Consumer Rating
(4)
2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged platform, powerful V8 engine options, traditional truck styling.
  • Aging design, interior plastic not in keeping with GMC's premium truck brand image.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Work trucks don't need to be pretty. Just because the redesigned half-ton Sierra is already on the market, don't overlook these tried-and-true heavy-duty haulers.

Vehicle overview

The GMC Sierra became the "Sierra Classic" to distinguish the old C/K-derived version from the all-new Silverado-based Sierra that arrived in showrooms for 1999. To help bolster stocks of work-oriented pickups until heavy-duty derivatives of the new Sierra can be built, this previous-generation model continues to be offered, albeit now only in 2500 or 3500 series form. In other words, if you want a traditional half-ton pickup, you've got to buy the new Sierra.

Like last year, changes are limited to some mechanical upgrades and a new exterior paint color, Emerald Green. After the all-new Sierra hit the showrooms, it made no sense for further revisions to this stopgap version whose days were numbered. So why bother even considering a brand-new copy of the old model? Simple: It's all a matter of availability, and cost. Available as a regular cab, extended cab, four-door crew cab and even as a bare-bones chassis cab in either two- or four-wheel drive, these trucks are both plentiful and competitively priced. Besides, some truck traditionalists actually prefer the Classic's squared-off look over the new Sierra's sculpted lines. Despite the aging design of the Sierra Classic's underpinnings, both of its gasoline engines benefit from the very latest Vortec GM technology, which means healthy power and torque ratings. The standard 5700 Vortec V8 makes 255 horsepower, and is a much more satisfying power plant underfoot than Ford's overhead-cam truck engines. For even more power you can opt for the 7400 V8 with 290 horses and some 410 pound-feet of torque. If you need true stump-pulling muscle, there's also a 6.5-liter turbodiesel, which cranks out a whopping 430 pound-feet of torque when mated to an electronically controlled four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive. A rugged five-speed manual is also available.

Just because these are previous-design vehicles, creature comforts aren't totally forgotten. The Sierra Classic was part of the 1990s truck revolution that saw manufacturers strive to make their trucks more carlike. Consequently, seats in the Classic are sturdy and comfortable, shoulder belts are height-adjustable to fit a variety of physiques, and upholstery choices include leather.

Power speaks volumes in the truck market, and having competitive horsepower numbers goes a long way toward selling the consumer on these older designs. The burly workhorse nature of these pickups gives both Chevrolet and GMC's Ford/Dodge rivals a ''Classic'' run for their money.

2000 Highlights

GM has refined the Sierra Classic lineup, dropping all 1500 Series (half-ton) trucks in favor of workhorse 2500 (three-quarter-ton) and 3500 (one-ton) Series models. The only other news is the addition of a new paint color, as this old truck platform (based on the previous-generation C/K pickup) soldiers on for a final year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It's a classic..
msteele-forducks,06/28/2004
I bought this truck to keep,it already had a ton of miles on it.It had the 5.7 powerplant which was nice(I got a backup starter for 39.99)Parts for the truck are very inexpensive to say the least.I'm now pushing 180,000 miles on it and it does everything I want it to do.I've made a few modifications to the engine and I'm getting 14cty,18Hwy.I hope to get 500,000 miles out of this thing.By the way the tranny is still original and the engine doesn't use a drop of oil as of today.The room is fantastic when hittin the marsh with my friends for a day of wingshooting.I like to be able to work on something if it needs it and I can do that with this truck.
Daily Driver
Grant,01/12/2007
Bought this truck to replace a '97 Chevy 1500 extended cab. Family was getting older and it made sense to get evry body their own door. Full size rear seat. Tons of room between back of front seat and front of back seat. I checked a bunch of crew cab trucks and this one really had a full sized back seat with lots of knee room. We take the boys with the local scout troop on outings sometimes and the boys refer to it as "the boat" . you can sit in the back and marvel at how far away the front seat is. A 6 footer can sit in back and cross their legs! A 30 ft travel trailer, 2 bikes, 2 kayaks and a sunfish sailboat and there's still room for more.
Construction use of GMC SIERRA
campo,10/19/2002
I have driven 119000 km construction usage. Only major problem: Clunking transmission. Cost 2000 to fix. GM paid half. Repair was done at about 70000km, just beyond warranty. OK since. If you notice any tranny clunk, insist dealer fix under warranty. Don't wait around like I did. 6 litre engine is flawless. Front end has never been touched-still tracks straight. I just did front brakes for the first time. The old pads were fine, but I rplaced them anyway. My 95 GMC needed front brakes every 40000 km, my '90 Suburban-every 25000km. I will buy GMC again.
GMC 2500
Aurelio Munoz Jr.,09/05/2006
I like every thing about this truck except that the gas guage has never worked properly.The transmision temperture guage also does not work. I took it in to the dealership for repairs and they told me they had to replace the instrument cluster and they did not guarantee that it would solve the problem. A co-worker had the same problem with his. I expect better reliability then this from a 2000 year model.
See all 4 reviews of the 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500

Used 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 Overview

The Used 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra Classic 2500 Crew Cab, Sierra Classic 2500 Regular Cab, Sierra Classic 2500 Extended Cab.

