2004 GMC Sierra 2500 Review
- Powerful drivetrain, competitive tow rating, innovative features, spacious interiors.
- Low-quality interior materials, questionable build quality.
List Price Estimate
$3,544 - $6,759
Edmunds' Expert Review
A strong drivetrain, combined with a capable suspension and numerous available options, makes this truck a solid choice for those who need a little more capability than your average half-ton.
2004 Highlights
A short-bed crew cab model debuts and the base truck's standard features list is plumped up with the addition of cruise control, chrome bumpers and chrome wheels. The Work Truck package is available on all models. Midlevel SLE models get standard foglamps and optional leather seating.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 GMC Sierra 2500.
Most helpful consumer reviews
rixxster69,10/22/2003
Great truck, still getting used to the new front end grill( I liked 99-02 best) I previously owned a 2000 z71 sierra slt. Just bought 2004 SLT 2500 crew cab 4x4. They dont include under the hood courtesy light, they eliminated one of the cigarette lighter power input. the 2004 has 6l vortec which is a huge pig compared to 5.3 vortec in my old 2000. the new computer stuff is pretty cool. I am getting on average 10mpg on the 6 liter, I used to get 18- 19 on the 5.3 motor. The first thing to go will be the air cleaner swap with an Air aid or K&N type of element. dramatic horsepower and fuel economy increases should be expected.
Brian Eichler,03/25/2005
I have the 2500HD 6.6L Diesel 4x4 Crew Cab SB. This is my third GM 4x4 truck, but first diesel. I tow an RV and put dirt bikes in the back and it drives like I have nothing attached and nothing in the back. I can accelerate going up hills on the freeway fully loaded towing the RV. The interior noise is quieter than my wife's Chevy Blazer. The stereo absolutely rocks, and the seat heaters are so nice - even in San Diego CA! This is the best truck ever made.
RockStedE,07/29/2010
Truly a masterpiece of "poor" engineering. 2004 sierra 2500 with a duramax diesel and Alison transmission. Had to replace the intermediate steering shaft the first year. The vehicle constantly looses prime and shuts down. Here's the kicker . The oil pressure gauge flutters and the annoying chime rings constantly indicating low oil pressure. The cluster panel has been changed twice, the oil pressure sending unit has been changed three times. They even changed the oil pump? Still, no fix. This truck has been a nightmare from day one!
Roscoe,09/03/2010
This vehicle became a nightmare after about 10,000 miles. First the steering shaft failed ... ? That's right, the steering shaft! Next the instrument cluster had to be replaced since the low oil pressure warning kept chiming. It still chimes uncontrollably after replacing the oil pressure sending unit three times, the oil and filter five times (when it didn't need it), and get this ... they changed the oil pump and the thing still chimes at will! The truck rides like a tank. Now the steering gear box needs to be replaced. There are less than 85,000 miles on this pig!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
