2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD Review
- Powerful drivetrains, roomy interior, numerous available amenities.
- Spotty build quality, cheap interior materials.
List Price
$13,500
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its powerful engine lineup and revised interiors, the heavy-duty Sierra makes a strong case for itself against the competition, but questionable build quality keeps us from calling it best in class.
2004 Highlights
Base trucks get upgraded via newly standard cruise control, chrome wheels, chrome rear bumper and chrome grille surround. The SLE trim adds foglamps to its generous list of features. The Work Truck Package (with unique grille treatment) is now available on all models. Lastly, a trio of new colors, Sand Beige Metallic, Silver Birch and Sport Red Metallic debut.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Montana diesel,02/24/2010
I have the 2nd generation LLY Duramax engine in mine and i love it. I had to replace the injectors when i bought it at 130,000 but other than that i have just been upgrading. The ride is great, the seats are comfortable, the fuel economy is good, 20-24 highway, 15-18 city, if i keep my foot out of it(hard to do with 400 HP and 600LbFt of torque on tap). I have not had any major breakdowns since owning it. The transmission did blow up at 143,000, but it was a freak electrical short that caused it to engage 2 gears at once(lots of chunks in the pan). It actually got me all the way back to the shop in limp mode which was about 25 miles, 10 of which on a logging road.
Steve Coleman,04/24/2009
Truck has been overall a good unit. Windsheild leak when new at passenger floorboard and behind dash. Took 1 year for local dealer to finally fix. Climate Control slow to activate fan, really noticable on hot days, seems I have to press brake pedal to start blower (wierd). Trans will sometimes start in 2nd gear, then shift to 1st. Usual problems with intermiediate steering shaft (now on 2nd fix), driver's seat belt and armrest broke, pass side also (wrty fixes). Also having wierd problem during cold months with intermittent dash light and guages recycling, no fix yet. Orig brakes are still strong at 90k miles, tire wear good, body still tight and quiet, engine strong with no oil usage
Don Bland,04/21/2004
The experience of getting better gas milage with the 6.0 motor in the GMC as opposed to the 4.8 in my Chev, makes me wish I had bought the Chev with the 6.o instead of the 4.8. Factor in the added pulling power, makes it far better. I highly reccomend getting the 6.0 in either model truck.
E. Daniel Shoemaker,06/18/2004
Traded in my 96' GMC 3/4 ton Suburban, w/ 454 Vortec engine for this new crew cab, Duramax w/ Allison transmission. Wow what a difference in towing power. Previously driving over mountins into Prescott and Payson, from the Phoenix area, we were lucky to keep up 35mph. Now, wow, 65mph over the same roads and mountains, towing the same trailer. Diesel milage is better than the gas by about 5 to 6 mpg. Wish the Suburban had this engine/trans.
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
