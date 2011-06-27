  1. Home
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine lineup, multiple drivetrain configurations, substantial towing and hauling capacities.
  • Spotty build quality, mediocre design and interior materials.


Edmunds' Expert Review

With its numerous powertrain and cab configurations, and stout towing and hauling capacities, the Sierra HD is a hard truck to beat for those who need maximum functionality and capability.

2005 Highlights

On extended and crew cab models, a power sunroof is a new option, and it includes a HomeLink universal transmitter and deluxe overhead console.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

5(70%)
4(22%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
36 reviews
36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great truck
terry,06/16/2010
I purchased this truck in April 2010. My first gmc. I love it. It has the duramax & Allison combo. Very powerful. It pulls beyond what I expected. I got this truck used with 81 thousand miles. Everyone tells me its just getting broke in. So far I like everything about this truck.
05' 6.6 V8
troyman89,12/12/2008
Very nice truck. Lots of power for pulling my 35 foot race trailer. Good on fuel about 21 highway 18 in town. I put the banks 6 gun chip in it. Very fast. Sounds good and has lots of power
The time tested truth
dplind,09/25/2010
Ok let's start out that I have owned them all and I have owned a lot of trucks. My business is repairing trucks of all sizes and brands for large and small owners. I drive what I don't have to fix! Period! The GMC gives me power to pull my toy hauler and comfort on the long vacations. looks great and never lets me down
Opinion on recent Used purchase 6.6 Duramax
randy012796,12/04/2013
4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
Just bought this truck from my neighbor. 58,000 miles on a 8 year old truck. It is box stock and clean. I cleaned it up even more. I have never owned a diesel before or a GMC. This diesel is Awesome! GMC has a slightly better finish than the Silverado I sold. We tow a 33ft Keystone Ultra lite camper that's 6,800lbs like a dream. There all expensive and I don't know why the comman man would spend the money on a new one. Enjoy shopping and go clean used. Some mods in the future, good deals out there on used perf. parts Update: 85,000 mile now....still 100% satisfied. Many want to buy it from me. Not for sale! Great truck.



Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm


More about the 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD

Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD Overview

The Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab, Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab, Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE is priced between $18,999 and$18,999 with odometer readings between 86645 and86645 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 Sierra 2500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,999 and mileage as low as 86645 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

Can't find a used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,141.

Find a used GMC for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,440.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $19,402.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,286.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.





