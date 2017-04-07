  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
4.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive hauling and towing capabilities
  • Refined and quiet ride on the highway
  • Massive power from optional diesel engine
  • Solid build quality gives a high-end feel
  • Limited availability of telescoping steering wheel
  • Rear visibility isn't all that great
Which Sierra 2500HD does Edmunds recommend?

One of the most appealing versions of the 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD is the SLT trim level, equipped with the optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel engine. The SLT comes with items such as leather upholstery and power-adjustable pedals, and with the diesel engine you can tow almost anything you put behind it. Most of the functional items you'll need are standard or optional on the SLT, too, including packages such as the one for the Z71 suspension.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

With its considerable capabilities and luxurious interior, the 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD is an excellent choice for a heavy-duty truck. The revised 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 gives the Sierra HD massive towing and hauling power, too.

Whether you're going with a basic work truck or you want something with enough comfort and luxury to drive across the country, the Sierra 2500HD is a strong choice for a heavy-duty pickup. Available with two powerful engines and in several different cab configurations, the 2500HD can be tailored to fit your priorities, whether interior space, cargo room or maximum towing capacity. Ford and Ram also make robust pickups for extreme towing duties, but we think the 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a strong all-arounder and a truck we'd definitely recommend taking a look at.

2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD models

The 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a heavy-duty pickup truck available in four trim levels. The base version comes with basic equipment such as vinyl flooring and steel wheels, but you'll get a lot more if you pick the SLE, SLT or the range-topping Denali. On upper trim levels, items such as a remote-locking tailgate, leather upholstery and navigation become available. There are three cab configurations: regular cab, double cab and crew cab. All are available with two- or four-wheel drive.

The regular cab is available only with a long bed (8 feet), while the extended- and crew-cab models can have a standard bed (6.5 feet) or a long bed. Unlike its 3500HD big brother, the Sierra 2500HD is not available with a dual-rear-wheel (DRW, or dually) axle. The SLT trim is available only on the double and crew cabs, and the Denali is available only as a crew cab.

The base Sierra comes standard with a 6.0-liter V8 engine (360 hp and 380 lb-ft), a six-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch steel wheels, an automatic locking rear differential, xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, air-conditioning, a choice of cloth or vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench with a fold-down center armrest, rubber floor covering, power door locks, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 4.2-inch central display and a four-speaker (regular cab) or a six-speaker sound system with a USB port and an auxiliary audio input jack.

Optional tech equipment on the base Sierra 2500HD is a 7-inch IntelliLink touchscreen infotainment system that includesOnStar, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, voice controls, satellite radio, Pandora internet radio and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility.

From the base Sierra on up, you have your choice of engine, too. A turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 (445 hp and 910 lb-ft) is also available, and it is paired to a different six-speed automatic.

If the base truck isn't your flavor, then step up to the SLE. It gets most of the base trim's optional tech features plus an upgraded 8-inch central touchscreen, 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, a remote locking EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, LED cargo box illumination, a rearview camera, remote keyless entry, carpeting, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, HD radio and a CD player.

With a few more luxury items, the SLT trim level feels a bit better equipped than our standard work truck. It adds 18-inch chromed alloy wheels, additional chrome trim, foglights, power-folding mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable and heated front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings, power-adjustable pedals, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote ignition and a 110-volt household-style power outlet.

For a plush and upscale vibe, choose the Denali trim. It will get you even more chrome on the outside, 20-inch wheels, chrome side steps, a spray-in bedliner, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, front and rear parking sensors, a navigation system, wireless phone charging, a Bose audio system, a configurable 8-inch driver information display, upgraded interior trim, ventilated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Most of the upper trims' extra standard features can be added to the lower trim levels as options. Other option highlights, depending on trim level, include different axle ratios, a bed storage box, various tonneau covers, trailering mirrors, a sunroof, a Driver Alert package (includes front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, forward collision warning and a safety-alert driver seat), a gooseneck/fifth-wheel trailering prep package and a rear-seat entertainment system. The Z71 suspension package adds hill descent control, skid plates, specially tuned shock absorbers and unique styling tweaks. Also available (on SLT models only) is the All Terrain HD package, which includes the spray-in bedliner, the Z71 suspension and a heated steering wheel.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD (6.6L turbodiesel V8; 6-speed automatic). The Silverado is essentially the GMC Sierra's twin, so many of our observations will apply. Since 2015, the Sierra has received a few updates, including this year's revised 6.6-liter turbodiesel engine. We've updated our review to reflect those changes.

Driving

4.5
With 445 horsepower and 910 lb-ft of torque, the 2500's optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 is right in line with its top competitors. The 2017 Sierra HD is also impressively composed and easy to handle when the road gets curvy.

Acceleration

Even before recent updates, the optional diesel engine was the one to get. It had smooth, nearly instantaneous power delivery at all times. We achieved 0-60 mph in 6.6 seconds with the old engine, which is remarkable for a heavy-duty pickup. We expect this new engine to be even better.

Braking

4.0
In everyday driving, the brake pedal action is pretty linear, but at times the slightly spongy pedal makes it feel as if the brakes aren't all that strong. Our track-tested panic-stop distance from 60 mph — 144 feet — is a bit longer than average for the segment.

Steering

4.0
For such a large, heavy-duty truck, there's good steering, with good weighting (typically it's too light) and some feedback. It's a slow ratio, though, which means it requires several rotations of the wheel on back roads.

Handling

4.5
Handling is aided by precise steering and well-controlled body roll through corners. The suspension reacts pretty well to midcorner bumps. You're not buying a heavy-duty truck for its handling abilities, but it's nice to know this one isn't a slouch around corners.

Drivability

4.0
The six-speed automatic transmission is mostly smooth, but the 1-2 upshift can be abrupt. And it's smart, letting the engine's massive torque do the work instead of downshifting. In town, throttle pedal action is supple, and the brakes are never touchy.

Off-road

4.0
With the Z71 suspension package (which our test truck had), you get upgraded shocks, underbody shields, hill descent control and doorsill plates. It's no rock-crawler, but with a competent four-wheel drive and a low-range transfer case it's a very capable off-road machine.

Comfort

4.0
Everyday comfort in the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is pretty good overall. The front seats are supportive for the long haul, and the ride quality is decent for a heavy-duty truck. We are also impressed with how quiet the cabin is.

Seat comfort

4.0
Despite thick padding, the front seats aren't all that plush, and the seatbacks in particular are on the hard side. The rear seat cushions feel softer than the front ones and envelop you more. The rear seatback is at a nice angle for all-day riding.

Ride comfort

4.0
Considering the Sierra 2500HD was designed with towing and hauling in mind, it's a decent-riding truck. It exhibits some of the typical jiggling on concrete freeways, and big bumps upset it, but overall this truck is pretty livable.

Noise & vibration

4.5
This is an impressively quiet truck. The previous-generation diesel had a bit of ever-present clatter, especially when cold and at low speeds, but it was never obnoxious. There's hardly any wind noise, and the big truck tires don't sound like big truck tires.

Interior

4.0
There are high-quality materials, a large amount of space and plenty of storage areas inside the 2500. We love the damped tailgate's action, as well as the integrated bumper step.

Ease of use

4.5
The instrument panel is legible and clear, and the IntelliLink touchscreen responds relatively quickly to inputs. Buttons and knobs are generously sized and intuitive. But the cruise control can overshoot your desired speed on downhills, even when the "smart" exhaust brake is invoked.

Getting in/getting out

4.5
As with pretty much any 2500 series truck, the Sierra sits high. It's a definite step up to get in, but entry is made easier thanks to the optional running boards and the standard grab handles at each door.

Roominess

4.0
Up front, there's enormous amounts of headroom and plenty of space to stretch out sideways. It would be nice if there was a dead pedal as a resting spot for the driver's left foot. There's tons of rear headroom with excellent foot space underneath the front seats.

Visibility

3.0
For a truck this big, the front windshield pillars are refreshingly narrow. But the roof pillar behind the driver and the grab handle restrict the driver's lane-change view, and the rearview mirror and side mirrors could be larger. Otherwise, this is an airy cabin with tall side windows.

Utility

5.0
Few owners will ever get near the theoretical tow limit of a truck as capable of the GMC Sierra 2500HD. However, with its newly revised diesel engine it has some of the top towing numbers in the class.

Small-item storage

There's a large center-console storage compartment that doubles as a big armrest, multiple cupholders, and plenty of pockets for whatever you've brought along. This truck can tow the big things and haul plenty of the small stuff, too.

Cargo space

A large cabin with a fold-up 60/40-split rear seat means there's plenty of room for tools or whatever other precious cargo you'd like to keep locked up inside. There are also a number of optional tonneau covers for the back if that's where you'd rather store your things.

Towing

The Sierra 2500HD with the optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel can tow up to 14,500 pounds with a trailer hitch.

Technology

GMC's IntelliLink infotainment system was improved in 2016 with faster processors and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. The navigation display similarly impresses with easy address input and readable graphics.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Black & Chrome Beauty
RT,12/23/2017
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
I’ve driven many diesel powered pickups here at home and abroad for over 35 years. The new, 6.6L Diesel Duramax/Allison, is the center of Sierra’s Universe and maybe a home run for GM against its competition. The new hood scoop design brings conversation at every refueling stop. To bad Edmunds didn’t include any photos of this hood, on their review. This is a large pickup and not a sports car but folks this truck is a thrill to drive. It handles the road seconded to no other heavy duty pickup I’ve ever driven and again I’ve driven many. My wife, (5’ 115lbs), drives this vehicle with ease and can even parallel park. It’s quite ( wind, and tire noise is minimal and no diesel clatter! ),the interior is cavernous, the leather is top grade, the control knobs are large and easy to manipulate, storage and cup holders are everywhere, the infotainment system has been upgraded regularly and the voice recognition has improved. The torque this engine produces from approximately 1650rpms and flat throughout the rpm range makes towing my 12,000lb travel trailer with ease. I can’t wait to go out west and enjoy the Rocky Mountains. I only have 10k miles on it, I may add another review in the future but today I have to hit the road in my 2017 GMC 2500HD Diesel Sierra Denali. I did give it a couple of 4 Stars because, it didn’t have lights in the glove boxes and center console and no automatic up/down lighted running boards but the was easily rectified.
1st American Built truck in 20 years
Drew,10/18/2018
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
This is an excellent truck, I was looking for a diesel from all the American trucks, I test drove all the trucks and read about all of them. All the reviews on GMC Denali HD2500 Diesel Duramax were dead on. I only had one issue when I first purchased the truck which was a leak with my master cylinder. They fixed it without hesitation and also painted the part of the frame below the master cylinder that took out the paint on the frame. I purchased the truck on November 30th, 2016 in Idaho, it now has 42,000 miles, we go back and forth between California and into Canada and everywhere in between quite a bit. First the interior, it's an extremely quiet truck, very minimal road noise. The Denali package is very comfortable, especially when it's blowing snow -26 degrees, you have the heated seats, heated steering wheel and just a comfy truck to drive. The only gripe about the A/C or heating system would be no vents in the back, it would be nice to have that and also more USB outlets in the rear for my kids while traveling long distances. The Duramax engine is an excellent motor, with the Allison transmission, it has lots of power and can pass multiple 16 wheelers without even sweating. The power band is very smooth as is the shifting on the transmission, we recently purchased a property in the NW and had to do some 4 wheeling to get to some of the lakes, it's a big truck but wasn't an issue to get back to these places. The sweet spot on this motor is 75mph, it will get 20 mpg, not bad for a 7,700 lbs truck. I still have the original Good year tires, they still have good life but will need get some winter tires for where we will be. I haven't bought an American car or truck for almost 20 years because of past bad experience with quality, I think all the American brands have really improved and so has GM brand, no complaints, great truck and if you're looking to haul a 5th wheeler or horse trailer, this will not be a problem.
New Duramxx
Bob,12/26/2017
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Folks were nice and knowledgeble. Unfortunately i asked for a loaner pick up or a large SUV and was stuck with the smallest Buick SUV that i'd ever seen. Not the dealers fault, but there is still a tapping in my Duramax engine that they say is normal, this is the noisiest Duramax i've ever owned, and i've had 5 of them. All the others were a pleasure to drive with plenty of power, this one is pathetic. The only reason i'm keeping it is because the new Ford front ends are ugly, as soon as Ford changes their headlights i'll be getting rid of this GMC and going back to a Ford F250 King Ranch. It's very doubtful that this will be published but as stated below, you have my permission to publish... Still same issues with a little over 16,000 miles, still will buy a Ford next time. Have 26,000 miles on this truck now. Still has tapping in Engine and still waiting for Ford to update their front end look, when that happens this GMC is history.
See all 3 reviews of the 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Sierra 2500HD models:

OnStar Telematics
This optional system adds items such as roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.
Lane Departure Warning
Alerts the driver when he or she is leaving the lane, which can be especially helpful on such a big truck.
Teen Driver Mode
Uses custom vehicle settings associated with a specific key fob to limit certain driving features such as vehicle speed and radio volume.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.4%

More about the 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Overview

The Used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab, Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab, Sierra 2500HD Double Cab. Available styles include Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE is priced between $36,686 and$36,686 with odometer readings between 53211 and53211 miles.
  • The Used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT is priced between $44,994 and$44,994 with odometer readings between 31250 and31250 miles.

Which used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2017 Sierra 2500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $36,686 and mileage as low as 31250 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

Can't find a used 2017 GMC Sierra 2500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $25,058.

Find a used GMC for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,781.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,161.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $7,742.

