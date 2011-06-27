Vehicle overview

Although GMC is known as the truck division of General Motors, it's no big secret that its vehicles are under-the-skin-twins to various Chevrolets. As such, the 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD shares its Silverado relative's strengths and weaknesses. There's much more of the former than the latter, making the Sierra 2500HD a serious slugger in a game of heavy hitters.

A 2013 Sierra may not look much different from a 2007 (when it was last fully redesigned) but there have been plenty of steady improvements -- including a stouter frame, a more powerful turbodiesel engine, a new Allison transmission and a revised suspension – made since then. Altogether, these upgrades contribute to the current Sierra's comfortable ride, strong performance, confident handling and substantial hauling/towing capacities. How substantial? How about a maximum towing capacity approaching 18,000 pounds?

Pitted against the competition, the 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD doesn't quite match the Ford F-250 Super Duty for all-out hauling and towing capacities, nor equal the Ram 2500 in terms of interior refinement. But the GMC boasts the best all-around performance and feels the most composed while towing a very heavy load, thanks to its more precise steering and arrow-straight tracking. Honestly, you can't lose by picking any one of these heavy-duty pickups, so your decision could likely come down to styling preference or brand allegiance.