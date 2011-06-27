Great truck, still getting used to the new front end grill( I liked 99-02 best) I previously owned a 2000 z71 sierra slt. Just bought 2004 SLT 2500 crew cab 4x4. They dont include under the hood courtesy light, they eliminated one of the cigarette lighter power input. the 2004 has 6l vortec which is a huge pig compared to 5.3 vortec in my old 2000. the new computer stuff is pretty cool. I am getting on average 10mpg on the 6 liter, I used to get 18- 19 on the 5.3 motor. The first thing to go will be the air cleaner swap with an Air aid or K&N type of element. dramatic horsepower and fuel economy increases should be expected.

Read more