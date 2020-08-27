Used 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me

1,164 listings
Sierra 2500HD Reviews & Specs
  2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in White
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    172,095 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,500

    Details
  2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck

    171,670 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,577

    Details
  2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    315,750 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,700

    Details
  2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Silver
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    105,637 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,234

    Details
  2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck

    112,497 miles

    $9,295

    Details
  2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Silver
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    390,044 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,988

    Details
  2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in White
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    248,561 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,000

    Details
  2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck in Silver
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck

    127,020 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,919

    Details
  2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 in Silver
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1

    413,831 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,999

    Details
  2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    130,105 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,500

    Details
  2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 in White
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2

    75,445 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,995

    Details
  2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 in White
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2

    150,093 miles

    $15,995

    Details
  2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Dark Red
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    228,255 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,800

    Details
  2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 in Gray
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1

    187,092 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,990

    Details
  2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 in White
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1

    100,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,000

    Details
  2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 in Gray
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1

    93,099 miles

    $21,937

    Details
  2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT in Silver
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT

    297,979 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck

    177,936 miles

    $9,950

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500HD

Overall Consumer Rating
4.620 Reviews
  • 5
    (55%)
  • 4
    (45%)
Excellent family recreation truck
irideharley,06/29/2009
Was considering the Dodge Cummins for it's tough reputation but couldn't swallow the tight back seat for a growing family. A friend had the Chevy Duramax and I haven't looked back since. The GMC Duramax and 6 speed Allison tranny are incredible. Quiet ride, plenty of room in the back seat, power a plenty to pull the bass boat with a camper on top. With or without a load, city and hgwy driving we still average 18 mpg, and at least temporarily diesel is cheaper than unleaded in my neck of the woods. Absolutely no buyers remorse with this truck. Two thumbs up all around.
