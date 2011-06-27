2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Review
Pros & Cons
- Impressive hauling and towing capabilities
- refined and quiet ride
- solid build quality
- responsive steering.
- Small buttons on center stack
- some drivers may not like the seating position.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its considerable capabilities and comfortable nature, the 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD is an excellent choice for a heavy-duty truck.
Vehicle overview
Although GMC is known as the truck division of General Motors, it's no big secret that its vehicles are under-the-skin-twins to various Chevrolets. As such, the 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD shares its Silverado relative's strengths and weaknesses. There's much more of the former than the latter, making the Sierra 2500HD a serious slugger in a game of heavy hitters.
A 2013 Sierra may not look much different from a 2007 (when it was last fully redesigned) but there have been plenty of steady improvements -- including a stouter frame, a more powerful turbodiesel engine, a new Allison transmission and a revised suspension – made since then. Altogether, these upgrades contribute to the current Sierra's comfortable ride, strong performance, confident handling and substantial hauling/towing capacities. How substantial? How about a maximum towing capacity approaching 18,000 pounds?
Pitted against the competition, the 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD doesn't quite match the Ford F-250 Super Duty for all-out hauling and towing capacities, nor equal the Ram 2500 in terms of interior refinement. But the GMC boasts the best all-around performance and feels the most composed while towing a very heavy load, thanks to its more precise steering and arrow-straight tracking. Honestly, you can't lose by picking any one of these heavy-duty pickups, so your decision could likely come down to styling preference or brand allegiance.
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD models
The 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD is offered in regular cab, extended cab or crew cab body styles. The regular cab is only available with a long bed (8 feet), while the extended and crew cabs also can be had in standard bed lengths (6.5 feet). Trim levels start at the base Work Truck and climb to the SLE, SLT and range-topping Denali.
The Work Truck trim level includes 17-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, a trip computer, rubber floor coverings, a 40/20/40-split front bench with fold-down center armrest, vinyl upholstery, a tilt steering wheel and a four-speaker AM/FM stereo.
Stepping up to the SLE adds alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, keyless entry, full power accessories, carpeted floor coverings, cloth seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver-side lumbar adjustments, OnStar, satellite radio and a CD/MP3 player. Many of the SLE features are available on the Work Truck as options.
The SLT trim level is only offered on extended and crew cab body styles and augments the SLE's features list by adding 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a locking rear differential, a heavy-duty trailering package (with integrated trailer brake controller), heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, steering-wheel-mounted cruise and audio controls, remote starting, heated leather front bucket seats with power adjustments, a front center console, Bluetooth and an upgraded Bose stereo system with a USB port. Some of these features are available as options for the SLE.
On top of the SLT features, the Denali will get you a four-bar chrome grille, chrome exterior accents, rear parking sensors, the EZ-lift tailgate, skid plates, power-adjustable pedals, heated and ventilated front seats and brushed metallic interior trim. Many of these features are available on lower trim levels as options.
Additional options are dependent on trim level and include 20-inch wheels, a protective bedliner, a stationary tool box, a sunroof, power-sliding rear window, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system, mobile WiFi, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a rearview camera. Four-wheel-drive models can add the Z71 Off-Road package (includes skid plates and off-road suspension components) and a Snow Plow Prep package.
2013 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The standard power plant for the 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a 6.0-liter V8 engine that produces 360 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only available transmission. New for 2013 is a bi-fuel option for this engine, allowing the truck to run on either gasoline or compressed natural gas (CNG). When operating with CNG, power output drops to 301 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque.
An optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 is the engine of choice for those who plan on towing or hauling on a regular basis. This Duramax turbodiesel produces 397 hp and 765 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a beefier six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. In Edmunds performance testing, a Sierra 2500HD with this engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a truly extraordinary 7 seconds. This engine uses a diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) injection system for cleaner emissions.
Rear-wheel drive is standard for all models, with four-wheel drive optional. The Work Truck 4WD has a traditional floor-mounted transfer case. Optional on the 4WD Work Truck and standard on the other 4WD trims is Autotrac, a knob-controlled electric transfer case that features an automatic setting that engages 4WD when it detects wheel slippage.
Properly equipped, a 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD can haul up to 4,212 pounds of payload and tow up to 13,000 pounds with its standard ball hitch, and 17,800 pounds with a fifth-wheel connection. Aiding trailering on downhill grades, the diesel engine also features a big-rig-inspired exhaust braking system to increase control and reduce brake wear.
Safety
The 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD features antilock disc brakes, stability control, hill-start control and trailer sway control as standard. Front side and side curtain airbags are available as an option. Power-adjustable pedals and rear parking sensors are standard on the Denali (optional on others) and a rearview camera is available for all models.
In Edmunds brake testing, a 2500HD Denali came to a stop from 60 mph in 144 feet, which is long, but common for a heavy-duty truck.
Driving
The 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD manages to provide a comfortable ride along with its strong work capacity thanks to its stiff frame and a suspension that can not only handle higher loads but also smooth out rough roads.
When stacked up against the Ford F-250 and the Ram 2500, the GMC 2500 has a few clear advantages. Superior steering precision compared to the Ford and a smaller turning circle than either rival are readily apparent and appreciated in everyday driving. And when towing a trailer, the Duramax turbodiesel accelerates with more authority and climbs grades with less diesel clatter, while also delivering superior fuel economy. When descending a grade, the Duramax's exhaust brake works with well-timed downshifts from the transmission to lend an edge in vehicle stability over the Ram.
Interior
As expected, the Work Truck has the most utilitarian interior of the lineup with vinyl seats, rubber floor covering and very little in the way of creature comforts. The SLE offers a more inviting cabin with cloth seats and carpeting, but both models come standard with a three-person front bench that requires a more trucklike dash. Opting for the bucket seats will add a center console with storage. The SLT and Denali are the classiest of the bunch.
The front seats are quite comfortable, though some drivers might find the driving position a bit awkward because of the tilt-only steering wheel (it's too close to the dash) and gas and brake pedals that are far apart in order to accommodate work boots. We're also not particularly fond of the small and finicky buttons on the higher trim's center stack.
The extended cab's rear fold-up seats are acceptable in terms of comfort but more suited for children. On the plus side, the extended cab's rear doors swing out 170 degrees to aid with loading the backseat in tight spaces. The crew cab also features a fold-up rear seat and is much roomier, but falls short on most dimensions when compared with the competition.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD
Related Used 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana