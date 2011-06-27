2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Review
- Immense hauling and towing capacities, refined and quiet ride, excellent build and materials quality, comfortable seats.
- Side airbags and stability control are not available.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With major improvements in build quality and cabin refinement to go along with its incredible work capabilities, the all-new 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a strong candidate for top honors in the full-size, heavy-duty pickup segment.
Vehicle overview
Better late than never. Finally tiring of criticism about its pickup trucks' spotty build quality and Fisher-Price-grade cabin materials, GMC gets a major clue for 2007, and the result is the fully redesigned GMC Sierra 2500HD full-size heavy-duty pickup truck.
The outgoing generation of the Sierra 2500HD (which is still available under the "Classic" nameplate) was a strong and sturdy workhorse, but the Achilles heel in that truck was its low-buck interior ambience. This year's full redesign yields improvements that are immediately apparent upon climbing in. Materials are higher in quality (less hard plastic than before) and panel gaps are tight and even. The styling is more cohesive as well and overall the new Sierra's interior, especially in top SLT trim with its lustrous wood and metallic accents, is attractive and comfortable.
Outside, the styling is aggressive, and GMC's designers have made an attempt to differentiate the truck's look from its Chevy Silverado twin more so than in years past. The muscular hood hints at the power underneath, and indeed the revamped engine lineup boasts higher output ratings. The standard engine in GMC's 3/4-ton pickup is a 6.0-liter V8 with 353 horsepower and 373 pound-feet of torque, while optional is the brawny "Duramax" turbodiesel V8 that makes 365 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. Newly standard is a six-speed automatic transmission (for either engine) whose extra gears promise better performance and fuel economy when compared to last year's four-speed unit. Combined with the truck's new, stronger frame, the Duramax powertrain allows impressive payload and towing capacities of 3,458 and 13,000 pounds, respectively.
With its strong work abilities and well-rounded personality, the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a solid pick in the heavy-duty pickup truck segment. We already favored last year's GM heavy-duty trucks over the Ford F-150, so it stands to reason that the new GMC will stand ever taller. But if for some reason you don't find it to your liking, you might also want to consider the Dodge Ram 2500, which offers nearly equal towing ability and ride comfort but lags behind in payload capacity and optional bed configurations.
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD models
The 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a 3/4-ton full-size pickup. There are three body styles available: standard cab, extended cab and crew cab. Standard cabs are fitted with a long bed. Extended cabs and crew cabs can have either a standard or long bed. Regular cabs can be had in base Work or midlevel SLE trims, while extended and crew cabs can also be had in plush SLT form.
The Work trim comes with the basics, including air-conditioning (extended and crew cab versions), a trip computer, OnStar telematics, vinyl seating, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat and a tilt steering wheel. The SLE trim actually consists of two subsets: SLE1 and SLE2. The SLE1 adds deep-tinted windows, chrome grille trim, foglamps, alloy wheels, a CD player, cruise control, full power accessories, cloth seating, keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Step up to the SLE2 (in extended and crew cabs) and you'll get dual-zone automatic climate control, six-way power front bucket seats and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The top-of-the-line SLT adds leather seating, rain-sensing wipers (with heated washer fluid), a Bose audio system with six-disc CD changer, keyless entry/start, an exclusive dash design with wood/metallic accents, 12-way power and heated front seats, rear audio controls and a Homelink universal remote.
Available options include XM Satellite Radio, remote starting, a power-sliding rear window, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, rear park assist, a sunroof, the Z71 Off-Road Package (skid plates, off-road suspension and locking rear differential), the Safety Package (power-adjustable pedals and park assist), a snow plow prep package and a cargo management system (which includes sliding tie-down hooks in the front and sides of bed interior).
Standard on all Sierra 2500HD trims is a 6.0-liter V8 that puts out 353 hp and 373 lb-ft of torque. It's matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. The burly Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8, which boasts 365 hp and 660 lb-ft, is optional and comes matched to a heavy-duty Allison six-speed automatic. Properly equipped, the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD can haul up to 3,458 pounds and tow up to 13,000 pounds, making it equal or better than other competing 2500-series trucks in both areas. Buyers have a choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive. The Work trim with 4WD has a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case. All other 4WD trims have Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when wheel slippage is detected.
Antilock disc brakes and a tire-pressure monitor are standard. Stability control and side curtain airbags are not available. The optional Safety Package includes power-adjustable pedals and rear park assist.
Based on our experience with the new Sierra 1500, we expect the redesigned 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD to provide sprightly performance, especially with the diesel-fueled V8. On long trips, the 2500HD's supple suspension should swallow bumps (even with the heavy-duty towing option) while still allowing confident, no-slop handling with a minimum of body sway through the turns. The cabin is impressively quiet, making long trips all the more enjoyable.
The fit and finish of the new Sierra 2500HD's cabin is vastly improved compared to the previous generation. Exacting build quality as well as attractive materials and simple controls make it easy to get comfortable inside the big pickup. A one-touch, three-blink lane-change feature, plenty of storage cubbies, three power points (including one in the console box) and well-placed cupholders add to the user-friendly environment. The luxurious Sierra SLT features a unique dash and door panel design with handsome wood grain and metallic accents, giving this workhorse the feel of a premium luxury sedan.
