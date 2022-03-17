What is the Wagoneer?

If you remember what the last full-size Wagoneer looked like but can't remember when it was part of Jeep's lineup, congratulations, you're old. The original and iconic Wagoneer was first seen way back in 1963 and was last offered as a full-size SUV in 1983 since later versions were built off the compact Cherokee platform, but we digress. So when Jeep reintroduced the Wagoneer badge just last year, it took a minute to remember one of the original luxury sport-utility vehicles.

Measuring almost 30 inches longer than its predecessor, the new Wagoneer is most definitely full-size. Powered by a 392-horsepower 5.7-liter V8 engine, the Wagoneer is offered in either two- or four-wheel drive and is rated to tow a healthy 10,000 pounds. Luxuriously equipped, the Wagoneer has its sights set firmly on European rivals such as the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

While we like the user-friendly tech interface and appreciate both its towing capability and well above-average off-road capability, the Wagoneer falls a bit short in terms of fuel economy and cargo capacity. Since the Wagoneer was just unveiled for 2022, we don't expect any significant changes for the 2023 model year.