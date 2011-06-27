More about the 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD

Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD Overview

The Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab, Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab, Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD ?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD trim styles: The Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE is priced between $18,999 and $18,999 with odometer readings between 86645 and 86645 miles.

Which used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HDS are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

