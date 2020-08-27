Used 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me
1,164 listings
- 172,095 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,500
- 171,670 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$18,577
- 315,750 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,700
- 105,637 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,234
- 112,497 miles
$9,295
- 390,044 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,988
- 248,561 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,000
- 127,020 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,919
- 413,831 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,999
- 130,105 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,500
- 75,445 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995
- 150,093 miles
$15,995
- 228,255 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,800
- 187,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,990
- 100,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,000
- 93,099 miles
$21,937
- 297,979 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
- 177,936 miles
$9,950
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500HD
Read recent reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500HD
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.620 Reviews
Report abuse
irideharley,06/29/2009
Was considering the Dodge Cummins for it's tough reputation but couldn't swallow the tight back seat for a growing family. A friend had the Chevy Duramax and I haven't looked back since. The GMC Duramax and 6 speed Allison tranny are incredible. Quiet ride, plenty of room in the back seat, power a plenty to pull the bass boat with a camper on top. With or without a load, city and hgwy driving we still average 18 mpg, and at least temporarily diesel is cheaper than unleaded in my neck of the woods. Absolutely no buyers remorse with this truck. Two thumbs up all around.
