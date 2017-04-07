This is an excellent truck, I was looking for a diesel from all the American trucks, I test drove all the trucks and read about all of them. All the reviews on GMC Denali HD2500 Diesel Duramax were dead on. I only had one issue when I first purchased the truck which was a leak with my master cylinder. They fixed it without hesitation and also painted the part of the frame below the master cylinder that took out the paint on the frame. I purchased the truck on November 30th, 2016 in Idaho, it now has 42,000 miles, we go back and forth between California and into Canada and everywhere in between quite a bit. First the interior, it's an extremely quiet truck, very minimal road noise. The Denali package is very comfortable, especially when it's blowing snow -26 degrees, you have the heated seats, heated steering wheel and just a comfy truck to drive. The only gripe about the A/C or heating system would be no vents in the back, it would be nice to have that and also more USB outlets in the rear for my kids while traveling long distances. The Duramax engine is an excellent motor, with the Allison transmission, it has lots of power and can pass multiple 16 wheelers without even sweating. The power band is very smooth as is the shifting on the transmission, we recently purchased a property in the NW and had to do some 4 wheeling to get to some of the lakes, it's a big truck but wasn't an issue to get back to these places. The sweet spot on this motor is 75mph, it will get 20 mpg, not bad for a 7,700 lbs truck. I still have the original Good year tires, they still have good life but will need get some winter tires for where we will be. I haven't bought an American car or truck for almost 20 years because of past bad experience with quality, I think all the American brands have really improved and so has GM brand, no complaints, great truck and if you're looking to haul a 5th wheeler or horse trailer, this will not be a problem.

