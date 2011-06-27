  1. Home
2003 GMC Sierra 2500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Class-leading engines, substantial hauling capacity, roomy interior.
  • Cheap interior materials, spotty build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Why buy more truck than you can use but settle for less than you need? The GMC 2500-series light-duty Sierra exists for those who want a truck that slots between the 1500 and the heavy-duty trucks.

2003 Highlights

The Sierra gets a revised look this year that includes a new front fascia, revised side moldings and an additional wheel design. Top-of-the-line models get power-folding heated mirrors with puddle lamps and turn signal indicators. On the inside, the Sierra now offers a Bose stereo system and XM Satellite Radio. The instrument panel and center console have been redesigned, and GMC has added new seats, a more comprehensive driver information center, optional satellite steering wheel controls and a dual-zone climate control system. For increased safety, Sierras now feature a standard front-passenger-sensing system and dual-stage airbags. On the hardware side, the standard 6.0-liter V8 gets electronic throttle control, as well as the ability to run exclusively on compressed natural gas (CNG) or a mix of CNG and gasoline. The Autotrac four-wheel-drive system has been modified for less intrusiveness at low speeds, and the brake system received upgrades that provide better pedal feel and improved overall performance.

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
More about the 2003 GMC Sierra 2500

Used 2003 GMC Sierra 2500 Overview

The Used 2003 GMC Sierra 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 2500 Regular Cab, Sierra 2500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M).

