What is the GR86?

A sign from the car gods that manufacturers still care about vehicles that are not SUVs and pickup trucks. The GR86 is also the sibling car to the Subaru BRZ, which was named the Edmunds Top Rated Sports Car in 2022. The two share similar guts, including a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 224 horsepower. You also get a six-speed manual transmission — so, no, the GR86 isn't just nice to look at. It's an earnestly fun car.

It's got competition, though. The Mazda MX-5 Miata has long been a favorite of cash-strapped enthusiasts, but the Hyundai Veloster N and Volkswagen Golf GTI are also solid contenders in the small, feisty sports car category.

Don't expect major changes to the GR86 after its full redesign for the 2022 model year. (Light styling updates are never out of the question, though.) If you liked what you saw from the Toyota last year, you're likely to dig it again this year.