Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,197$19,798$22,824
Clean$15,463$18,892$21,752
Average$13,994$17,080$19,607
Rough$12,525$15,269$17,463
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,082$21,554$24,478
Clean$17,263$20,568$23,328
Average$15,623$18,595$21,028
Rough$13,983$16,623$18,729
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,313$22,269$24,772
Clean$18,437$21,251$23,608
Average$16,686$19,213$21,281
Rough$14,934$17,175$18,953
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,468$23,797$27,433
Clean$18,585$22,708$26,144
Average$16,820$20,530$23,567
Rough$15,054$18,353$20,989
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,646$31,164$34,979
Clean$25,437$29,738$33,336
Average$23,021$26,886$30,049
Rough$20,604$24,034$26,763
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,089$19,666$22,671
Clean$15,359$18,766$21,606
Average$13,900$16,967$19,476
Rough$12,441$15,167$17,346
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,010$25,682$29,606
Clean$20,058$24,507$28,215
Average$18,152$22,157$25,434
Rough$16,247$19,807$22,652
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,343$12,643$14,576
Clean$9,874$12,065$13,891
Average$8,936$10,908$12,522
Rough$7,998$9,751$11,152
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,029$16,528$18,638
Clean$13,393$15,772$17,762
Average$12,120$14,260$16,011
Rough$10,848$12,747$14,260
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,174$29,174$33,379
Clean$23,078$27,839$31,811
Average$20,886$25,169$28,674
Rough$18,693$22,500$25,538
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,220$20,435$23,143
Clean$16,439$19,500$22,056
Average$14,878$17,629$19,881
Rough$13,316$15,759$17,707
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,882$25,525$29,426
Clean$19,935$24,357$28,044
Average$18,041$22,021$25,279
Rough$16,147$19,686$22,514
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,110$18,469$21,292
Clean$14,424$17,624$20,292
Average$13,054$15,934$18,291
Rough$11,684$14,244$16,291
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,256$22,316$25,726
Clean$17,428$21,295$24,518
Average$15,772$19,253$22,100
Rough$14,117$17,210$19,683
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,152$27,801$30,890
Clean$23,057$26,529$29,439
Average$20,866$23,985$26,536
Rough$18,676$21,440$23,634
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,470$25,022$28,846
Clean$19,542$23,877$27,491
Average$17,685$21,587$24,781
Rough$15,829$19,297$22,070
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,909$17,601$19,870
Clean$14,233$16,796$18,937
Average$12,881$15,185$17,070
Rough$11,529$13,574$15,203
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,161$18,532$21,365
Clean$14,474$17,684$20,361
Average$13,099$15,988$18,354
Rough$11,724$14,292$16,346
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,542$25,860$28,671
Clean$21,520$24,677$27,324
Average$19,476$22,310$24,630
Rough$17,431$19,944$21,937
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,283$24,793$28,582
Clean$19,363$23,659$27,239
Average$17,524$21,390$24,553
Rough$15,684$19,121$21,868
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,989$23,211$26,758
Clean$18,128$22,149$25,501
Average$16,406$20,025$22,987
Rough$14,684$17,901$20,473
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,730$16,870$19,508
Clean$13,107$16,099$18,591
Average$11,862$14,555$16,758
Rough$10,617$13,011$14,925
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,788$24,188$27,884
Clean$18,891$23,081$26,574
Average$17,096$20,867$23,954
Rough$15,301$18,654$21,334
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,089$20,889$24,081
Clean$16,314$19,933$22,949
Average$14,764$18,021$20,687
Rough$13,214$16,110$18,424
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,139$23,849$26,976
Clean$19,226$22,758$25,709
Average$17,399$20,575$23,174
Rough$15,573$18,393$20,640
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,877$18,184$20,964
Clean$14,202$17,352$19,980
Average$12,853$15,688$18,010
Rough$11,504$14,024$16,040
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,043$18,389$21,199
Clean$14,361$17,547$20,203
Average$12,997$15,864$18,211
Rough$11,633$14,182$16,219
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,340$15,900$18,058
Clean$12,735$15,173$17,210
Average$11,525$13,718$15,513
Rough$10,316$12,263$13,816
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,650$23,499$26,740
Clean$18,759$22,423$25,484
Average$16,977$20,273$22,972
Rough$15,195$18,123$20,459
Estimated values
2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,010$29,349$33,835
Clean$22,921$28,006$32,245
Average$20,744$25,320$29,066
Rough$18,566$22,635$25,887
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,107 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,099 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,107 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,099 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,107 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,099 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD ranges from $10,617 to $19,508, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.