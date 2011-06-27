Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible for Sale Near Me
- $24,995
2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible Base53,312 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Lenders of Williamstown - Williamstown / New Jersey
We now offer the choice of in-store sales, curbside pickup or free home delivery. Here's how that works: Find the perfect vehicle or vehicles, and When you're ready you can choose: IN-STORE SHOPPING (We strongly recommend booking an appointment before coming in - use any form on our site or call): The vehicle will be cleaned w/ all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. Documents can be prepared before you arrive or you can print & complete the paperwork at the dealership. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team and in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. CURBSIDE PICKUP: All documents will be prepared before you arrive. The vehicle will be cleaned with all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. If everything is to your satisfaction, all prepared documents will be signed at a pickup station which is cleaned & disinfected after each use. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team & in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. HOME DELIVERY: Our team will contact you to review details about where they should park the vehicle & where to deliver the paperwork in order to maintain social distancing practices. The vehicle will be cleaned with all surfaces disinfected prior to delivery. The delivery driver will be wearing a mask & gloves to deliver the vehicle to the agreed upon location. Any questions during a home delivery can be answered on the phone by our team or on-site while maintaining social distancing practices at the delivery location. Clean CARFAX. Black 2015 INFINITI Q60 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V 7-Speed Automatic RWD Well Equipped with, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Appointed Seats, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.18/26 City/Highway MPGPlease call to verify ability 888.305.5968 or email website@autolenders.com.Reviews:* Muscular V6 engine; sharp handling; strong brakes; user-friendly controls. Source: Edmunds* The INFINITI Q60 is the right choice for those looking for the ultimate in sporty luxury. The Q60's 3.7 liter V6 unleashes 328-hp and features excl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible with USB Inputs, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE7FM810086
Stock: FM810086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- New Listing$25,990
2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible Base35,459 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
INFINITI of Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Welcome to INFINITI of Scottsdale! Clean CARFAX. MP3, Backup Camera, Navigation / Navi / GPS, Bluetooth / iPhone Integration, 2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, ABS brakes, Bluetooth? Advanced Audio Distribution Profile, Bose Open Air Sound System, Climate Controlled Front Seats, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Fr 19 x 8.5/Rr 19 x 9 Split V-Spoke Wheels, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Kick Plates, INFINITI Hard Drive Navigation System, Interior Accents Package, Low tire pressure warning, Memory System For Driver's Seat, Navigation Package, Navigation System, NavWeather Reports & NavTraffic w/Real-Time Info, Performance Tire & Wheel Package, Power-Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Premium Package, Rear Sonar System, Rear Wind Deflector, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2015 INFINITI Q60 Graphite Shadow ConvertiblePlease call our Internet Desk for more information or to schedule a test drive at your convenience.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible with USB Inputs, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat, Parking sensors.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE5FM811379
Stock: P15034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $25,990
2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible Base28,609 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vaughn Motorgroup - Jacksonville / Florida
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE8EM900944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$20,488
2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible Base46,429 milesDelivery available*
Treasure Coast Lexus - Fort Pierce / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI Q60 Convertible with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6FE8EM901978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
