Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,986
|$7,483
|$8,801
|Clean
|$4,509
|$6,766
|$7,963
|Average
|$3,557
|$5,332
|$6,289
|Rough
|$2,604
|$3,898
|$4,614
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,806
|$7,475
|$8,884
|Clean
|$4,347
|$6,759
|$8,039
|Average
|$3,429
|$5,326
|$6,349
|Rough
|$2,510
|$3,894
|$4,658
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,844
|$6,093
|$7,282
|Clean
|$3,477
|$5,509
|$6,589
|Average
|$2,742
|$4,341
|$5,203
|Rough
|$2,008
|$3,174
|$3,818
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,860
|$7,862
|$9,450
|Clean
|$4,395
|$7,109
|$8,551
|Average
|$3,467
|$5,602
|$6,753
|Rough
|$2,538
|$4,096
|$4,955
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,997
|$6,078
|$7,176
|Clean
|$3,616
|$5,495
|$6,493
|Average
|$2,852
|$4,330
|$5,128
|Rough
|$2,088
|$3,166
|$3,762
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,517
|$8,270
|$9,721
|Clean
|$4,990
|$7,477
|$8,796
|Average
|$3,936
|$5,892
|$6,946
|Rough
|$2,882
|$4,308
|$5,097
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,349
|$9,731
|$11,516
|Clean
|$5,743
|$8,798
|$10,421
|Average
|$4,530
|$6,934
|$8,229
|Rough
|$3,317
|$5,069
|$6,038
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,536
|$5,645
|$6,759
|Clean
|$3,198
|$5,104
|$6,116
|Average
|$2,523
|$4,022
|$4,830
|Rough
|$1,847
|$2,940
|$3,544
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,415
|$8,337
|$9,879
|Clean
|$4,898
|$7,538
|$8,939
|Average
|$3,863
|$5,941
|$7,059
|Rough
|$2,829
|$4,343
|$5,180
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,629
|$8,637
|$10,224
|Clean
|$5,091
|$7,809
|$9,252
|Average
|$4,016
|$6,154
|$7,306
|Rough
|$2,940
|$4,499
|$5,361
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 2500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,497
|$7,034
|$8,374
|Clean
|$4,068
|$6,360
|$7,577
|Average
|$3,208
|$5,012
|$5,984
|Rough
|$2,349
|$3,664
|$4,390