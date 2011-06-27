  1. Home
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive hauling and towing capabilities
  • refined and quiet ride
  • solid build quality
  • responsive steering.
  • Small buttons on center stack
  • some drivers may not like the seating position.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its considerable capabilities and comfortable nature, the 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD is an excellent choice for a heavy-duty truck.

Vehicle overview

Although GMC is known as the truck division of General Motors, it's no big secret that its vehicles are under-the-skin-twins to various Chevrolets. As such, the 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD shares its Silverado relative's strengths and weaknesses. There's much more of the former than the latter, making the Sierra 2500HD a serious slugger in a game of heavy hitters.

A 2013 Sierra may not look much different from a 2007 (when it was last fully redesigned) but there have been plenty of steady improvements -- including a stouter frame, a more powerful turbodiesel engine, a new Allison transmission and a revised suspension – made since then. Altogether, these upgrades contribute to the current Sierra's comfortable ride, strong performance, confident handling and substantial hauling/towing capacities. How substantial? How about a maximum towing capacity approaching 18,000 pounds?

Pitted against the competition, the 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD doesn't quite match the Ford F-250 Super Duty for all-out hauling and towing capacities, nor equal the Ram 2500 in terms of interior refinement. But the GMC boasts the best all-around performance and feels the most composed while towing a very heavy load, thanks to its more precise steering and arrow-straight tracking. Honestly, you can't lose by picking any one of these heavy-duty pickups, so your decision could likely come down to styling preference or brand allegiance.

2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD models

The 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD is offered in regular cab, extended cab or crew cab body styles. The regular cab is only available with a long bed (8 feet), while the extended and crew cabs also can be had in standard bed lengths (6.5 feet). Trim levels start at the base Work Truck and climb to the SLE, SLT and range-topping Denali.

The Work Truck trim level includes 17-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, a trip computer, rubber floor coverings, a 40/20/40-split front bench with fold-down center armrest, vinyl upholstery, a tilt steering wheel and a four-speaker AM/FM stereo.

Stepping up to the SLE adds alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, keyless entry, full power accessories, carpeted floor coverings, cloth seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver-side lumbar adjustments, OnStar, satellite radio and a CD/MP3 player. Many of the SLE features are available on the Work Truck as options.

The SLT trim level is only offered on extended and crew cab body styles and augments the SLE's features list by adding 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a locking rear differential, a heavy-duty trailering package (with integrated trailer brake controller), heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, steering-wheel-mounted cruise and audio controls, remote starting, heated leather front bucket seats with power adjustments, a front center console, Bluetooth and an upgraded Bose stereo system with a USB port. Some of these features are available as options for the SLE.

On top of the SLT features, the Denali will get you a four-bar chrome grille, chrome exterior accents, rear parking sensors, the EZ-lift tailgate, skid plates, power-adjustable pedals, heated and ventilated front seats and brushed metallic interior trim. Many of these features are available on lower trim levels as options.

Additional options are dependent on trim level and include 20-inch wheels, a protective bedliner, a stationary tool box, a sunroof, power-sliding rear window, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system, mobile WiFi, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a rearview camera. Four-wheel-drive models can add the Z71 Off-Road package (includes skid plates and off-road suspension components) and a Snow Plow Prep package.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the GMC Sierra 2500HD gains a new bi-fuel-compatible 6.0-liter V8. This engine option allows owners to run either compressed natural gas (CNG) or gasoline.

Performance & mpg

The standard power plant for the 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a 6.0-liter V8 engine that produces 360 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only available transmission. New for 2013 is a bi-fuel option for this engine, allowing the truck to run on either gasoline or compressed natural gas (CNG). When operating with CNG, power output drops to 301 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque.

An optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 is the engine of choice for those who plan on towing or hauling on a regular basis. This Duramax turbodiesel produces 397 hp and 765 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a beefier six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. In Edmunds performance testing, a Sierra 2500HD with this engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a truly extraordinary 7 seconds. This engine uses a diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) injection system for cleaner emissions.

Rear-wheel drive is standard for all models, with four-wheel drive optional. The Work Truck 4WD has a traditional floor-mounted transfer case. Optional on the 4WD Work Truck and standard on the other 4WD trims is Autotrac, a knob-controlled electric transfer case that features an automatic setting that engages 4WD when it detects wheel slippage.

Properly equipped, a 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD can haul up to 4,212 pounds of payload and tow up to 13,000 pounds with its standard ball hitch, and 17,800 pounds with a fifth-wheel connection. Aiding trailering on downhill grades, the diesel engine also features a big-rig-inspired exhaust braking system to increase control and reduce brake wear.

Safety

The 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD features antilock disc brakes, stability control, hill-start control and trailer sway control as standard. Front side and side curtain airbags are available as an option. Power-adjustable pedals and rear parking sensors are standard on the Denali (optional on others) and a rearview camera is available for all models.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 2500HD Denali came to a stop from 60 mph in 144 feet, which is long, but common for a heavy-duty truck.

Driving

The 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD manages to provide a comfortable ride along with its strong work capacity thanks to its stiff frame and a suspension that can not only handle higher loads but also smooth out rough roads.

When stacked up against the Ford F-250 and the Ram 2500, the GMC 2500 has a few clear advantages. Superior steering precision compared to the Ford and a smaller turning circle than either rival are readily apparent and appreciated in everyday driving. And when towing a trailer, the Duramax turbodiesel accelerates with more authority and climbs grades with less diesel clatter, while also delivering superior fuel economy. When descending a grade, the Duramax's exhaust brake works with well-timed downshifts from the transmission to lend an edge in vehicle stability over the Ram.

Interior

As expected, the Work Truck has the most utilitarian interior of the lineup with vinyl seats, rubber floor covering and very little in the way of creature comforts. The SLE offers a more inviting cabin with cloth seats and carpeting, but both models come standard with a three-person front bench that requires a more trucklike dash. Opting for the bucket seats will add a center console with storage. The SLT and Denali are the classiest of the bunch.

The front seats are quite comfortable, though some drivers might find the driving position a bit awkward because of the tilt-only steering wheel (it's too close to the dash) and gas and brake pedals that are far apart in order to accommodate work boots. We're also not particularly fond of the small and finicky buttons on the higher trim's center stack.

The extended cab's rear fold-up seats are acceptable in terms of comfort but more suited for children. On the plus side, the extended cab's rear doors swing out 170 degrees to aid with loading the backseat in tight spaces. The crew cab also features a fold-up rear seat and is much roomier, but falls short on most dimensions when compared with the competition.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loving every minute
2013duramax,12/17/2012
Love this truck! Not only has there been attention to detail, but no detail has been overlooked. The 6.6L V8 Duramax coupled with the Allison 1000 6 speed tranny is awesome. The comfort level is excellent. Mine is an SLT Crew Cab standard box, Steath Gray with light tan leather. Very impressed with the high tech electronics and trailer brake controller. Although I have not purchased a new truck in over 10 years (my last new one was a 2002 GMC Sierra SLT Duramax) the sticker shock was tolerable! I would recommend this truck to anyone that regularly tows or hauls a sizable load. We have a 29 foot 5th wheel and use it often. I cannot say enough positive things about this rig - Buy One!
ONLY GMC for ME!
bobdennis@yahoo.com,11/08/2016
SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
The best truck on the road...and off! After 5 years my truck still performs better than all the others and it's a stud!
Best truck I’ve had
Dustin,02/02/2018
SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
I love this truck. Lots of power for a gas engine. Tows our large camp trailer with ease.
2013 HD2500 Denali Diesel
S.D.,03/14/2018
Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Only thing I really dislike is the interior storage the pockets on the doors are basically useless specially with the doors closed, the center console on the Denali is a joke the hydraulic lifts break easily and have a tendency to trap unwanted items. The back seats lift up and further demonstrate GMC' interior designers were a sleep at the wheel continuing the zero storage theme. my sons Nissan Armada interior storage puts this 70k unit to shame. Other than that it pulls great I like the 500-600 mile range. Current mileage 35000. Times to dealership 2. Tire monitor went bad and for a recall item.
See all 4 reviews of the 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall2 / 5
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall2 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat2 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.4%

More about the 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD

Used 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Overview

The Used 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab, Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab, Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT is priced between $35,995 and$35,995 with odometer readings between 93080 and93080 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2013 Sierra 2500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,995 and mileage as low as 93080 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

Can't find a used 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $24,709.

Find a used GMC for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,228.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,163.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,733.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Sierra 2500HD lease specials

