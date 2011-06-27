  1. Home
2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful drivetrains, roomy interior, numerous available amenities.
  • Spotty build quality, cheap interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its powerful engine lineup and revised interiors, the heavy-duty Sierra makes a strong case for itself against the competition, but questionable build quality keeps us from calling it best in class.

2004 Highlights

Base trucks get upgraded via newly standard cruise control, chrome wheels, chrome rear bumper and chrome grille surround. The SLE trim adds foglamps to its generous list of features. The Work Truck Package (with unique grille treatment) is now available on all models. Lastly, a trio of new colors, Sand Beige Metallic, Silver Birch and Sport Red Metallic debut.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

5(61%)
4(22%)
3(4%)
2(9%)
1(4%)
4.3
23 reviews
See all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Duramax Powered
Montana diesel,02/24/2010
I have the 2nd generation LLY Duramax engine in mine and i love it. I had to replace the injectors when i bought it at 130,000 but other than that i have just been upgrading. The ride is great, the seats are comfortable, the fuel economy is good, 20-24 highway, 15-18 city, if i keep my foot out of it(hard to do with 400 HP and 600LbFt of torque on tap). I have not had any major breakdowns since owning it. The transmission did blow up at 143,000, but it was a freak electrical short that caused it to engage 2 gears at once(lots of chunks in the pan). It actually got me all the way back to the shop in limp mode which was about 25 miles, 10 of which on a logging road.
GMC 2500HD 4 years later
Steve Coleman,04/24/2009
Truck has been overall a good unit. Windsheild leak when new at passenger floorboard and behind dash. Took 1 year for local dealer to finally fix. Climate Control slow to activate fan, really noticable on hot days, seems I have to press brake pedal to start blower (wierd). Trans will sometimes start in 2nd gear, then shift to 1st. Usual problems with intermiediate steering shaft (now on 2nd fix), driver's seat belt and armrest broke, pass side also (wrty fixes). Also having wierd problem during cold months with intermittent dash light and guages recycling, no fix yet. Orig brakes are still strong at 90k miles, tire wear good, body still tight and quiet, engine strong with no oil usage
Don's Review
Don Bland,04/21/2004
The experience of getting better gas milage with the 6.0 motor in the GMC as opposed to the 4.8 in my Chev, makes me wish I had bought the Chev with the 6.o instead of the 4.8. Factor in the added pulling power, makes it far better. I highly reccomend getting the 6.0 in either model truck.
Diesel is wonderful
E. Daniel Shoemaker,06/18/2004
Traded in my 96' GMC 3/4 ton Suburban, w/ 454 Vortec engine for this new crew cab, Duramax w/ Allison transmission. Wow what a difference in towing power. Previously driving over mountins into Prescott and Payson, from the Phoenix area, we were lucky to keep up 35mph. Now, wow, 65mph over the same roads and mountains, towing the same trailer. Diesel milage is better than the gas by about 5 to 6 mpg. Wish the Suburban had this engine/trans.
See all 23 reviews of the 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD features & specs

More about the 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD

Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD Overview

The Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab, Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab, Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD trim styles:

    Which used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HDS are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Sierra 2500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,500 and mileage as low as null miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

    Can't find a used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a used GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,642.

    Find a used GMC for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,657.

    Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,999.

    Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,191.

