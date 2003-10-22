Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500
Pros & Cons
- Powerful drivetrain, competitive tow rating, innovative features, spacious interiors.
- Low-quality interior materials, questionable build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A strong drivetrain, combined with a capable suspension and numerous available options, makes this truck a solid choice for those who need a little more capability than your average half-ton.
2004 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 GMC Sierra 2500.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Great truck, still getting used to the new front end grill( I liked 99-02 best) I previously owned a 2000 z71 sierra slt. Just bought 2004 SLT 2500 crew cab 4x4. They dont include under the hood courtesy light, they eliminated one of the cigarette lighter power input. the 2004 has 6l vortec which is a huge pig compared to 5.3 vortec in my old 2000. the new computer stuff is pretty cool. I am getting on average 10mpg on the 6 liter, I used to get 18- 19 on the 5.3 motor. The first thing to go will be the air cleaner swap with an Air aid or K&N type of element. dramatic horsepower and fuel economy increases should be expected.
I have the 2500HD 6.6L Diesel 4x4 Crew Cab SB. This is my third GM 4x4 truck, but first diesel. I tow an RV and put dirt bikes in the back and it drives like I have nothing attached and nothing in the back. I can accelerate going up hills on the freeway fully loaded towing the RV. The interior noise is quieter than my wife's Chevy Blazer. The stereo absolutely rocks, and the seat heaters are so nice - even in San Diego CA! This is the best truck ever made.
Truly a masterpiece of "poor" engineering. 2004 sierra 2500 with a duramax diesel and Alison transmission. Had to replace the intermediate steering shaft the first year. The vehicle constantly looses prime and shuts down. Here's the kicker . The oil pressure gauge flutters and the annoying chime rings constantly indicating low oil pressure. The cluster panel has been changed twice, the oil pressure sending unit has been changed three times. They even changed the oil pump? Still, no fix. This truck has been a nightmare from day one!
This vehicle became a nightmare after about 10,000 miles. First the steering shaft failed ... ? That's right, the steering shaft! Next the instrument cluster had to be replaced since the low oil pressure warning kept chiming. It still chimes uncontrollably after replacing the oil pressure sending unit three times, the oil and filter five times (when it didn't need it), and get this ... they changed the oil pump and the thing still chimes at will! The truck rides like a tank. Now the steering gear box needs to be replaced. There are less than 85,000 miles on this pig!
Features & Specs
|4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
FAQ
The least-expensive 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 is the 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,970.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $31,697
- 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $33,617
- 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $37,515
- 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $29,970
More about the 2004 GMC Sierra 2500
Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 Overview
The Used 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 2500 Crew Cab, Sierra 2500 Regular Cab, Sierra 2500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2004 GMC Sierra 2500?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 Sierra 2500 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 Sierra 2500.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2004 Sierra 2500 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 for sale near.
