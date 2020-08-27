Used 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me

Elder Ford of Tampa - Tampa / Florida

AS-IS VEHICLE! WE ARE OFFERING IT TO YOU BEFORE WE TAKE IT TO THE AUCTION! PRICE HAS BEEN ADJUSTED TO AUCTION VALUE. PLEASE CALL TO ENSURE VEHICLE HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AND IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE AS OUR INVENTORY CHANGES BY THE HOUR. DOES NOT COME WITH OUR LIFETIME WARRANTY! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 29822 miles below market average! KBB Fair Market Range Low: $8,935 KBB Fair Market Range High: $18,470 4-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ** CLEAN CARFAX! 4X4! SOLID SERVICE HISTORY! SAFETY SERVICED GOOD TO GO! $36,885 WINDOW NEW! WE LOVE TRADES! STRESS FREE PAYMENT PLANS! **, 4x4, 8-CYLINDER, BED LINER, CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS, LEATHER SEATING, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, TRAILER TOWING PACKAGE, UPGRADED WHEELS.Online price does not include dealer installed options, upgrades or up-fits. Final vehicle sale price is subject to value added accessories installed by the dealership, safety inspection costs, certification costs and other reconditioning repair costs. All Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $899 dealer fee and electronic filing fees. All offers are mutually exclusive. Lifetime Warranty only applicable to non-commercial use vehicles and other special vehicle exclusions. See dealer for details. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any pricing errors or pricing and information omissions contained on these pages. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please call or email dealer for complete details, to verify availability and to verify all online information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTHK29U06E184737

Stock: LED57380A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020