2003 GMC Sierra 2500 Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Class-leading engines, substantial hauling capacity, roomy interior.
- Cheap interior materials, spotty build quality.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,292 - $6,575
Used Sierra 2500 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Why buy more truck than you can use but settle for less than you need? The GMC 2500-series light-duty Sierra exists for those who want a truck that slots between the 1500 and the heavy-duty trucks.
2003 Highlights
The Sierra gets a revised look this year that includes a new front fascia, revised side moldings and an additional wheel design. Top-of-the-line models get power-folding heated mirrors with puddle lamps and turn signal indicators. On the inside, the Sierra now offers a Bose stereo system and XM Satellite Radio. The instrument panel and center console have been redesigned, and GMC has added new seats, a more comprehensive driver information center, optional satellite steering wheel controls and a dual-zone climate control system. For increased safety, Sierras now feature a standard front-passenger-sensing system and dual-stage airbags. On the hardware side, the standard 6.0-liter V8 gets electronic throttle control, as well as the ability to run exclusively on compressed natural gas (CNG) or a mix of CNG and gasoline. The Autotrac four-wheel-drive system has been modified for less intrusiveness at low speeds, and the brake system received upgrades that provide better pedal feel and improved overall performance.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2003 GMC Sierra 2500.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 GMC Sierra 2500 features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 2500
Related Used 2003 GMC Sierra 2500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019