Used 2000 GMC Sierra Classic 2500 for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sierra Classic 2500 searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra Classic 2500
Read recent reviews for the GMC Sierra Classic 2500
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating44 Reviews
Report abuse
msteele-forducks,06/28/2004
I bought this truck to keep,it already had a ton of miles on it.It had the 5.7 powerplant which was nice(I got a backup starter for 39.99)Parts for the truck are very inexpensive to say the least.I'm now pushing 180,000 miles on it and it does everything I want it to do.I've made a few modifications to the engine and I'm getting 14cty,18Hwy.I hope to get 500,000 miles out of this thing.By the way the tranny is still original and the engine doesn't use a drop of oil as of today.The room is fantastic when hittin the marsh with my friends for a day of wingshooting.I like to be able to work on something if it needs it and I can do that with this truck.