Used 2011 Scion xD for Sale Near Me

- 67,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,991
Wellesley Toyota - Wellesley Hills / Massachusetts
***WE OFFER SAFE TEST DRIVES APPRAISALS FROM HOME (within local area)***This vehicle is to be shown by appointment only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Scion xD Release Series 3.0 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B48B1010124
Stock: 5SS490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- used
2011 Scion xDNot ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Car Sho - Corona / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B4XB1015101
Stock: 15101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,481 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,990
Griffin Motors Company - Meadville / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Scion xD Release Series 3.0 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B41B1009235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,561 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,000$1,364 Below Market
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
We just received this Very Clean 2012 Scion xD on trade!!! CARFAX No Accident History Reported. Bluetooth, USB/iPod/MP3 Input, Pioneer Audio Headunit, HD Radio, Cruise Control, ABS, Advanced Frontal Airbag System, and much more! Call to set up your test drive today 813-933-2811. JUST REPRICED FROM $8,499. EXPERIENCE PURCHASING A PRE-OWNED VEHICLE THE REEVES WAY!!!: Tired of spending hours at a dealership fighting over $100? We hate it too! Each vehicle we sell is already priced to be competitive in the market, so you can BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! Each Pre-Owned vehicle undergoes a full safety and mechanical inspection. IF THEY DON'T PASS, THEY DON'T SELL! All of our preowned vehicles come with a complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report. WHY BUY FROM US: Welcome to Reeves Import Motorcars, a family owned and operated business since 1971. On behalf of our staff, thank you for visiting us on the Web and giving us an opportunity to acquaint you with our dealership. Our commitment to perfection is exceeded only by our resolve to offer you the highest levels of guest services in the luxury automotive industry. Our professional and well trained staff is ready to assist you with your new or pre-owned automotive needs. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B42C1027485
Stock: 206696A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 157,521 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,995$2,463 Below Market
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B4XAJ052535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,307 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495$1,031 Below Market
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
THIS 2010 SCION xD IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY!* ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! BEAUTIFUL CLOTH SEATING! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! RIDES AND DRIVES LIKE NEW! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN AND DON'T LET THIS GREAT DEAL PASS YOU BY! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE! VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK, OR TROY! *WARRANTY INCLUDED AT ASKING PRICE!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B45A1005011
Stock: 14343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,440 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,937$1,180 Below Market
Lester Glenn Hyundai of Toms River - Toms River / New Jersey
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2010 Scion xD? This is it.Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Scion xD. The xD has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 99,440mi put on this Scion.Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves.More information about the 2010 Scion xD:The 2010 Scion xD, which replaced the xA in 2008 as Scion's entry-level hatchback, features a contemporary, aggressive appearance. Its small size makes it easy to park car with excellent fuel economy and roomy interior. The 2010 Scion xD still features flared wheel wells with 16-inch wheels and tires. Inside, the speedometer and tachometer are located within the same cleverly laid-out gauge, which resembles a sophisticated watch face. The 2010 xD has an extensive list of standard equipment, to include premium audio, and offers a wide array of optional Scion-specific accessories that provide the opportunity to personalize the xD for just a little more money. MSRP starts at $17,800. Mileage is estimated at 27 mpg city / 33 mpg highway.Strengths of this model include Fuel efficiency, customization options, maneuverability, and a wide array of features for a low price.EXPERIENCE THE WAY CAR BUYING SHOULD BE... EXPERIENCE LESTER GLENN!!! Lester Glenn Mazda offers Free Oil Changes on every pre-owned vehicle purchased! Call now for more details: (732) 240-8834.***THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS IS***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B49A1006873
Stock: A100687A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 99,014 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,000$1,151 Below Market
Trice Hughes Buick Chevrolet GMC - Princeton / Kentucky
2012 Scion xD Base 4D Hatchback 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC *LOCAL TRADE*, 4D Hatchback, 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Dark Charcoal w/Fabric Seat Trim, 6 Speakers, 6.0J x 16' Steel Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fabric Seat Trim, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Pioneer, Radio: Pioneer AM/FM/CD/HD/USB, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 4D Hatchback, 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Dark Charcoal w/Fabric Seat Trim. Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B4XC1026097
Stock: 026097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 103,868 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,499$381 Below Market
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2010 Scion xD Hatchback 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!NO ACCIDENT!2010 Scion xD is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'A stylized exterior and an impressive features list should attract buyers to the 2010 Scion xD' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Extensive customization options- nifty sliding/reclining backseat- high-tech stereo systems.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B47AJ052640
Stock: 11-3671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,177 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,990$748 Below Market
Wellesley Toyota - Wellesley Hills / Massachusetts
***WE OFFER SAFE TEST DRIVES APPRAISALS FROM HOME (within local area)***This vehicle is to be shown by appointment only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B4XA1007305
Stock: 5394PC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 229,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
Sterling McCall Lexus Clear Lake - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2010 Scion xD. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2010 Scion xD. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. More information about the 2010 Scion xD: The 2010 Scion xD, which replaced the xA in 2008 as Scion's entry-level hatchback, features a contemporary, aggressive appearance. Its small size makes it easy to park car with excellent fuel economy and roomy interior. The 2010 Scion xD still features flared wheel wells with 16-inch wheels and tires. Inside, the speedometer and tachometer are located within the same cleverly laid-out gauge, which resembles a sophisticated watch face. The 2010 xD has an extensive list of standard equipment, to include premium audio, and offers a wide array of optional Scion-specific accessories that provide the opportunity to personalize the xD for just a little more money. MSRP starts at $14,800. Mileage is estimated at 27 mpg city / 33 mpg highway. This model sets itself apart with Fuel efficiency, customization options, maneuverability, and a wide array of features for a low price We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B40A1005756
Stock: A1005756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 105,726 miles
$9,599
CarMax Reno - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Reno / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B4XC1027024
Stock: 19338361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,975 miles
$9,998
CarMax LAX - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Inglewood / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B47C1028485
Stock: 18910467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,463 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Oxmoor Ford Lincoln - Louisville / Kentucky
2010 Scion xD **THIS VEHICLE IS AT OXMOOR FORD, PLEASE CALL (502) 426-2500**, **ONE OWNER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE HISTORY**, **WELL MAINTAINED**, **GREAT BEGINNER CAR**.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B4XA1006378
Stock: 41427A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 68,365 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,861
Robberson Ford Lincoln of Bend - Bend / Oregon
What a fantastic deal! Load your family into the 2012 Scion xD! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback still has fewer than 70,000 miles! All of the following features are included: front bucket seats, air conditioning, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B40C1028277
Stock: M20758A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 64,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Ultimate Machine - Arlington / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B42C1027146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,188 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,500
Columbia Hyundai - Cincinnati / Ohio
White Glove Detailed. Odometer is 28550 miles below market average! 27/33 City/Highway MPGAsk your Neighbor they bought from us!Awards:* JD Power Dependability Study * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B41C1028661
Stock: 0311931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 112,176 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,995
FIAT of Metro East - Fairview Heights / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. Super White 2010 Scion xD FWD 1.8L I4 SMPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with OverdriveLou Fusz Alfa Romeo and Fiat of Metro East is 10 minutes from Downtown St Louis. Located at 501 Salem Place, Fairview Heights, Il 62208. We feature all hand picked Pre-Owned inventory to allow top satisfaction to our customers. We offer 100% financing guaranteed for everyone. Come and see us before you make your final decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKKU4B46A1004109
Stock: GBH209P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-29-2019
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect