Vehicle overview

Better late than never. Finally tiring of criticism about its pickup trucks' spotty build quality and Fisher-Price-grade cabin materials, GMC gets a major clue for 2007, and the result is the fully redesigned GMC Sierra 2500HD full-size heavy-duty pickup truck.

The outgoing generation of the Sierra 2500HD (which is still available under the "Classic" nameplate) was a strong and sturdy workhorse, but the Achilles heel in that truck was its low-buck interior ambience. This year's full redesign yields improvements that are immediately apparent upon climbing in. Materials are higher in quality (less hard plastic than before) and panel gaps are tight and even. The styling is more cohesive as well and overall the new Sierra's interior, especially in top SLT trim with its lustrous wood and metallic accents, is attractive and comfortable.

Outside, the styling is aggressive, and GMC's designers have made an attempt to differentiate the truck's look from its Chevy Silverado twin more so than in years past. The muscular hood hints at the power underneath, and indeed the revamped engine lineup boasts higher output ratings. The standard engine in GMC's 3/4-ton pickup is a 6.0-liter V8 with 353 horsepower and 373 pound-feet of torque, while optional is the brawny "Duramax" turbodiesel V8 that makes 365 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. Newly standard is a six-speed automatic transmission (for either engine) whose extra gears promise better performance and fuel economy when compared to last year's four-speed unit. Combined with the truck's new, stronger frame, the Duramax powertrain allows impressive payload and towing capacities of 3,458 and 13,000 pounds, respectively.

With its strong work abilities and well-rounded personality, the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a solid pick in the heavy-duty pickup truck segment. We already favored last year's GM heavy-duty trucks over the Ford F-150, so it stands to reason that the new GMC will stand ever taller. But if for some reason you don't find it to your liking, you might also want to consider the Dodge Ram 2500, which offers nearly equal towing ability and ride comfort but lags behind in payload capacity and optional bed configurations.