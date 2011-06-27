Used 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD Consumer Reviews

Great Diesel Truck Tom , 12/23/2015 SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought this SLT model after trading in a 13 2500 HD Denali. Needed to pull a 16000 lb Fiver camper. This Pickup has extreme power and smooth shifting. Thought about getting a single rear tire toner till I realized the only difference was an extra leaf spring is all. I had automatic step sides that come down when you open the door and that made access in and out easy even the wife enjoys it. I have 13000 on it now. I guess I don't see any issue with the headlights seem the same although I did notice at the parts counter upgraded bulbs on the counter so maybe that fixed the issue. I especially like the bright lights in the side mirrors for backing up at night. No problems with the leather or accessories, I did get extended warranty just in case. mileage varies about 8 mph pulling the camper and 17 mpg on the highway not pulling town about 15. Seems like a great pickup more to come. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Duramax! JD , 10/08/2015 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful There is no drop-down option for the Duramax Diesel version. Traded in a 2014 Denali 1500 for the big boy. I love this truck. No car/truck is perfect but the Duramax is the best Diesel engine on the road IMO. Sometimes the radio is quirky when plugging in my iphone so I just stream over bluetooth. I've noticed that the power steering takes more arm strength when maneuvering tight spots, more-so than other truck brands. The headlights are a less than great and should be recalled. I am hoping the new headlights that come on the 2016s will be interchangeable. I love my truck. It turns a lot of heads.. especially mine! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Duramax A. Simms , 09/25/2018 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a 6.6 Duramax crew. There was not an option when writing a review. I bought this truck used with 44k miles on it in February 2018 from a private party. This is the nicest vehicle I have ever owned. I have no issues with the headlights so they either were replaced or people are over reacting. This is my daily driver and I average 17mpg. 9 miles to work and mostly in town driving. I love towing with this truck!!! We have a 25’ Travel trailer and it’s like it’s not even back there. I love the exhaust brake and tow button. I am trying to think of something I don’t like about it but it’s hard. The interior is awesome and the seats are comfy. We have taken a handful of road trips already and can’t wait to take more. It has every option except the heated steering wheel. I even have the remote start which is awesome!! I added oversized tires and wrapped the grille and mirrors. I also put a spray liner on both front and back bumper. The rest is stock. This is a beautiful truck inside and out. I get tons of compliments. I will be keeping this for many years. Report Abuse

Looks great till you start looking Frosty , 08/24/2015 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 15 people found this review helpful I was coming back to the GMC family after spending 10 years with a Toyota Tundra !!!! Well first the headlights at night a terrible you better test drive it at night ?? Second the gas mileage is almost ridiculous, the tailgate doesn't fit properly it has a gap on the sides and everything gets dusty as I have a custom ARE topper . The sunglasses holder has to be for reading glasses as nothing fits . The seat will be wore out in 10 years as the leather is of poor quality. The SD car reader slot doesn't allow you to read trail camera photos?? This vehicle was designed for a person that wants to drive a truck not a real outdoorsman that would enjoy the usefull features we need and would use . 8/22/18 now the water pump failed this is ridiculous for a 3 yr old vehicle so much for the radio you now can’t program the radio also the power mirrors work randomly ? The motor is probably going out . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse