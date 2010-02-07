Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me
- 127,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,500$2,716 Below Market
Jacob's Auto Sales - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
Check out this One owner Crew Cab 4WD. This vehicle is clean and comes with a clean CARFAX report! Call today to schedule a test drive. This vehicle comes equipped with V8 - 6.0L Engine, auto, only 127K One owner miles, air, 4 doors, pw, pdl, power seats, 4WD, tow package, remote key less entry, fully loaded, newer tires, Clean, just serviced. Clean CARFAX report. You can call me at (508)588-7050 or email me at jmkaleh@aol.com. Always over 40 trucks in stock. Please check our web site at jacobsautosales.net for latest inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK53K99F135673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,666 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,900$1,330 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this GMCSierra 2500HD SLE, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this GMC Sierra 2500HD makes it one of the nicest you'll find. The upgraded wheels on this GMC Sierra 2500HD offer an improved ride and an attractive accent to the vehicle. More information about the 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD: The 2009 GMC Sierra HD lineup has the segment-best gross combined weight rating of up to 18,500 pounds, and the segment-best trailer weight rating of 13,000 pounds--both important numbers considering their intended duty as heavy haulers and commercial rigs. And with extensive noise-reduction measures, it has one of the quietest interiors among heavy-duty trucks. Interesting features of this model are a plethora of choices., durability, Professional grade tool for work, and versatility
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK53K39F140772
Stock: 140772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,801 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,995$955 Below Market
Laura Buick GMC - Collinsville / Illinois
Recent Trade! SLT 6.6 V8 Duramax Turbo Diesel Crew Cab 4x4. Z71, Towing Package, Heavy Duty Trailering Package, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio With Locking Rear Differential, Trailer Brake Controller, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Memory Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Towing Mirrors, Chrome Running Boards, Bose Premium Audio Brand, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels. This vehicle has good tires! This Sierra 2500HD has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 618-344-0121 Laura Buick GMC, Serving our community for over 35 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service! Z71 Duramax CD Player Portable Audio Connection Bose Premium Audio Security System Backup Camera Cruise Control Keyless Entry HD Trailering Heavy Duty Trailering Package 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Locking Rear Differential Locker Limited Slip Heavy Duty Trailering Equipment HD Towing Trailer Brake Controller Towing Mirrors Running Boards Multi-Zone Climate Control Power Locks Power Windows Side Curtain Airbags Steering Wheel Controls Traction Control Heated Seats Leather Seats Trailer Hitch Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Power Mirrors Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Side Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK63639F151733
Stock: L203881B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 89,663 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,989$237 Below Market
Autotrek - Littleton / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK63K99F115199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,143 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,000$973 Below Market
Kool Toyota - Grand Rapids / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK53K29F164853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 232,959 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995
Car Ex Auto Sales - Houston / Texas
Car Ex Auto Sales is proud to present to you this One Owner 4WD GMC Sierra 2500. This vehicle has a clean CARFAX report with many service records. Equipped with V8 - 6.6 Diesel Engine with turbocharger, automatic and Loaded with Power Seats, Power Window, 4X4, tow package, remote key less entry, Running Boards, Very good tires and much more. The engine and transmission run great. Nationwide shipping and Extended warranty available. Visit www.carexauto.com for more info. Call today at 832-736-5115. Please call ahead to make sure vehicle is still available!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK536X9F183086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,562 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,999
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ebony Cloth.Tim's Truck Capital is very proud to offer this beautiful 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE in Sonoma Red Metallic Beautifully equipped with Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment (Integrated Trailer Brake Controller), SLE Preferred Package (Bluetooth For Phone, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, and Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls), SLE Preferred Package w/Snow Plow Prep Pkg, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ebony Cloth, 16" x 6.5" Chrome-Styled Steel Wheels, 16" x 6.5" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, a 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery for those cold mornings, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 CD Player/XM Satellite, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Black Rubberized Vinyl Floor Covering, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Camper & 5th Wheel Trailer Wiring Provisions, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Front 40/20/40 Reclining Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Tailgate, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Black Heated Outside Mirrors, Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear Access Door Power Windows, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SLE Decor, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Spare Tire Lock, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and XM Satellite Radio!Let Tim's Truck Capital Assist you with your Financing Needs. We can Offer a Finance Program that is Custom Tailored for you through our large Auto Financing Provider Network.As with any Used Vehicle, you may find some Minor Imperfections in keeping with the Age and Mileage of the Vehicle. We do everything we can to Recondition & Restore our Vehicles to as High a Standard as can be Expected.We Strive to Offer only the Best Vehicles possible at a Reasonable Price. If you have a Specific Question about any of our Vehicles, don't Hesitate to Call and Ask for a ' Live Description ' and Personal Vehicle " Walk-Around " from our Sales Staff.Tim's Truck Capital: 904 Suncook Valley Highway Epsom, New Hampshire. Please feel free to Visit our Website: www.timstruckcapital.com or Call us Direct with Any Questions and to Confirm Availability: 888-710-0774.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK59639E152078
Stock: ZC1610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 49,599 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,995
Schimmer Buick Chevrolet - Mendota / Illinois
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work TruckVortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive**SUPER LOW MILES!!! CLEAN TRUCK, RUNS GREAT!! DON'T PASS THIS ONE UP WITHOUT CHECKING IT OUT FIRST!!HERE'S SOME MORE Details on this vehicle for you --- Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck in Summit White color with dark titanium style interior. Available for viewing between 8 AM to 6 PM Monday thru Friday, and 8 AM to 4 PM on Saturday. Schimmer Chevrolet and Buick in Mendota, Illinois, located just south of Mendota on RT 251.Over 200 new and used vehicles in stock, with plenty for you to choose from! With great financing options available for all buyers! Check out our awesome reviews! BBB Accredited!In business since 1945, the staff of Schimmer Chevrolet Buick prides itself on excellent customer service, both before and after the sale. Our motto is better service and better prices! Please note that our listed sale price is Plus Tax, License and Title Fee, and Documentary Fee. All vehicles are Subject to Prior Sale. For new vehicles, advertised price may include public rebates and incentives. Private offers may be available. Although every effort is made to ensure accurate information, mistakes can happen, so, please contact us to verify listing information before you make a trip! Thank you for choosing Schimmer Chevrolet and Buick in Mendota, IL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK44KX9F127025
Stock: P8965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 114,775 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,499
Columbia Motors - Hanover / Massachusetts
2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE Fire Red with CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 4X4, DURAMAX DIESEL, ALLISON TRANSMISSION. Click, call or stop-in today, and discover why we are the fastest growing dealer South of Boston. You can find us just 20 minutes south of Quincy at our BRAND NEW LOCATION on ROUTE 53 in HANOVER (just about 1 mile South of The Hanover Mall). - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Off-Road Suspension Package, Skid Plate Package, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 6 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, XM Satellite Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger cancellable airbag, 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Engine Block Heater, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, Front License Plate Bracket, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power-Adjustable Black Heated Outside Mirrors, Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Provision for Cab Roof Mounted Lamp/Beacon, Radiator Grille & Front Bumper Opening Covers, Rear step bumper, Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lamps, Spare Tire Lock, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, SLE Decor, Voltmeter, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Front 40/20/40 Reclining Split-Bench Seat, Split folding rear seat, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Camper & 5th Wheel Trailer Wiring Provisions, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, DURAMAX DIESEL Overhead Console - Contact Dave Delaney at 781-566-2277 or sales.davedelaneyscolumbia@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK53629F148395
Stock: DD1867V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 152,226 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,577
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
** ONE OWNER ** and ** 4 X 4 **. Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, and 4WD. You win! Oh yeah! Take your hand off the mouse because this 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD is the truck you've been looking to get your hands on. Whether you're sitting in the driver's seat or standing next to this 2500HD SLE, you'll be impressed how quiet the turbocharged Duramax 6.6L V8 is. Sure, it's still a diesel, but the normal noises are significantly muted at idle. The engine is also quiet at highway speeds, where it's effortlessly strolling along under 2000rpm. Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK53699F177053
Stock: 77053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 205,989 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Ready for virtually any task, this 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE Extended Cab 4X2 looks fantastic in Summit White! Powered by a 6.0 Liter V8 that offers 360hp while connected to the durable 6 Speed HD Automatic transmission with Overdrive to make the most out of every mile. As you travel in this Rear Wheel Drive GMC, you will love the smooth handling and fuel efficiency of near 19mpg on the open road. Running boards, fog lamps, and rugged 16-inch wheels accent the exterior of this Sierra 2500HD. Our SLE's Extended Cab is sure to put a smile on your face from the moment you climb inside. Air conditioning keeps you comfortable during those hot days while you settle into the supportive cloth seating with room for six. Turn up the AM/FM/CD audio system with available satellite radio and be on your way with cruise control, power windows/locks, and keyless entry. After a tough week at the job site, wash it up and it will haul the whole family for a weekend getaway! With GMC ingenuity on your side, you will rest easier thanks to four-wheel ABS, tire pressure monitoring, StabiliTrak with proactive roll avoidance, daytime running lights, and plenty of airbags on your team. You do not want to miss out on this Sierra 2500HD SLE. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHC59KX9E124367
Stock: 18536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-17-2020
- 149,510 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,027
John Adams GMC - Rexburg / Idaho
***Home of WARRANTY FOREVER*** Contact dealer for details. This 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD comes equipped with, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 CD Player/XM Satellite, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power steering, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Satellite Radio. 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Carbon Black 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel More information or to make an appointment please call 208.356.4455.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK43649F163362
Stock: 093362T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 125,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,337
Family Trucks and Vans - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK43K09F128704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,820 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,855
Baldwin Chevrolet - Poplar Bluff / Missouri
Equipment The GMC Sierra is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. An off-road package is installed on this unit so you are ready for your four-wheeling best. The satellite radio system in it gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. The GMC Sierra features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. This 3/4 ton pickup has four wheel drive capabilities. A trailer braking system is already installed on this vehicle. This GMC Sierra has a 6.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This unit is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. This 2009 GMC Sierra 2500 is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. The GMC Sierra features cruise control for long trips. With a diesel engine you will be pleased with the power, torque, and fuel efficiency gains. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on the vehicle. Packages SUSPENSION PACKAGE; OFF-ROAD: includes 35mm deflective disk twin tube shock absorbers; off-road jounce bumpers; 36 front stabilizer bar; (G80) heavy-duty automatic locking rear differential; (NZZ) skid plate package and Z71 decals on rear quarters. SLE PREFERRED PACKAGE: includes (UK3) steering wheel controls; (CJ2) dual-zone automatic air conditioning; (AG1) 6-way power driver seat adjuster; (UPF) Bluetooth for phone; (T96) fog lamps; (A60) locking tailgate and (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate. CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: includes (JF4) adjustable power pedals; (UG1) Universal Home Remote; (AP3) remote vehicle starter system; (UD7) Rear Parking Assist; (C49) rear-window defogger; (DD8) inside rearview auto-dimming mirror and (DL3) outside heated power-adjustable; power-folding mirrors. SKID PLATE PACKAGE; FRAME-MOUNTED SHIELDS: includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member; protecting front underbody; oil pan; differential case and transfer case. TRAILERING EQUIPMENT: HEAVY-DUTY. ENGINE BLOCK HEATER. DIFFERENTIAL: HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR. BATTERY: HEAVY-DUTY DUAL 730 COLD-CRANKING AMPS; MAINTENANCE-FREE. TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER: INTEGRATED. FOG LAMPS: FRONT; HALOGEN. MIRRORS: OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE; POWER-FOLDING AND DRIVER-SIDE AUTO-DIMMING. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. TAILGATE: LOCKING. TAILGATE: EZ-LIFT. BLUETOOTH. SEAT ADJUSTER: DRIVER 6-WAY POWER. STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS. PEDALS: POWER-ADJUSTABLE FOR ACCELERATOR AND BRAKE. REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE. DEFOGGER: REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC. MIRROR: INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING. REAR PARKING ASSIST: ULTRASONIC. CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK53669F161604
Stock: 19195X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 120,600 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,757
Cedar Rapids Toyota - Hiawatha / Iowa
CEDAR RAIPIDS TOYOTA IS COMMITTED TO ADAPTING TO AN EVER-CHANGING SITUATION AND MAKING ADVANCEMENTS IN THE WAY CAR BUYING IS DONE. AT OUR DEALERSHIP, OUR EMPLOYEES ARE TAKING EVERY PRECAUTION TO MAINTAIN A CLEAN AND SAFE ENVIRONMENT DURING YOUR VISIT. AT CEDAR RAPIDS TOYOTA IS FOLLOWING EVERY CDC GUIDELINE. LOCAL TRADE, 4X4, NEW BOX WITH SPRAY IN LINER, SHOCKS REPLACED, OVER SIZED OFF ROAD TIRES, CLEAN TRUCK, 2500 HD REGULAR CAB, 16" x 6.5" Chrome-Styled Steel Wheels, Fully automatic headlights, Tilt steering wheel, Voltmeter. 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck Beige 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVTOdometer is 14283 miles below market average!Cedar Rapids Toyota: A Trusted Brand From A Trusted Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK44K29E132113
Stock: P10358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 136,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,588
Babcock Motors - Orleans / Indiana
This used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab Long Bed Work Truck 4WD in Orleans, INDIANA allows you to save money on a quality vehicle. Age shouldn't matter for this truck. It's a 8 cylinder Summit White truck that performs and entertains. Babcock Motors Inc in Orleans, IN is a General Motors Chevrolet Dealership selling new Chevrolet models and various pre-owned makes and models. We are a small, local, family owned business that is small enough to know you personally, but big enough to serve you properly. We are not buy here, pay here. We finance through various banks. Interested in this vehicle? Please call 812-865-2502 or visit us at www.babcockmotors.com for more information and pictures.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK44K49F186488
Stock: U7214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 88,657 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,450
Elite Pre-Owned Auto - Peabody / Massachusetts
Good credit bad credit. Second chance auto loans first time buyers welcome. Everyone is Financed O.A.T here at Elite Preowned Auto 153 NEWBURY ST PEABODY MASS AT GULF STATION 1978 587 2693 We have strived for our customers satisfaction during our 50 years in business! We also accept trade-ins, push, pull or tow! We desire to help our customers with financing. This vehicle is in excellent shape. . Every vehicle at Elite Preowned Auto we service and guarantee. We stand by our vehicles with a warranty. Thanks for looking! Sincerely Elite Preowned Auto WE ALLWAYS HAVE A GREAT SELECTION OF CARS TRUCKS AND SUVS !!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK49KX9E141182
Stock: 558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 205,471 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,555
Garry's Auto Sales - Dunbar / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK63609F160728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
