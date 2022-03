The Edmunds Vehicle Testing Team evaluates a fresh batch of vehicles every week, pairing objective assessments at our test track with real-world driving on city streets, freeways and winding roads. The data we gather results in our Expert Ratings. They’re based on 30-plus scores that cover every aspect of the automotive experience.

Edmunds' Expert Rating The Edmunds Vehicle Testing Team evaluates a fresh batch of vehicles every week, pairing objective assessments at our test track with real-world driving on city streets, freeways and winding roads. The data we gather results in our Expert Ratings. They’re based on 30-plus scores that cover every aspect of the automotive experience.

Our verdict 7.3 / 10

The Levante is the first SUV from Italian carmaker Maserati. Named after a Mediterranean wind that's said to change from mild to gale-force in an instant, the Levante delivers strong power and sharp handling. It's a viable class competitor let down only by some obvious interior cost-cutting measures.

How does the Levante drive? 7.5

The Levante, which is what we tested, puts a definitive emphasis on "sport," landing somewhere between pure luxury SUV models and the fire-breathing beasts from the BMW M and Mercedes-Benz AMG factories. Its turbo V6 engine makes healthy power — 0-60 mph takes 5 seconds flat — and sounds wonderful doing it, but the engine is a little slow to respond when driving in Normal mode.



The steering feels direct and precise, with the right amount of effort depending on speed. The Levante is quite fun on tight, twisty roads with its grippy tires, low body roll and torque-vectoring electronics, allowing it to make unnaturally sharp turns. But it wiggles and dances a bit through sweeping curves that aren't perfectly smooth, diminishing driving confidence.

How comfortable is the Levante? 7.0

The Levante's cabin masterfully keeps bad noise out and lets good noise in, but we weren't impressed by this SUV's ride quality. Even on its softest suspension setting, the Levante gets upset by small, sharp bumps. The optional 21-inch wheels share some blame here. The front seats are firm and comfortable, although smaller drivers might find them a bit too wide and without enough lateral support.



The climate control system keeps air temps in check, and the redundant functions found in both the touchscreen and the buttons below it are a nice touch. But the leather seats can get a little swampy without the ventilation option.

How’s the interior? 7.5

Getting in and out of the Levante is a breeze, especially when it's equipped with the adjustable air suspension, which can lower the body nearly 2 inches. The wide-opening doors offer generous entry into the cabin, even into the rear seat. Once inside, there's comfortable space in nearly every seat. There's even enough room for three adults in the back, but keep your tallest friends out of the middle seat.



The driver can position the seat for maximum road visibility or for a low, sporty feel. Overall visibility is decent, with an unobstructed front view. But the rear window is slightly smaller than those in most SUVs, and the thick rear pillars compromise some of the rearward view.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The Levante is starting to show its age, especially when it comes to the infotainment system and controls. Compared to systems in other SUVs at this price point, the interface looks and feels behind the times. It's reasonably well laid out and responsive, but some of the climate settings are buried in submenus. That can be frustrating, especially if you like using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone integration. It also doesn't have as robust a features list as the competition from Germany.



The driver aids work well, though the Maserati is missing features such as a surround-view camera. Still, the adaptive cruise control is simple to use and operates smoothly, holding a tight gap between cars and maintaining a constant speed downhill.

How’s the storage? 6.5

The Levante comes up short on storage. Overall cargo space, at 20.5 cubic feet behind the second-row seats, is near the bottom of the class. The seats do fold, but they don't fold flat, and the sharp roofline and rear window make fitting taller items a bit of an issue. There's a good amount of space for smaller items thanks to a deep center console and a bit in front of the shifter. There are also four cupholders up front, which is unusual for a luxury SUV.



Installing a child safety seat can be problematic because of the tight rear seat, low roof and hidden safety-seat anchor points.

How’s the fuel economy? 7.0

With an EPA estimate of 16 mpg combined, the Levante is thirstier than comparable sport-focused SUVs. Other six-cylinder-powered luxury SUVs typically have EPA estimates in the low 20s. But our test Levante surprised us by getting 19.3 mpg on our evaluation route, indicating the vehicle might do better in real-world driving.

Is the Levante a good value? 7.0

The Levante draws you in with its exotic Italian pedigree, and its competitive price may win you over. Our test car's near $100K price aligns nicely with most of the class, but its interior materials and build quality feel inferior to the rest. It's the most glaring example of cost-cutting in an otherwise compelling luxury SUV. The Levante's warranty is comparable to coverage provided by rivals.

Wildcard 8.0