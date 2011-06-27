  1. Home
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,986$7,483$8,801
Clean$4,509$6,766$7,963
Average$3,557$5,332$6,289
Rough$2,604$3,898$4,614
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,806$7,475$8,884
Clean$4,347$6,759$8,039
Average$3,429$5,326$6,349
Rough$2,510$3,894$4,658
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,844$6,093$7,282
Clean$3,477$5,509$6,589
Average$2,742$4,341$5,203
Rough$2,008$3,174$3,818
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,860$7,862$9,450
Clean$4,395$7,109$8,551
Average$3,467$5,602$6,753
Rough$2,538$4,096$4,955
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,997$6,078$7,176
Clean$3,616$5,495$6,493
Average$2,852$4,330$5,128
Rough$2,088$3,166$3,762
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,517$8,270$9,721
Clean$4,990$7,477$8,796
Average$3,936$5,892$6,946
Rough$2,882$4,308$5,097
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,349$9,731$11,516
Clean$5,743$8,798$10,421
Average$4,530$6,934$8,229
Rough$3,317$5,069$6,038
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,536$5,645$6,759
Clean$3,198$5,104$6,116
Average$2,523$4,022$4,830
Rough$1,847$2,940$3,544
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,415$8,337$9,879
Clean$4,898$7,538$8,939
Average$3,863$5,941$7,059
Rough$2,829$4,343$5,180
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,629$8,637$10,224
Clean$5,091$7,809$9,252
Average$4,016$6,154$7,306
Rough$2,940$4,499$5,361
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,497$7,034$8,374
Clean$4,068$6,360$7,577
Average$3,208$5,012$5,984
Rough$2,349$3,664$4,390
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,198 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,104 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,198 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,104 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 GMC Sierra 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,198 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,104 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 GMC Sierra 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 ranges from $1,847 to $6,759, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.