Used 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me

Schwieters Chevrolet - Willmar / Minnesota

SCHWEET! 6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL! CREW CAB! SLT! THIS TRUCK IS READY FOR WORK OR PLAY! CALL OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE! 320-235-5455!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTHK23143F165600

Stock: 662XA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 12-26-2016