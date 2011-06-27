2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong engine choices, multiple drivetrain options, impressive towing and hauling ability.
- Lacks refinement and some key safety features compared to rivals, some low-grade cabin materials.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
If maximum capability and functionality are more important to you than refinement, the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic is a tough truck to beat.
Vehicle overview
Entering the seventh year in its current guise, this generation of the Sierra 2500HD gains the word "Classic" in its name to help differentiate it from a fully redesigned Sierra that debuts later in the 2007 model year. Despite the 2007 Sierra 2500HD Classic's age, all of the traditional strengths of this big GMC pickup truck still stand, such as handsome styling and a lineup of impressively capable powertrains.
Although the "Classic" is pretty much a carryover, GMC did make a number of changes last year. They included some major upgrades to the optional Duramax diesel engine that provided the heavy-duty truck with best-in-class power ratings of 360 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. As if that wasn't enough, the Allison automatic transmission was upgraded with an extra gear for a total of six. It's another overdrive gear designed for maximum fuel economy on the highway.
That strong combination puts the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic head and shoulders above the competition when it's time for some serious towing. You can't go wrong with any of the powertrain choices, as they all provide strong performance and respectable towing capacities. But if you're very serious about towing heavy loads, the Duramax diesel is the way to go.
Some of the less flattering aspects of this outgoing heavy-duty truck are its lack of key safety features like side airbags and stability control, and questionable fit and finish inside the cabin. Still, the Sierra 2500HD Classic boasts immense capabilities, classic styling and many available features. Buyers interested in a workhorse pickup will want to give it consideration.
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic models
A variety of cab and bed styles are available for the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic heavy-duty truck. There are regular, extended cab and crew cab body styles. Regular cabs can be matched to a short or long bed, while extended and crew cabs are short-bed only. There are four trim levels: bare-bones Work Truck, base-model SL, midgrade SLE (which actually has two subsets: SLE1 and SLE2) and luxury SLT. Work Trucks are pretty basic but do have dual-zone air-conditioning, a 40/20/40-split bench seat, a tilt steering wheel and AM/FM radio. The SL adds upgraded upholstery, cruise control and a CD player as well as chrome trim for the grille and rear bumper. Power windows and locks, remote keyless entry and foglamps are part of the SLE1 style, while the SLE2 features automatic climate control, Bose audio and a power driver seat. The range-topping SLT adds aluminum wheels and leather upholstery. Major options for lower trims include power locks and upgraded cloth seating, while uplevel SLE and SLT trims allow access to OnStar, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a sunroof and satellite radio.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The engine lineup starts with the 6.0-liter V8 (300 hp, 360 lb-ft of torque). Should that not suffice, one can opt for the 8.1-liter V8 (330 hp, 450 lb-ft of torque) or the even stouter 6.6-liter Duramax diesel V8 (360 hp, 650 lb-ft of torque). The 6.0-liter V8 has a five-speed manual standard, with a heavy-duty four-speed automatic optional. The 8.1-liter V8 and the Duramax diesel come with the six-speed Allison automatic only. When it's time to work, the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic is more than capable of hauling heavy loads. Maximum tow capacity varies depending on configuration, but the most common limit, properly equipped, is 12,000 pounds. Two- and four-wheel-drive models are available.
Safety
Antilock brakes are standard and traction control is optional. But several state-of-the-art safety features, such as stability control and side curtain airbags, are not available. In NHTSA frontal-impact crash testing, the GMC Sierra Classic received a rating of four stars (out of a possible five) for the driver and three stars for the front passenger.
Driving
Make no mistake; heavy-duty trucks of this ilk are happiest when working. Performance is strong and seamless, especially with the Duramax engine option. And the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic is stable when working -- with the bed loaded up, the truck remains composed, with minimal sway on curvy roads, even in heavy crosswinds. Around town, the Sierra's ride is comfortable enough for daily driver use, but on the highway with an empty bed, it can get jittery over expansion joints, due to the stiff suspension calibrations required to handle heavy loads. Though it tracks straight and corners fairly well, steering feel is basically nonexistent; there's little feedback in a straight line and it's not any better through corners. Likewise, the brakes have a non-linear feel through the pedal, despite being quite effective when it comes to actual stopping distances.
Interior
Clear gauges, simple controls and comfortable seats are the strong points of the Sierra's cabin. There is plenty of room for six passengers and the crew cab configuration makes for easy entry and exit. Downsides include mediocre materials and inconsistent build quality. Long trips are easy to take, thanks to effective sound insulation and the availability of satellite radio and a DVD entertainment system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500HD Classic
Related Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Classic info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana