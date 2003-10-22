Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 for Sale Near Me

4 listings
Sierra 2500 Reviews & Specs
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT in Red
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT

    312,342 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,988

  • 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT in Gray
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT

    148,505 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,999

  • 2002 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE in White
    used

    2002 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE

    226,325 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,988

  • 1997 GMC Sierra 2500
    used

    1997 GMC Sierra 2500

    248,948 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 2500

Overall Consumer Rating
4.310 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 3
    (20%)
2004 Sierra2500 4x4 crew cab
rixxster69,10/22/2003
Great truck, still getting used to the new front end grill( I liked 99-02 best) I previously owned a 2000 z71 sierra slt. Just bought 2004 SLT 2500 crew cab 4x4. They dont include under the hood courtesy light, they eliminated one of the cigarette lighter power input. the 2004 has 6l vortec which is a huge pig compared to 5.3 vortec in my old 2000. the new computer stuff is pretty cool. I am getting on average 10mpg on the 6 liter, I used to get 18- 19 on the 5.3 motor. The first thing to go will be the air cleaner swap with an Air aid or K&N type of element. dramatic horsepower and fuel economy increases should be expected.
