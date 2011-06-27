Vehicle overview

All pickups are designed to work hard and play hard, but some tasks require more muscle than others. If nothing less than the strongest, toughest truck will do, you'll want a heavy-duty model like the 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD. The big Sierra offers a standard 360-horsepower 6.0-liter V8 engine or an optional 397-hp 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8, and GMC says it can tow up to 18,000 pounds and haul up to 3,534 pounds when properly equipped. Those numbers are slightly different this year, as they're now based on the SAE J2807 trailering standard, but one thing's for certain: That's a whole lot of capability by just about anyone's standards.

Beyond the brawn, the Sierra 2500 HD has plenty to recommend it. Building on the improvements of last year's redesign, the 2016 model gets meaningful upgrades like standard xenon headlights and LED accent lights, an available remote locking tailgate and enhanced infotainment systems with faster processors and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. The surprisingly pleasant driving experience carries over, including a relatively smooth and hushed ride that's augmented by an upgraded steering system on fancier models for 2016. Add a choice of three body styles, two bed lengths and a wide range of trim levels and the Sierra 2500HD can be everything from a basic work truck to a classy high-end hauler.

It's worth noting that the GMC Sierra 2500HD is virtually identical to the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, with the exception of minor styling details and a few exclusive standard features and options. You'll also want to check out the rival Ford F-250 Super Duty and Ram 2500, which offer similar strengths and amenities. Ultimately, though, it's hard to go wrong with the 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD if you need a truck that can handle pretty much anything.