,995
Graham Used Car Outlet - Mansfield / Ohio
6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD. Here at Graham Used Car Outlet we have great prices, great vehicles and great service. All of our trades are fully serviced and go through a full safety inspection. We also have financing for everyone with over 52 banks available. Credit problems are no problem here with Buy Here Pay Here available on vehicles $9,995.00 and under. Starting with $1000.00 down. EVERY ONE RIDES AT GRAHAM USED CAR OUTLET WERE YOUR JUST ONE CLICK AWAY FROM BUYING TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT020CG3EF184826
Stock: CTK307A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sierra 2500HD searches:
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 4(100%)
Related GMC Sierra 2500HD info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Decatur GA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD South Portland ME
- Used GMC Terrain Irvine CA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Fremont CA
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Syracuse NY
- Used GMC Envoy Santa Ana CA
- Used GMC Terrain Toledo OH
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Lawrenceville GA
- Used GMC Envoy Hollywood FL
- Used GMC Terrain Montgomery AL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon