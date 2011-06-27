  1. Home
2000 GMC Sierra 2500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8-engine selections, modern architecture, handsome styling
  • Spotty interior fit-and-finish concerns, premium brand carries a premium price.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you want power, the Sierra's got it. But if high-quality materials and solid build quality are also a priority, you might want to check the offerings from Ford and Toyota, as well.

Vehicle overview

Thanks to the myriad of improvements that came with the introduction of the '99 Sierra, GMC's full-size pickup now moves to the refinement stage for 2000. Employing unique, three-piece frame construction, Sierras come in either 1500 (half-ton) or 2500 (three-quarter-ton) series. Like most major pickup brands, there's even a regular cab/bare-chassis offering for custom applications such as tow, utility or dump trucks.

Perhaps the biggest draw for GMC's big pickup is a first-class engine lineup. The base Vortec 4.3-liter V6 has been upgraded this year to improve durability, emissions and fuel economy. It now features a roller timing chain and rocker arms, extended-life spark plugs and coolant and a new oil-level sensor. But more impressive are the three V8s, two of which tout power increases this year thanks to new camshafts. The Vortec 4800 V8 (standard on 1500 Series extended-cab models) makes 270 horsepower (up from last year's 255). And the 5.3-liter V8 gains 15 horses (now at 285) and 10 more pound-feet of torque (to 325). Both engines enjoy a long, flat torque curve for sustained hauling performance. You can also opt for a 6.0-liter V8 with 300 horsepower.

Each truck is available with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. As usual, there is a variety of configurations to choose from, including the regular or extended cabs, short or long beds, Wideside or Sportside box designs, rear- or four-wheel-drive versions, three trim levels (SL, SLE or SLT) and a dizzying array of options. As a premium truck brand, GMC says it is designing vehicles geared more toward on-road purposes. In other words, if you want a dirt-crunching, rock-hopping vehicle made by GM, Chevy would be the place to shop.

For 2000, the roomy extended cabs get a fourth-door for better rear-seat access, and with improved V8 power and a new rating system methodology, all Sierras enjoy higher trailer-towing ratings than last year. Inside, you'll find ample storage areas, including a center armrest that is large enough for a laptop computer or a six-pack of soda, depending on your priorities. Reduced-force airbags (with passenger-side on/off switch) are standard, plus several safety and convenience features have been revamped, including locking and illuminated entry functions.

The Sierra boasts far too many features to list here, but suffice it to say that GMC has a very competitive product compared to its Ford and Dodge rivals. But because GMC is set on segmenting itself as the premium truck division that caters to upscale truck buyers, prepare yourself for price creep to start forcing less-affluent young cowboy types to shop elsewhere.

2000 Highlights

After a complete redesign last year, GMC's Silverado-based pickup finally gets a fourth door on the extended cab. There's also more power on tap in the 4.8- and 5.3-liter engines, increased trailer ratings and standard programmable automatic door locks. New factory appearance items, such as wheel-lip flares and a soft tonneau cover, are now available on some models.

jacks toy
jackj,03/21/2004
rear brakes and parking brake leave something to be desired. Rear rotors rust decreasing overall braking power and make the parking brake all but useless. Good power and excellent towing vehicle for horse trailer. Two piece drive shaft failed during our second towing excursion. Dealership replaced with a single piece unit. Now it hums while you drive but has proven to be reliable. Unit stuck in 4wd during -20 degree weather. Again dealership repaired. Dealership was cooperative in making repairs.
Great truck for work or play
Vince,10/25/2015
HD SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
I picked this up to replace a 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 V10. I use my trucks for towing my toys and for getting to my hunting camp. I bought the GMC used with very low (50K) miles and I received the service records. The previous owner had a few problems with the worst being the door handle. I have had no major problems. Mine is the 3 door 2500 4x4. The interior is good with very comfortable seats. The seats have some play in the tracks and I have a kit to fix it, but never got around to doing it so I'd rate that minor. Gauges are great with tranny temp and steering is good. 4 wheel disk brakes are excellent. HVAC works well and has not had any problems. Ride is above average. Fuel economy is 15 -17 with the 3.73 gears. The 4L80E transmission (TH400 descendant) is excellent and is heavy duty. It has push-button 4x4 shifting. Auto, high, and low. You can from high to low on the fly, and to low below 5 MPH. Auto works well on wet roads. My 4x4 shifter has not malfunctioned. Mine has the rear locking differential and gets through sand very well compared with the Dodge. This truck has a nice off-road feel and feels very capable The 6.0L LQ4 engine does make the piston slapping sound at start-up, but goes away when warm as designed. Engine makes good power, but power is a bit too high in the RPM range for serious work with the 3.73 gears. This model uses the power steering pump to boost the brakes and my unit had a bit of a leak. Flushing the power steering unit with Prestone anti leak pwr steering fluid fixed it. The stock radio is below average and the speakers were blown when I got it. The body has not rusted, but the black paint is starting to fade on the hood. The 3 door is kind of a pain just having one door and when putting groceries in the back seat since you can't fit the cart in the opening. Other than that I like this truck very much. I've only performed maintenance. Oil every 3K, brake flush, transmission flush, and diff fluid changed.
GMC ONLY
Mark,08/18/2005
I like my GMC very much,it is snappy and has good torque for pulling a medium weight travel trailer. The only complaint I have with this truck is a persistant knock in the engine that is very noticable in the morning starts. My previous truck was a 1976 3/4 ton 4x4 GMC long bed. The ride on the 2000 was my first consideration in buying a new truck. My next step up will be the Duramax.
So far, so good
paris hilton,01/13/2004
This plain, Jane GMC has a 6.0 liter engine with a 4.10 rear end. Not good for fuel mileage, usually about 14, but has ranged from 9 with a trailer in the wind to 15 on a flat highway. Warranty work on a jerky transmission, radio failure, rattle in the steering shaft, center console latch, and noisy heater fan. Not much really. Basically satisfied & hoping for a long run.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
