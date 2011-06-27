  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500HD
  4. Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Immense hauling and towing capacities, refined and quiet ride, excellent build and materials quality, comfortable seats.
  • Side airbags and stability control are not available.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$5,640 - $9,421
Used Sierra 2500HD for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With major improvements in build quality and cabin refinement to go along with its incredible work capabilities, the all-new 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a strong candidate for top honors in the full-size, heavy-duty pickup segment.

Vehicle overview

Better late than never. Finally tiring of criticism about its pickup trucks' spotty build quality and Fisher-Price-grade cabin materials, GMC gets a major clue for 2007, and the result is the fully redesigned GMC Sierra 2500HD full-size heavy-duty pickup truck.

The outgoing generation of the Sierra 2500HD (which is still available under the "Classic" nameplate) was a strong and sturdy workhorse, but the Achilles heel in that truck was its low-buck interior ambience. This year's full redesign yields improvements that are immediately apparent upon climbing in. Materials are higher in quality (less hard plastic than before) and panel gaps are tight and even. The styling is more cohesive as well and overall the new Sierra's interior, especially in top SLT trim with its lustrous wood and metallic accents, is attractive and comfortable.

Outside, the styling is aggressive, and GMC's designers have made an attempt to differentiate the truck's look from its Chevy Silverado twin more so than in years past. The muscular hood hints at the power underneath, and indeed the revamped engine lineup boasts higher output ratings. The standard engine in GMC's 3/4-ton pickup is a 6.0-liter V8 with 353 horsepower and 373 pound-feet of torque, while optional is the brawny "Duramax" turbodiesel V8 that makes 365 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. Newly standard is a six-speed automatic transmission (for either engine) whose extra gears promise better performance and fuel economy when compared to last year's four-speed unit. Combined with the truck's new, stronger frame, the Duramax powertrain allows impressive payload and towing capacities of 3,458 and 13,000 pounds, respectively.

With its strong work abilities and well-rounded personality, the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a solid pick in the heavy-duty pickup truck segment. We already favored last year's GM heavy-duty trucks over the Ford F-150, so it stands to reason that the new GMC will stand ever taller. But if for some reason you don't find it to your liking, you might also want to consider the Dodge Ram 2500, which offers nearly equal towing ability and ride comfort but lags behind in payload capacity and optional bed configurations.

2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD models

The 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a 3/4-ton full-size pickup. There are three body styles available: standard cab, extended cab and crew cab. Standard cabs are fitted with a long bed. Extended cabs and crew cabs can have either a standard or long bed. Regular cabs can be had in base Work or midlevel SLE trims, while extended and crew cabs can also be had in plush SLT form.

The Work trim comes with the basics, including air-conditioning (extended and crew cab versions), a trip computer, OnStar telematics, vinyl seating, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat and a tilt steering wheel. The SLE trim actually consists of two subsets: SLE1 and SLE2. The SLE1 adds deep-tinted windows, chrome grille trim, foglamps, alloy wheels, a CD player, cruise control, full power accessories, cloth seating, keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Step up to the SLE2 (in extended and crew cabs) and you'll get dual-zone automatic climate control, six-way power front bucket seats and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The top-of-the-line SLT adds leather seating, rain-sensing wipers (with heated washer fluid), a Bose audio system with six-disc CD changer, keyless entry/start, an exclusive dash design with wood/metallic accents, 12-way power and heated front seats, rear audio controls and a Homelink universal remote.

Available options include XM Satellite Radio, remote starting, a power-sliding rear window, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, rear park assist, a sunroof, the Z71 Off-Road Package (skid plates, off-road suspension and locking rear differential), the Safety Package (power-adjustable pedals and park assist), a snow plow prep package and a cargo management system (which includes sliding tie-down hooks in the front and sides of bed interior).

2007 Highlights

Reborn for 2007, the GMC Sierra 2500HD boasts major improvements in build quality and cabin refinement as well as increased towing and hauling capacities.

Performance & mpg

Standard on all Sierra 2500HD trims is a 6.0-liter V8 that puts out 353 hp and 373 lb-ft of torque. It's matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. The burly Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8, which boasts 365 hp and 660 lb-ft, is optional and comes matched to a heavy-duty Allison six-speed automatic. Properly equipped, the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD can haul up to 3,458 pounds and tow up to 13,000 pounds, making it equal or better than other competing 2500-series trucks in both areas. Buyers have a choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive. The Work trim with 4WD has a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case. All other 4WD trims have Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when wheel slippage is detected.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes and a tire-pressure monitor are standard. Stability control and side curtain airbags are not available. The optional Safety Package includes power-adjustable pedals and rear park assist.

Driving

Based on our experience with the new Sierra 1500, we expect the redesigned 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD to provide sprightly performance, especially with the diesel-fueled V8. On long trips, the 2500HD's supple suspension should swallow bumps (even with the heavy-duty towing option) while still allowing confident, no-slop handling with a minimum of body sway through the turns. The cabin is impressively quiet, making long trips all the more enjoyable.

Interior

The fit and finish of the new Sierra 2500HD's cabin is vastly improved compared to the previous generation. Exacting build quality as well as attractive materials and simple controls make it easy to get comfortable inside the big pickup. A one-touch, three-blink lane-change feature, plenty of storage cubbies, three power points (including one in the console box) and well-placed cupholders add to the user-friendly environment. The luxurious Sierra SLT features a unique dash and door panel design with handsome wood grain and metallic accents, giving this workhorse the feel of a premium luxury sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

5(75%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(5%)
1(5%)
4.5
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my Duramax!
dozergirl11,10/23/2012
I bought this truck with over 100k miles on it, but was obviously well taken care of, as it is now. I have pulled several trailers already that stretch the written towing capabilities, but she has pulled them all just fine with no squatting, and the tow/haul option does really well even with the larger trailers If I was going to buy a truck again, I'd buy the same one. The SLE2 is nice inside and out, with my favorite part of the exterior being the cab lights. They just make the truck look sharp!
Work Truck Z82 Priceless
rendog,07/17/2010
Best truck for the buck. 98% of this truck life has been pulling a 3.5ton trailer on the hills of western PA. Its like an old hound dog ready to work. Its powerful and comfortable for the wife and kids. Handles like a long Camaro. I get about 18.8mpg @ 72mph and about 13 combined when towing. Rented a diesel but it has too much torque for stop & go. Get props every time I stop for its true work look. Only 2 problems, TPMS and an exhaust gasket failed.
GM has lowered its standards!
RPS Inc.,02/09/2010
This truck has wasted tons of my time and hard earned money. It seems the only things that have not failed yet are the engine/tranny. I also own a 2002 of the same model that I find to be 100X better quality. These are just a fraction of my complaints/problems I have dealt with on my 2007 sierra 2500hd (these issues surfaces with under 40k on unit)>>Exhaust failure, idler/pitman arm failure, hvac problems, bad factory rim, leaking oil/tranny cooler lines, cruise control works when it wants to, thin flimsy body panels, 4wd disengagement issues, tailgate handle failure, bad airbag wiring harness, door hinge failure......I have always considered GM the best that the USA can offer..Not anymore!
My first diesel
cdietz,06/07/2008
I never had a diesel before but my prior experience with gas trucks was tainted with getting 13-15 mpg. So I opted for the diesel with the allison. Wow. I get 19mpg average and on highway trips I average 21.5. I put about 31000 on it so far in 10 months of ownership and I have no complaints. The true genius of this whole setup is the transmission. In tow/haul mode it downshifts for you when you brake while matching revs. Really saves the brakes and instills total confidence in pulling heavy loads - skid steers, tractors, trailers full of blocks, etc. I get about 15-16mpg while towing on the highway. Great truck!
See all 20 reviews of the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed automatic
Gas
353 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed automatic
Gas
353 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed automatic
Gas
353 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
6-speed automatic
Gas
353 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD

Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Overview

The Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab, Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab, Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include SLE2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT is priced between $26,995 and$26,995 with odometer readings between 196178 and196178 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2007 Sierra 2500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $26,995 and mileage as low as 196178 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

Can't find a used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,421.

Find a used GMC for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,564.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,740.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,447.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Sierra 2500HD lease specials

Related Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles