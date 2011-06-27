2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Powerful engine lineup, multiple drivetrain configurations, substantial towing and hauling capacities.
- Spotty build quality, mediocre design and interior materials.
List Price Estimate
$4,682 - $8,536
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its numerous powertrain and cab configurations, and stout towing and hauling capacities, the Sierra HD is a hard truck to beat for those who need maximum functionality and capability.
2005 Highlights
On extended and crew cab models, a power sunroof is a new option, and it includes a HomeLink universal transmitter and deluxe overhead console.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD.
Most helpful consumer reviews
terry,06/16/2010
I purchased this truck in April 2010. My first gmc. I love it. It has the duramax & Allison combo. Very powerful. It pulls beyond what I expected. I got this truck used with 81 thousand miles. Everyone tells me its just getting broke in. So far I like everything about this truck.
troyman89,12/12/2008
Very nice truck. Lots of power for pulling my 35 foot race trailer. Good on fuel about 21 highway 18 in town. I put the banks 6 gun chip in it. Very fast. Sounds good and has lots of power
dplind,09/25/2010
Ok let's start out that I have owned them all and I have owned a lot of trucks. My business is repairing trucks of all sizes and brands for large and small owners. I drive what I don't have to fix! Period! The GMC gives me power to pull my toy hauler and comfort on the long vacations. looks great and never lets me down
randy012796,12/04/2013
4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
Just bought this truck from my neighbor. 58,000 miles on a 8 year old truck. It is box stock and clean. I cleaned it up even more. I have never owned a diesel before or a GMC. This diesel is Awesome! GMC has a slightly better finish than the Silverado I sold. We tow a 33ft Keystone Ultra lite camper that's 6,800lbs like a dream. There all expensive and I don't know why the comman man would spend the money on a new one. Enjoy shopping and go clean used. Some mods in the future, good deals out there on used perf. parts Update: 85,000 mile now....still 100% satisfied. Many want to buy it from me. Not for sale! Great truck.
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
