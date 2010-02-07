Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me

Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas

This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this GMCSierra 2500HD SLE, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this GMC Sierra 2500HD makes it one of the nicest you'll find. The upgraded wheels on this GMC Sierra 2500HD offer an improved ride and an attractive accent to the vehicle. More information about the 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD: The 2009 GMC Sierra HD lineup has the segment-best gross combined weight rating of up to 18,500 pounds, and the segment-best trailer weight rating of 13,000 pounds--both important numbers considering their intended duty as heavy haulers and commercial rigs. And with extensive noise-reduction measures, it has one of the quietest interiors among heavy-duty trucks. Interesting features of this model are a plethora of choices., durability, Professional grade tool for work, and versatility

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



VIN: 1GTHK53K39F140772

Stock: 140772

Certified Pre-Owned: No

