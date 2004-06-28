Used 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 for Sale Near Me

I bought this truck to keep,it already had a ton of miles on it.It had the 5.7 powerplant which was nice(I got a backup starter for 39.99)Parts for the truck are very inexpensive to say the least.I'm now pushing 180,000 miles on it and it does everything I want it to do.I've made a few modifications to the engine and I'm getting 14cty,18Hwy.I hope to get 500,000 miles out of this thing.By the way the tranny is still original and the engine doesn't use a drop of oil as of today.The room is fantastic when hittin the marsh with my friends for a day of wingshooting.I like to be able to work on something if it needs it and I can do that with this truck.

