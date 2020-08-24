Used 2011 Scion xD for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Scion xD Release Series 3.0 in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Scion xD Release Series 3.0

    67,793 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,991

    Details
  • 2011 Scion xD in Gray
    used

    2011 Scion xD

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2011 Scion xD Release Series 3.0 in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Scion xD Release Series 3.0

    78,481 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2012 Scion xD in Silver
    used

    2012 Scion xD

    36,561 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,000

    $1,364 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Scion xD in Gray
    used

    2010 Scion xD

    157,521 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    $2,463 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Scion xD in Red
    used

    2010 Scion xD

    82,307 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,495

    $1,031 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Scion xD in Red
    used

    2010 Scion xD

    99,440 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,937

    $1,180 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Scion xD in Silver
    used

    2012 Scion xD

    99,014 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,000

    $1,151 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Scion xD in Red
    used

    2010 Scion xD

    103,868 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,499

    $381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Scion xD in Gray
    used

    2010 Scion xD

    64,177 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,990

    $748 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Scion xD in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Scion xD

    229,649 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2012 Scion xD in Silver
    used

    2012 Scion xD

    105,726 miles

    $9,599

    Details
  • 2012 Scion xD in Black
    used

    2012 Scion xD

    73,975 miles

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2010 Scion xD in Gray
    used

    2010 Scion xD

    160,463 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2012 Scion xD in Gray
    used

    2012 Scion xD

    68,365 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,861

    Details
  • 2012 Scion xD
    used

    2012 Scion xD

    64,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2012 Scion xD in Gray
    used

    2012 Scion xD

    73,188 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2010 Scion xD in White
    used

    2010 Scion xD

    112,176 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Scion xD

Read recent reviews for the Scion xD
Overall Consumer Rating
4.73 Reviews
See all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
Nice Little Car
paul_blood,03/18/2011
I have only owned my little xD for two months and 1500 miles so this isnt a long term review. The car has plenty of power and handles well for its price range. I am averaging 30 mpg driving about 40% city, 60% hwy. I love pulling up at the gas pump, asking for $10 and watching the fuel gauge go up 1/3rd of a tank.

