  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500
  4. Used 1994 GMC Sierra 2500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1994 GMC Sierra 2500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
GMC Sierra 2500 for Sale
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$813 - $1,712
Used Sierra 2500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Safety is enhanced with the side door guard beams designed to minimize intrusion into the passenger compartment during a side impact. A center high-mounted brake light is also added to enhance safety.An optional 6.5-liter turbodiesel V8 engine is available even on vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating less than 8,500 pounds. The 5.0-, 5.7- and 7.4-liter engines all receive some enhancements.Rust corrosion protection is improved while interior noise vibration and harshness is reduced. Rounding out the list of significant improvements are the addition of an "easy entry" feature to the front passenger seat on extended cab body styles to ease entry into the rear seating positions and the revision of the exterior front end styling.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 GMC Sierra 2500.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

18 years old and still going strong
timinator1,06/29/2012
bought my truck a long time ago and love it now like i did then. I wanted the 5-spd as i don't enjoy the automatics and haven't had to touch the clutch yet and it's 18 years old. I currently have 280,000 kms on it and have just changed the standard wear items, brakes, oil, fluids and the like. only part i've had to put in it is a lower oil cooler line ($32) 1/2 labour in the driveway. I've been tempted to get a newer truck but can't beat the reliability or the 20 mpg. Not to mention the 4x4 helps tame the brutal winters we can get here in alberta. the truck is going to get repainted as i have a few good rock hits now. I haul my quad etc all the time with no issues. GMC made a good product
1994 GMC Sierra SLE Extended Cab C2500HD
gemcquaid,11/26/2002
This 1994 GMC Sierra SLE Extended Cab Pickup has preformed very well for the 5th wheel towing that is the reason I bought it.
EXECELENT
RON S,09/04/2003
THIS TRUCK IS A AUSOME TRUCK IT HAS BEEN A GREAT VEHICLE I HAV DRIVEN IT ANY WHERE I WANTED IT JUST KEEPS GOING AND GOING IT HAULS ANYTHING I PUT IN IT OR BEHINDE IT I HAVE PULLED BEHIND IT A 38 FOOT CIGGERET BOAT FROM UTAH TO THE EAST COAST AND HAD NO PROBLEMS .
Good longbed truck
gtstratt,12/06/2007
I bought this 5.7L extended cab, Extended bed new w/ an experimental paint, not bad, but it wore early. Love the truck, towes and hauls ANYTHING in 3/4 ton, fuel economy. I get better than the 454, but wors than the turbo diesel... wish I had gotten it now. Love the truck to death!
See all 4 reviews of the 1994 GMC Sierra 2500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
11 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1994 GMC Sierra 2500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 GMC Sierra 2500

Used 1994 GMC Sierra 2500 Overview

The Used 1994 GMC Sierra 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 2500 Regular Cab, Sierra 2500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), HD SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and HD SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1994 GMC Sierra 2500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 GMC Sierra 2500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 GMC Sierra 2500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 GMC Sierra 2500.

Can't find a used 1994 GMC Sierra 2500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 2500 for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,940.

Find a used GMC for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $25,366.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 2500 for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,851.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,626.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 GMC Sierra 2500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Sierra 2500 lease specials

Related Used 1994 GMC Sierra 2500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles