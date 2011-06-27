Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,197
|$19,798
|$22,824
|Clean
|$15,463
|$18,892
|$21,752
|Average
|$13,994
|$17,080
|$19,607
|Rough
|$12,525
|$15,269
|$17,463
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,082
|$21,554
|$24,478
|Clean
|$17,263
|$20,568
|$23,328
|Average
|$15,623
|$18,595
|$21,028
|Rough
|$13,983
|$16,623
|$18,729
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,313
|$22,269
|$24,772
|Clean
|$18,437
|$21,251
|$23,608
|Average
|$16,686
|$19,213
|$21,281
|Rough
|$14,934
|$17,175
|$18,953
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,468
|$23,797
|$27,433
|Clean
|$18,585
|$22,708
|$26,144
|Average
|$16,820
|$20,530
|$23,567
|Rough
|$15,054
|$18,353
|$20,989
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,646
|$31,164
|$34,979
|Clean
|$25,437
|$29,738
|$33,336
|Average
|$23,021
|$26,886
|$30,049
|Rough
|$20,604
|$24,034
|$26,763
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,089
|$19,666
|$22,671
|Clean
|$15,359
|$18,766
|$21,606
|Average
|$13,900
|$16,967
|$19,476
|Rough
|$12,441
|$15,167
|$17,346
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,010
|$25,682
|$29,606
|Clean
|$20,058
|$24,507
|$28,215
|Average
|$18,152
|$22,157
|$25,434
|Rough
|$16,247
|$19,807
|$22,652
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,343
|$12,643
|$14,576
|Clean
|$9,874
|$12,065
|$13,891
|Average
|$8,936
|$10,908
|$12,522
|Rough
|$7,998
|$9,751
|$11,152
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,029
|$16,528
|$18,638
|Clean
|$13,393
|$15,772
|$17,762
|Average
|$12,120
|$14,260
|$16,011
|Rough
|$10,848
|$12,747
|$14,260
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,174
|$29,174
|$33,379
|Clean
|$23,078
|$27,839
|$31,811
|Average
|$20,886
|$25,169
|$28,674
|Rough
|$18,693
|$22,500
|$25,538
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,220
|$20,435
|$23,143
|Clean
|$16,439
|$19,500
|$22,056
|Average
|$14,878
|$17,629
|$19,881
|Rough
|$13,316
|$15,759
|$17,707
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,882
|$25,525
|$29,426
|Clean
|$19,935
|$24,357
|$28,044
|Average
|$18,041
|$22,021
|$25,279
|Rough
|$16,147
|$19,686
|$22,514
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,110
|$18,469
|$21,292
|Clean
|$14,424
|$17,624
|$20,292
|Average
|$13,054
|$15,934
|$18,291
|Rough
|$11,684
|$14,244
|$16,291
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,256
|$22,316
|$25,726
|Clean
|$17,428
|$21,295
|$24,518
|Average
|$15,772
|$19,253
|$22,100
|Rough
|$14,117
|$17,210
|$19,683
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,152
|$27,801
|$30,890
|Clean
|$23,057
|$26,529
|$29,439
|Average
|$20,866
|$23,985
|$26,536
|Rough
|$18,676
|$21,440
|$23,634
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,470
|$25,022
|$28,846
|Clean
|$19,542
|$23,877
|$27,491
|Average
|$17,685
|$21,587
|$24,781
|Rough
|$15,829
|$19,297
|$22,070
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,909
|$17,601
|$19,870
|Clean
|$14,233
|$16,796
|$18,937
|Average
|$12,881
|$15,185
|$17,070
|Rough
|$11,529
|$13,574
|$15,203
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,161
|$18,532
|$21,365
|Clean
|$14,474
|$17,684
|$20,361
|Average
|$13,099
|$15,988
|$18,354
|Rough
|$11,724
|$14,292
|$16,346
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,542
|$25,860
|$28,671
|Clean
|$21,520
|$24,677
|$27,324
|Average
|$19,476
|$22,310
|$24,630
|Rough
|$17,431
|$19,944
|$21,937
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,283
|$24,793
|$28,582
|Clean
|$19,363
|$23,659
|$27,239
|Average
|$17,524
|$21,390
|$24,553
|Rough
|$15,684
|$19,121
|$21,868
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,989
|$23,211
|$26,758
|Clean
|$18,128
|$22,149
|$25,501
|Average
|$16,406
|$20,025
|$22,987
|Rough
|$14,684
|$17,901
|$20,473
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,730
|$16,870
|$19,508
|Clean
|$13,107
|$16,099
|$18,591
|Average
|$11,862
|$14,555
|$16,758
|Rough
|$10,617
|$13,011
|$14,925
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,788
|$24,188
|$27,884
|Clean
|$18,891
|$23,081
|$26,574
|Average
|$17,096
|$20,867
|$23,954
|Rough
|$15,301
|$18,654
|$21,334
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,089
|$20,889
|$24,081
|Clean
|$16,314
|$19,933
|$22,949
|Average
|$14,764
|$18,021
|$20,687
|Rough
|$13,214
|$16,110
|$18,424
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,139
|$23,849
|$26,976
|Clean
|$19,226
|$22,758
|$25,709
|Average
|$17,399
|$20,575
|$23,174
|Rough
|$15,573
|$18,393
|$20,640
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,877
|$18,184
|$20,964
|Clean
|$14,202
|$17,352
|$19,980
|Average
|$12,853
|$15,688
|$18,010
|Rough
|$11,504
|$14,024
|$16,040
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,043
|$18,389
|$21,199
|Clean
|$14,361
|$17,547
|$20,203
|Average
|$12,997
|$15,864
|$18,211
|Rough
|$11,633
|$14,182
|$16,219
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,340
|$15,900
|$18,058
|Clean
|$12,735
|$15,173
|$17,210
|Average
|$11,525
|$13,718
|$15,513
|Rough
|$10,316
|$12,263
|$13,816
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,650
|$23,499
|$26,740
|Clean
|$18,759
|$22,423
|$25,484
|Average
|$16,977
|$20,273
|$22,972
|Rough
|$15,195
|$18,123
|$20,459
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,010
|$29,349
|$33,835
|Clean
|$22,921
|$28,006
|$32,245
|Average
|$20,744
|$25,320
|$29,066
|Rough
|$18,566
|$22,635
|$25,887