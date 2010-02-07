Used 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me

1,164 listings
Sierra 2500HD Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE in White
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE

    127,671 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,500

    $2,716 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE in Gray
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE

    155,666 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,900

    $1,330 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in White
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    171,801 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,995

    $955 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in White
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    89,663 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,989

    $237 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE in Silver
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE

    148,143 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,000

    $973 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE in White
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE

    232,959 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE in Red
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE

    151,562 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,999

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck

    49,599 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE in Red
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE

    114,775 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,499

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE in White
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE

    152,226 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,577

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE in White
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE

    205,989 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,975

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck

    149,510 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,027

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck

    125,103 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,337

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE in Black
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE

    151,820 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,855

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck in Silver
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck

    120,600 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,757

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck

    136,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,588

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck in Silver
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck

    88,657 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,450

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Black
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    205,471 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,555

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500HD

  • 5
    (100%)
It's big!
marty,07/02/2010
My 1st 3/4 ton. I have the 6.0 gas with a 6 speed hydramatic. Everyone told me it would be a gas hog. I get an average of 18 mpg mixed driving. For a gasoline engine, it's a torque monster. I think it would pull a mountain. Very powerful acceleration, smooth and quiet for an HD truck. On a bumpy street, you will spill your coffee! It is a big, intimidating looking "AMERICAN" vehicle. Nice standard features like the satellite radio, onStar and integrated trailer brakes. My only complaint is that the cab "creaks" when you hit a harsh bump. This is a truck for real truck lovers. Volvo, Honda and Toyota drivers stay way. This is a real truck, built to do a real truck's job.
