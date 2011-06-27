  1. Home
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive hauling and towing capabilities
  • Refined and quiet ride on the highway
  • Massive power from optional diesel engine
  • Solid build quality gives a high-end feel
  • Limited availability of telescoping steering wheel
  • Rear visibility isn't all that great
Get More For Your Trade-In

Which Sierra 2500HD does Edmunds recommend?

Yes, the maxed-out Denali trim level of GMC Sierra 2500 is appealing, but not everyone buying a truck needs all that luxury equipment. A sensible compromise is the SLT trim level with the optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel engine. The SLT is still plenty upscale with features such as power-adjustable pedals, an 8-inch center touchscreen and leather upholstery, but it's a bit less ostentatious. And, for the most part, you can equip the SLT with any individual options you want, including towing packages, off-road suspension or high-tech driver-assistance features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a highly capable heavy-duty truck with lots of extras. It can tow over 14,000 pounds, seat six and it's wrapped up in an attractive package. If you need more capability than the Sierra 1500 but don't want the added expense or size of the 3500, the 2500 is the obvious choice.

For 2018, the Sierra 2500HD doesn't change much, and that's not necessarily a negative. A previously optional 7-inch touchscreen (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) is now standard but there are no updates to powertrains, suspension or features availability. That means that the 2500HD is still well-built and high-class and as utilitarian as it needs to be. It also means you can still get tech items such as the user-friendly Intellilink infotainment interface or the optional Driver Alert package, which adds parking sensors, lane departure warning and forward collision warning.

Of course, you'll also want to check out its corporate sibling, the Chevrolet Silverado 2500. It's mechanically the same, but it's priced lower and with less luxury equipment. For buyers who can do without the luxury gear, the Silverado is certainly worth a closer look. On its own merits, though, the 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD is certainly a desirable truck with a lot to offer, even to the most demanding of truck owners.

2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD models

The 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a heavy-duty pickup truck available in four trim levels. The base (Sierra) version comes with basic equipment such as vinyl flooring and steel wheels, but you'll get a lot more if you pick the SLE, SLT or the range-topping Denali. On upper trim levels, items such as a remote-locking tailgate, leather upholstery and navigation become available. There are three cab configurations: regular cab, double cab and crew cab. All are available with two- or four-wheel drive.

The regular cab is available only with a long bed (8.2 feet), while the extended- and crew-cab models can have a standard bed (6.5 feet) or a long bed. Unlike its 3500HD big brother, the Sierra 2500HD is not available with a dual rear-wheel (DRW, or dually) axle. The SLT trim is available only on the double and crew cabs, and the Denali is available only as a crew cab.

The base Sierra comes standard with a 6.0-liter V8 engine (360 hp and 380 lb-ft), a six-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch steel wheels, an automatic locking rear differential, xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, air conditioning, a choice of cloth or vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench with a fold-down center armrest, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, rubber floor covering, a rearview camera, power door locks, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 7-inch IntelliLink touchscreen infotainment system and a six-speaker sound system with two USB ports, an auxiliary audio input jack, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth phone and audio, Pandora radio, and voice controls. Optional tech equipment on the base Sierra 2500HD includes OnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi and satellite radio.

From the base Sierra on up, you have your choice of engine, too. A turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 (445 hp and 910 lb-ft) is also available, and it is paired to a different six-speed automatic. Buyers can also add a bi-fuel option to the 6.0-liter engine, allowing it to run on gasoline or compressed natural gas.

If the base truck isn't your flavor, then step up to the SLE. It gets most of the base trim's optional tech features plus an upgraded 8-inch central touchscreen, 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, a remote locking EZ Lift & Lower tailgate, LED cargo box illumination, remote keyless entry, carpeting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, HD radio and a CD player.

With a few more luxury items, the SLT trim level feels a bit better equipped than our standard work truck. It adds 18-inch chrome alloy wheels, additional chrome trim, foglights, power-folding mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable and heated front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings, power-adjustable pedals, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote ignition and a 110-volt household-style power outlet.

For a plush and upscale vibe, choose the Denali trim. It will get you even more chrome on the outside, 20-inch wheels, chrome side steps, a spray-in bedliner, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, front and rear parking sensors, a navigation system, wireless phone charging, a Bose audio system, a configurable 8-inch driver information display, upgraded interior trim, ventilated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Most of the upper trims' extra standard features can be added to the lower trim levels as options. Other option highlights, depending on trim level, include different axle ratios, a bed storage box, various tonneau covers, trailering mirrors, a sunroof, a gooseneck/fifth-wheel trailering prep package, and a rear-seat entertainment system. There's also a Driver Alert package, which includes front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, forward collision warning and a safety-alert driver seat. The Z71 suspension package adds hill descent control, skid plates, specially tuned shock absorbers and unique styling tweaks. Also available (on SLT crew-cab models only) is the All Terrain HD package, which includes off-road tires, the spray-in bedliner, a skid plate, the Z71 suspension and a heated steering wheel.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Crew Cab Long Bed (turbo 6.6L V8 diesel | 6-speed automatic | 4WD | 8-foot-2-inch bed). The Silverado is essentially the GMC Sierra's twin, so many of our observations will apply.

Driving

The 6.6-liter diesel V8 gives the Sierra 2500HD big towing numbers and impressive acceleration. Steering and braking are less awe-inspiring, but objectively this truck performs well by most standards that matter to truck buyers.

Acceleration

The 6.6-liter diesel makes massive torque and more than sufficient power, giving it a surge of acceleration off the line. In our testing, it covered 0-60 mph in just 7.7 seconds. In-town acceleration is more reserved, but there's still plenty of power to get the Sierra 2500HD up to freeway speed.

Braking

These brakes don't offer much confidence. Under hard braking, the pedal can go all the way to the floor. Braking distances are long, but in traffic they seem to work well enough if you leave some distance. You just don't feel very connected to the action.

Steering

The steering is well-weighted and provides stability when cruising straight, but it's hard to judge what the tires are doing around turns. The low steering ratio adds stability when towing, but it results in busy hands when parking or making U-turns.

Handling

The big surprise is how well this gargantuan vehicle takes turns. There's minimal body roll around corners unless you're going way too fast. In parking lots and tight spaces, it maneuvers well enough considering its size.

Drivability

If you live in a city, drivability will be low with any 2500 series pickup truck. Otherwise, the diesel's low-end torque and abundant features make for a pretty approachable truck.

Off-road

Our test vehicle had plenty of ground clearance and the Off-Road Z71 package, which is a great deal for the price. You won't be taking this truck on any tight trails, but it will conquer your average dirt road.

Comfort

It has a harsh ride from the stiff and bouncy suspension, but as heavy-duty trucks go, the Sierra HD is relatively comfortable. Put a big load back there and you'll have a road-trip-ready vehicle. But day-to-day comfort suffers, so you might want a 1500 if you don't need the 2500's extra towing capacity.

Seat comfort

You'll find big, well-bolstered and comfortable seats no matter which seating position you're in. The seats are wide with sufficient contours to hold you in place, and they provide great road-trip comfort.

Ride comfort

This truck bounces, shimmies, shakes and jumps over the slightest road imperfections. That's forgivable in the 3500 class, but this 2500 should be a bit better. Load it up with a heavy payload or a big trailer, though, and the ride quality significantly improves.

Noise & vibration

While road noise is subdued, quite a bit of wind noise comes from the truck's square front end and big mirrors. The diesel engine rumbles a bit, but it isn't particularly grating or abrasive while cruising on the highway.

Climate control

The big knobs and easy-to-read layouts are a plus. The air conditioning blows cold. The split-operation for the heated seats is a neat feature — you can heat your sore back without cooking your behind as well. The vents are vertically mounted, which isn't ideal, but they're easy to direct.

Interior

While it might not be the most luxurious vehicle in the class, this 2500HD has a totally livable interior. The overall design is dated, but the materials quality is sufficient.

Ease of use

The 2500HD's controls are easy to use with large, readable buttons and quick response times from the touchscreen.

Getting in/getting out

A grab handle and side steps make it easier to get in and out of the Sierra 2500HD, but some climbing is still involved. Still, getting in or out isn't any harder than usual for the HD truck class.

Driving position

Adjustable pedals, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a generally good view over the hood combine for an excellent driving position. You've got a commanding view of the road however you position the seat.

Roominess

Call all your NBA player friends and have them stretch out. You can be tall, wide — or both — and fit with no problem in this truck. It's big on the outside; so, there's lots of space for five people on the inside.

Visibility

All of the Sierra's roof pillars are wide and thick and obstruct your view. The big towing mirrors and the rearview camera help the situation, but knowing where the corners of the truck are is tough.

Quality

Body panels and interior pieces are well put-together. We didn't notice any rattling, shaking or malfunctioning during our test. The interior materials aren't the nicest in the class, but they certainly suffice for such a utility-focused vehicle.

Utility

The 2500HD can tow and haul massive loads, and it has abundant interior storage. But offerings from Ford and Ram outclass it in a couple key categories.

Small-item storage

5.0
Massive pockets are everywhere. A giant center console, a split-open glovebox, multiple cupholders in each door, both front and back. If you're looking for more small-item storage, the only place you'll find it is in the Ram equivalent, which has small, in-floor cooler boxes in the rear seat.

Cargo space

Mirroring its rivals, the Sierra 2500HD is available with a standard bed (6 feet 6 inches) and a long bed (8 feet 1 inch). Our test truck had the long bed, which allows for a massive amount of cargo space. The rear seats fold up for big interior storage as well.

Child safety seat accommodation

4.0
The 2500 can fit three car seats in the back without much fuss. There are two sets of easily accessible lower latch anchors and three shelf anchors that are a bit harder to reach. But this truck's sheer altitude makes it less than desirable unless lifting kids is your workout program.

Towing

The 6.6-liter turbodiesel has massive torque and power, but the Sierra's towing capacities are a bit lower than key rivals. The max trailer weight behind the 2500HD is 14,500 pounds; it can tow 18,100 pounds with a fifth-wheel trailer.

Hauling

All full-size truck beds are a similar size. This one can be accessed by corner bed steps built into the rear bumper corners. Payload maxes out at 3,204 pounds — lower than the class leaders, but only by a few hundred pounds.

Technology

Using GMC's IntelliLink interface is pretty simple upfront for the most part, but we had several usability issues with our test vehicle. Finicky voice controls and subpar device integration made for a frustrating user experience.

Audio & navigation

Menu logic on the GMC system is easy to understand, but not the most elegant in the class. Touchscreen responses are slower than class leaders. We like the look of the optional 8-inch touchscreen, but it doesn't stand out much from rival systems.

Smartphone integration

Our experience with smartphone devices was poor, with many dropped connections over the course of the test. When it worked, we generally like the interface, but even then it takes quite a bit of time to load music. Best to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Voice control

Several attempts to use the built-in voice controls fell short, with a success rate of about 50 percent. It was easier to use the physical knobs and touchscreen controls. That said, Siri and Google Voice can be accessed if you've paired your smartphone by holding the talk button longer.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

5(57%)
4(14%)
3(14%)
2(15%)
1(0%)
4.1
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Trailer Hauler
BG,11/05/2018
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
I purchased too pull our travel trailer. the old truck 2015 1500 struggled to keep up with highway speeds. This one pulls the trailer great no problem keeping up with Highway speeds. The only issue is the DEF requirements. about every thousand miles it takes a little more than a gallon to keep it topped off. Needs a better monitoring system. The diesel engine runs great and gets better fuel economy than the gas when pulling the trailer.
very pleased
rdsampson,06/16/2018
SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
i was able to purchest a gmc 2500 slt and it is the best buy i have had in long time thank you gmc.
Awesome value
Ken Schiller,11/19/2018
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Pulling my camper is great. Pulling large travel trailer is a dream. Hardly know it's back there. Great mpg. Diesel is great. Empty I'm getting 23 mpg. Pulling getting 15 mpg. Previous truck getting 9 mph. Rides real good. 5k miles on it now. No issues so far. My 2018 GMC Sierra 2500 HD crew cab has been just awesome
stuck in the desert
Rahn,07/08/2019
SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
So this is a replacement of a Chevy 3500 I purchased (that was bought back after 18 months). Primary purpose of purchasing is to haul a tiny house (12K lbs) across country 2 x a year between CA and Carolinas. Have made trip 5 times across and broken down 3 x. Ugh. Currently sitting at a friends house in CA while truck remans unrepaired in AZ and have been waiting nearly 3 weeks for a replacement part (believe fuel pump) that they can't locate. Have had to incur hotel expenses as well as cost to tow my tiny house and additional expenses as being stuck out in desert. GM hasn't been helpful, took over a week to reach the GM rep who I called daily. Very frustrating after paying over $70K and it is the 2nd vehicle.
See all 7 reviews of the 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Sierra 2500HD models:

OnStar Telematics
This optional system adds items such as roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.
Lane Departure Warning
Alerts the driver when he or she is leaving the lane, which can be especially helpful on such a big truck.
Teen Driver Mode
Uses custom vehicle settings associated with a specific key fob to limit certain driving features such as vehicle speed and radio volume.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.4%

More about the 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD

Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Overview

The Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab, Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab, Sierra 2500HD Double Cab. Available styles include Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali is priced between $48,860 and$65,000 with odometer readings between 10992 and69293 miles.
  • The Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE is priced between $37,995 and$42,999 with odometer readings between 21269 and84633 miles.
  • The Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT is priced between $51,999 and$70,891 with odometer readings between 9498 and71711 miles.
  • The Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Base is priced between $38,999 and$38,999 with odometer readings between 25353 and25353 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2018 Sierra 2500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $37,995 and mileage as low as 9498 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

Can't find a used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,847.

Find a used GMC for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,512.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $14,848.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,247.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Sierra 2500HD lease specials

